Top up $3 for 1-litre milk tea at Yuan Cha or send in a selfie to get a $5 voucher

Growing bubble tea brand Yuan Cha is currently offering a chance for customers to upsize their drinks to one litre for an additional $3.

However, do note that this promotion is only available at Nex, Jurong Point and Far East Plaza, while stocks lasts.

But that's not all. If you would rather not fork out cash, you can also receive a $5 voucher when you send a selfie with any Yuan Cha drink to the brand's Instagram page or Whatsapp +65 92995045 with a mailing address.

You'll have to "act pretty or handsome" when taking the selfie, so do take note.

There have already been multiple entries and Yuan Cha urges customers to hurry as there are limited vouchers left.

Deal ends: Unspecified

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.