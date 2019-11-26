Top 15 family-friendly holiday destinations under 6 hours flight time and more!

The year-end school holidays are always worth looking forward to. As a child, the school holidays meant a long-awaited trip to a new country unbeknownst to me. And even now, going on a holiday gets me excited beyond belief.

Now if you are looking for great family-friendly destinations for the 2019 school holidays, you've got them all right here!

DESTINATIONS IN ASIA

An important factor to consider when travelling with kids is the flight time - the shorter the better. And with more luggage than you would otherwise need, going to countries with a convenient metro system or cheap private car hire services would be ideal.

These Asian destinations all clock in at approximately 6 hours of flight time and all have an efficient transport system within.

1. TOKYO, JAPAN

One of the finest and cleanest countries in the world, Japan boasts a gorgeous landscape featuring ancient shrines and temples amidst the skyscrapers. Known for their efficient public transport system with trains that are always on time, it will be easily travelling around Tokyo. Just be sure to avoid the peak hours!

For the kids, visiting Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, Hello Kitty Park and Legoland Discovery Centre will be the highlights of the trip. And for adults, a visit to Mount Fuji and the surrounding hot spring resorts will be a long-awaited indulgence.

2. TAIPEI, TAIWAN

PHOTO: Pixabay

The unrivalled origin country of Bubble Tea, Taipei is an upbeat city filled with delicious street food and the best BBT. Those you must try include Ah Chung Rice Noodles, Braised Pork Rice and the Devil's Fried Chicken, all conveniently located within the night markets.

While the night markets are important to fill your stomach, a visit to the Taipei Zoo where alpacas and llamas wait to be seen, and a ride on the Maokong Gondola will be a refreshing experience.

Then head to the National Palace Museum where over 700,000 pieces of ancient Chinese artefacts are housed. Accumulated over 8000 years of Chinese history, this is the place to rake up on your history knowledge.

3. SHANGHAI, CHINA

A modern metropolitan city, Shanghai is an eccentric mix of old and new. With Victorian and European-inspired architecture coupled with historical temples and buildings, this city glows in light of its own.

The unique Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland attracts visitors from all over the world. But besides Disneyland, other family-friendly parks such as the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Zoo and even an Ocean Aquarium also offers great family time.

To end off a long day, head over to the Bund and soak up the mesmerising views of the Shanghai skyline.

4. BEIJING, CHINA

PHOTO: Unsplash

As the 2020 Winter Olympics approaches, Beijing will soon be flooded by sports enthusiasts from all continents. So head there before the fiasco begins!

The capital of China holds a whopping seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City and the Summer Palace. And if there's one city you must visit in China, we say let it be Beijing.

5. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA