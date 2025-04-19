Top 28 free things to do in Singapore (April 2025): Public Garden, Kindness Weekend, Free toastmasters clubs and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This April, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

This month, try your hand at traditional Turkish Ebru art at Gardens by the Bay, explore handmade creations from independent artists all across Asia, and go on a shopping spree at Jewel with GST-absorbed prices and exclusive deals.

Pawrents, you can take your furkids to an under-the-sea-themed extravaganza at One Holland Village, or an action-packed pet market at Clarke Quay.

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. FairPrice Finest Festival (April 3 - 30)

April just got a whole lot tastier with the return of the FairPrice Finest Festival. Running from April 3 to 30, 2025 across all FairPrice Finest stores island-wide, this month-long celebration is packed with premium finds, exclusive deals, and interactive in-store fun-all designed to elevate your everyday grocery run.

Highlights include the Finest Catch game on the FPG app, QR code discounts at store entrances, and a Spin-The-Wheel for a shot at prizes when you spend $50 in-store.

Shoppers can also look forward to two waves of unbeatable promotions (April 3-16 and April 17 -30), covering everything from gourmet ingredients to everyday essentials.

And don't miss Finest Hour, a weekend-only event at selected outlets where you can enjoy free product tastings and even join in cocktail-making or culinary masterclasses.

FairPrice Finest Festival

Dates: April 3 – 30, 2025

Location: All FairPrice Finest stores island-wide, Singapore

2. Jurong Point 30th Anniversary Celebration (Now – April 30)

Jurong Point is turning 30, and they're going all out with a month-long celebration packed with games, shopping rewards, and over $175,000 worth of prizes. From now until April 30, 2025, shoppers can enjoy exclusive deals, fun events, and festive vibes across the mall.

Don't miss the Bid It to Win It Bidding Bonanza (March 14 - April 26), where spending $30 gets you 30 e-tickets to bid on amazing prizes-think the OSIM uDream Pro Well-Being Chair, iPhone 16, and dream getaways! The final live bidding event takes place on April 26, 2.30pm - 5.30pm at Centre Stage, Level 1.

Didn't score a prize? Join the Sure-Win Dip (April 27 - May 4) for a guaranteed mystery gift. Plus, the ongoing Spend & Redeem promo lets you unlock cool rewards like OSIM products and L Privileges e-vouchers.

Jurong Point 30th Anniversary Celebration

Date: Now – April 30, 2025

Location: Jurong Point, Singapore

3. Crane Living Earth Day Pop-Up at Asia Square (April 21 – 24)

Looking to green up your lifestyle and support local businesses at the same time? Head over to the Crane Living Earth Day Pop-Up at Asia Square, happening from April 21 to 24, 2025.

Curated by Crane Living, this midday market is packed with eco-conscious goodies from independent makers and small local businesses-all set in the heart of the CBD, perfect for a lunch break browse.

Expect a thoughtful mix of sustainable kitchenware, fashion, accessories, and more-each item chosen with care and love.

Beyond just shopping, the event also champions meaningful causes, like their Earth Day Paper Bag Collection. Got spare totes, paper bags or bubble wrap lying around? Drop them off so they can be reused by fellow eco-shoppers.

Crane Living Earth Day Pop-Up at Asia Square

Date: April 21 – 24, 2025

Time: 10am – 6pm

Location: 8 Marina View, Singapore 018960

4. Public Garden (April 26-27)

Warning: Your wallet is in danger of losing a lot of money at this next event. I speak from experience, having attended an edition of Public Garden last year.

If you love discovering one-of-a-kind designs and supporting independent creators, Public Garden has got to be on your calendar this April. Happening on April 26-27, 2025 at Suntec Convention Hall, this highly anticipated market brings together a vibrant mix of indie brands from across Asia-all under one roof for just two days.

There are no industry limits here — just creativity, craftsmanship, and passion. Expect everything from quirky stationery and handcrafted jewellery to fashion, homeware, and lifestyle goodies. Many brands use this opportunity to launch new collections, so you'll be among the first to discover fresh designs straight from the makers.

Pro tip: Bring cash! The booths here aren't equipped for card payment, and these overseas vendors don't have PayLah set up, so many only accept cash.

Public Garden

Date: April 26–27, 2025

Time: 1 – 7pm

Location: Suntec Convention Hall 403–404, Level 4, Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

5. Cloud 9 Art Market 2025 (April 26–27)

Did you know that there is a World Stationery Day? It's observed on the last Wednesday of April each year, which this year happens to fall on April 30, 2025. Celebrate the occasion in style at the Cloud 9 Art Market 2025, happening the weekend before on April 26 and 27 at the New Bahru Factory.

Once a garment factory, this cool space will be transformed for one magical weekend into a haven of crafts, creativity, and charming finds. Expect beautiful stationery, handmade treasures, and a whole lot of good vibes-perfect for anyone who loves pretty things and paper goods.

Cloud 9 Art Market 2025

Date: April 26–27, 2025

Location: New Bahru Factory, Singapore

6. Kindness Weekend (April 26–27)

Celebrate love and kindness in all its forms at Kindness Weekend, a heartwarming pop-up happening at Crane Joo Chiat from April 26 to 27.

This thoughtfully curated event is all about showing care-to the planet, to others, and to yourself. Whether you're on the hunt for meaningful gifts, exploring more sustainable lifestyle options, or simply craving a little self-care, this weekend promises something special.

Wander through a mix of local brands and services offering everything from eco-conscious goodies to wellness treats.

It's the perfect way to discover new favourites while supporting small, homegrown businesses that truly care. So take a slow stroll, pick up something lovely for someone (or yourself!), and soak in the feel-good atmosphere.

Kindness Weekend

Date: April 26–27, 2025

Time: 10am – 6pm

Location: 432 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427647

7. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (every other weekend)

Thought farmers markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers markets — right in the heart of Joo Chiat!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates and time: Weekends, 10am to 7pm

Venue: Crane Living Joo Chiat

Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427534

8. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (weekdays)

Are your weekdays dreary? Could they use some excitement?

Here's an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine — visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape. This unique event champions Singapore's vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products?

Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour. This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates: Weekdays

Time: 10am – 3pm

Venue: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

Address: 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809

9. Crane Living Pop-Up at Furama RiverFront (weekends)

If you love browsing unique finds and supporting small businesses, you won’t want to miss the Crane Living Pop-Up Market at Furama RiverFront over the weekends this month.

From accessories and souvenirs to stylish décor and delicious treats, this cosy marketplace has everything to add a little charm to your space (or your snack table). Whether you’re window shopping or hunting for one-of-a-kind treasures, it’s the perfect way to spend a relaxing afternoon while giving local brands a boost.

Crane Living Pop-Up at Furama RiverFront

Dates: Weekends

Time: 11am to 7pm

Location: Furama RiverFront

Address: 405 Havelock Road Singapore, 169633

10. Seeing Forest at the Singapore Art Museum (Jan 15 to May 18)

From Jan 15 to May 18, 2025, immerse yourself in the captivating world of Singapore’s secondary forests at Seeing Forest, hosted by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Fresh from its debut at the Venice Biennale, this thought-provoking exhibition by interdisciplinary artist Robert Zhao Renhui returns home to showcase the hidden life of these overlooked, regrown ecosystems.

Zhao’s decade-long research uncovers the surprising stories of these in-between spaces, challenging us to reconsider our relationship with the natural world.

Step into Gallery 3, where SAM transforms its space into a forested zone brimming with the sights and sounds of secondary forests. Through a stunning mix of videos and sculptural installations, Seeing Forest invites visitors to explore the intricate beauty of these environments.

Marvel at scenes of sambar deer, Japanese sparrowhawks, and even a wild boar giving birth — moments that reveal the resilience and freedom of nature alongside Singapore’s urban landscape.

Seeing Forest

Dates: Jan 15 to May 18, 2025

Time: 10am to 7pm

Location: Level 3, Gallery 3, SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

Address: 39 Keppel Rd, #01-02, Singapore 089065

11. Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery (from Dec 2)

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Singapore's evolving identity through Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art, a new long-term exhibition at National Gallery Singapore. Opening on Dec 2, 2024, the exhibition kicks off with its first instalment, showcasing over 200 artworks and artefacts from the 19th century to the 1960s.

From vivid depictions of colonial Singapore in Market of the Tropics to P. Ramlee's iconic films in Community and Self, this exhibition weaves stories of trade, community, and identity through art. Don't miss the stunning centrepiece, Chen Wen Hsi's monumental Gibbons, newly restored and ready to captivate visitors.

The first part of Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art opens on Dec 2, 2024, while you can view the full exhibition from July 2025.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs, while foreigners can purchase general admission tickets from $20. Head to the revamped DBS Singapore Gallery and take a journey through Singapore's artistic heritage.

Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery

Dates: From Dec 2, 2024

Location: National Gallery

Address: 1 St Andrew's Road, Singapore 178957

12. Makers' Market (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHk_b6ZvJ6m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in 2025:

Makers' Market Dates Time SOTA 18 – 20 Apr, 16 – 18 May, 20 – 22 Jun, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 7 pm i12 Katong 18 – 20 Apr, 9 – 11 May 2025, Friday – Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm Clarke Quay Central – April: 25 – 27

– May: 16 – 18, 23 – 25

– Jun: 20 – 22, 27 – 29 12 pm – 8 pm PLQ Plaza 25 – 27 Apr 2025, 25 – 27th Jul, 19 – 21 Sep 2025, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 9 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Let's Go Bananas Open Mic Stand Up Comedy (April 15 and 29)

Looking for a midweek pick-me-up? Get ready for a night of Singaporean humour at Let’s Go Bananas Open Mic. Since 2017, this comedy platform organised by DMC Productions has been bringing heartland-style laughs, inspired by life growing up in the 80s and 90s.

Expect relatable jokes, local quirks, and a mix of seasoned comedians and fresh talent — all ready to crack you up with their best punchlines! With over 100 comedians (both local and foreign) in the mix, every show is unpredictable and hilarious.

Let's Go Bananas Open Mic

Dates: April 15-29, 2025

Time: 8 – 11pm

Venue: Highlander Bar @ Millenia Walk

Address: 9 Raffles Boulevard #01-03 to 05 Singapore, 039596

This event is strictly M18, so leave the kiddos at home and enjoy a night of unfiltered, Singapore-style comedy.

2. Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Workshops, Open Mic Night, Trivia Night ( April 15–30)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay! They're hosting a music trivia night, open mic night, and various music workshops.

Workshop: Visual Storytelling in Music by Houg (April 22, 7pm): Join Singaporean artist Houg in this creative workshop on using visuals — from album art to lo-fi video — to craft a cohesive artistic identity and deepen your music’s emotional impact.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (April 23 at 7pm): Whether you're a pop aficionado or a rock 'n' roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Workshop: Extended Techniques for the Rhythm Section by Bowden (April 29, 7pm): Discover how bass and drums can go beyond the basics with progressive instrumental duo Bowden. This workshop dives into sound design, harmonic exploration, and creative gear use to help rhythm players push musical boundaries.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay's Open Mic Night (April 30, 7pm): There's something magical about live music. Couple that with an open mic night, and you're set up for a night of musical discovery and excitement. Experience the magic at Swee Lee Clarke Quay with an evening of passion and talent as handpicked local musicians take the stage. From acoustic to indie and soulful ballads, these captivating performances will leave you mesmerised.

Swee Lee at Clarke Quay: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

3. JASG60: Jazz for All (April 30)

Celebrate the magic of music and community at JASG60: Jazz for All, a heartwarming, jazz-filled evening at Gardens by the Bay on April 30, 2025. In honour of Unesco International Jazz Day and Singapore's 60th birthday, local youth collective The Jazzlings will transform the space into a vibrant International Garden of Jazz, featuring five different bands playing a variety of jazz styles. Whether you're a longtime fan or curious newcomer, this is a wonderful way to experience the music that's shaped generations.

Beyond the music, this event is all about connection. The Jazzlings are inviting 200 elderly guests from nursing homes to enjoy the festivities, with volunteers-including youths and ex-offenders-joining them for a special evening of gai gai and makan. It's jazz, community spirit, and local pride all in one unforgettable night-and best of all, it's totally free.

JASG60: Jazz for All

Date: April 30, 2025

Time: 6.20pm to 8.30pm

Location: Golden Garden, Outside Flower Dome entrance, Supertree Grove Lawn, SG50 Lattice & Waterfront Plaza

4. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: In Youthful Company (April 1–30)

This April, the theme for the Esplanade's free programmes is In Youthful Company. Youths take the spotlight, showcasing verve and vigour through music, movement and more. Here are some highlights:

Forever Young (April 24): What does it mean to be young? Give multidisciplinary artist Matthias Teh an acoustic guitar and 30 minutes of your time to explore the emotions, nostalgia, and struggles of growing up.

5. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Café at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with rotating trios of well-loved pianists, bassists and drummers, including:

Pianist Rachma Lim with Nobu Shiraishi on Bass and Ting Wei on Drums

Pianist Duncan Mckee with Nobu Shiraishi on Bass and Darryl Ervin on Drums

Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: April 27

Free community events in Singapore

1. Repair Kopitiam (April 27)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session — it's a movement towards sustainability.

Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process. Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning — all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for April 27, 2025, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on April 11, 2025 at 12 noon and will close on April 23, 2025. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: April 27, 2025

Time: 10am to 4pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

2. Growth Circles (April 22, 26)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives-but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Growth Circle 22 April’25 (Online) 22 Apr 2025, 7.30 pm Online MOCA Growth Circle 26 April’25 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 26 Apr 2025, 2pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944

3. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2oTfFrvEtq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more-basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Free toastmasters clubs

If you've always wanted to upgrade your public speaking skills but don't know where to start, there are a number of toastmaster clubs that offer free sessions once or twice a month.

These supportive spaces are perfect for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, and are suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Free toastmasters club in Singapore When they meet Where they meet Bishan Toastmasters Club Every fourth Tuesday of the month, 7pm Bishan Community Club, 51 Bishan Street 13 Singapore, Singapore 579799 Breakthrough Toastmasters Club Every last Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm imPAct@Hong Lim Green (Level 2, Zen Room), 20 Upper Pickering Street Singapore, 058284 Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club Every second and fourth Friday, 7.30pm Room 03-02, Jurong Green Community Club, 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520 Katong Toastmasters Club Every third Thursday of the month, 7pm Room 301, Katong Community Club, 51 Kampong Arang Road, Singapore 438178 Nee Soon East Toastmasters Club Every second and fourth Thursday of the month, 7.30pm Nee Soon East Community Club, Level 4, Room 3, 1 Yishun Avenue 9 Singapore, Singapore 768893 West Coast Toastmasters Club Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, 2.30pm West Coast Community Centre #03-10, 2 Clementi West Street 2 Singapore, 129605

2. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. He spills all he knows, and isn’t afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only — Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour, anyone?

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are not ticketed, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour. Their tipping guidelines are $20 for a satisfactory guide, $20+ for a guide who exceeds expectations, and $30 for an outstanding guide.

3. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

4. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work — all for free this month.

Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB Get Professional series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

5. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's Get Professional series, some of the Future of Work events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as Future of Work X TOYL on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 9.45am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let's Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 9.45am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience

2. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7–10pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

3. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 – 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.