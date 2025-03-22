Top 33 free things to do in Singapore (March 2025): Artsobi art market, Timezone's Month of Happiness, Japanese Cultural Programmes, and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This March, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

This month, march into happiness at Timezone with their month-long promotions, dance under twinkling lights with your fur kid at the Lights Decoration Pets Carnival, and check out the works of 61 talented creators at the Artsobi art market.

All this and more in your guide to March's top free events and activities in Singapore!

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. March into Happiness at Timezone (March 14 – 31)

Looking for free fun this March? Timezone Singapore is bringing back its Month of Happiness from March 14-31, 2025, packed with surprise activities, exciting challenges, and giveaways across all locations!

Every weekend and during the school holidays, expect classic arcade games with a fun twist — like answering trivia while playing a shooting game or taking on a basketball challenge with one hand. Whether you're a casual player or a competitive gamer, there's something for everyone!

Apart from the games, Timezone is rolling out exclusive promotions and prizes. Spend $38 and get $50 in game credits, or go big with $68 and receive a free limited-edition Timezone room spray. Reload $98, and you'll also score a lightweight Timezone umbrella-perfect for Singapore's unpredictable weather!

Don't miss the March School Holidays special (March 15-23), where plushies come with surprise emoji-tagged cards you can exchange for prizes. And if you love sharing on social media, join the #TimezoneMonthofHappiness contest for a chance to win a Timezone party package!

March into Happiness at Timezone

Dates: March 14-31, 2025

Venue: All Timezone Singapore locations

2. Crane Living Pop-Up at Furama RiverFront (March 22 – 23, 29 – 30)

If you love browsing unique finds and supporting small businesses, you won't want to miss the Crane Living Pop-Up Market at Furama RiverFront over the weekends in March 2025.

From accessories and souvenirs to stylish décor and delicious treats, this cosy marketplace has everything to add a little charm to your space (or your snack table). Whether you’re window shopping or hunting for one-of-a-kind treasures, it’s the perfect way to spend a relaxing afternoon while giving local brands a boost.

Crane Living Pop-Up at Furama RiverFront

Dates: March 22 – 23, 29 – 30, 2025

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Location: Furama RiverFront

Address: 405 Havelock Road Singapore, 169633

3. Artsobi art market (March 22)

Step into a world of imagination and play at Artsobi, a unique art market featuring 61 talented creators, and celebrating the power of creativity! Happening on March 22, 2025 at the Drama Centre Foyer (NLB Level 3), this free art market goes beyond just browsing and buying-it's a space where you can engage, create, and rediscover the magic of art.

Themed "Let's Play", Artsobi promises a fun and relaxed atmosphere, featuring interactive activities, hands-on workshops, and a stamp rally to make your visit even more exciting.

Expect a diverse lineup of local artists and makers showcasing unique handmade pieces, prints, and creative works-perfect for art lovers and casual visitors alike.

Whether you're looking to support local artists, pick up quirky and original art pieces, or simply soak in the creative vibes, Artsobi is the place to be. Best of all, it's a great way to experience the arts scene in Singapore without spending a cent.

Artsobi

Date: March 22, 2025

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Location: Drama Centre Foyer, NLB Level 3

Address: 100 Victoria Street #03-01 Singapore, 188064

4. Plantopia: Ramadan Edition 2025 (March 22)

If you love plants, good food, and community vibes, then Plantopia: Ramadan Edition 2025 is the perfect way to spend your evening! Happening on March 22, 2025 from 5-9 pm at City Sprouts Punggol, this free event brings together a lush marketplace, hands-on workshops, and a heartwarming community break fast.

Shop for beautiful plants and greenery, learn from urban farmers, and let the little ones enjoy interactive workshops by City Sprouts. As break fast time approaches, everyone is welcome to bring their favourite dishes and join in a communal Iftar — a wonderful way to share the joy of Ramadan together.

Plantopia: Ramadan Edition 2025

Date: March 22, 2025

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Location: City Sprouts Punggol, 50 Punggol East

5. Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar (Now to March 31)

The Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar is back-this year, with a whopping 500 stalls. Of these, 150 are food stalls dishing out scrumptious halal-friendly nosh.

The bazaar runs from now till March 31, daily from 10 am till 11.59pm. Explore the stalls from Geylang Serai Market to the area beside Tanjong Katong Complex. And of course, entry is free!

Check out our Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025 guide to find out about the must-fees and must-eats of the bazaar, plus pro tips to beat the crowds.

6. The Plantsman's Fair (March 23)

Calling all plant lovers! Swing by The Plantsman’s Fair on March 23, 2025, from 10 am–5 pm at the Ficus Room, Active Garden. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned grower, there’s something for everyone.

Browse a variety of plants lovingly grown by expert horticulturists, including rare gems like the Jade Vine and Saffron Calathea, plus some uncommon Begonias and Gesneriads. Gardens by the Bay’s friendly horticulturists will be there to share their top plant care tips.

With plant prices starting from just $15, it's the perfect chance to add some unique greenery to your collection. Not sure about purchasing a plant? You can always just go have a look — admission is free.

The Plantsman's Fair

Dates: 23 Mar 2025

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Venue: Ficus Room, Active Garden, Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

7. Home & Decor Fair at Crane Joo Chiat (March 29 – 30)

If you love home decor and handcrafted goods, don’t miss the Home & Decor Fair at Crane Joo Chiat. Running from 10 am–6 pm, this fair celebrates local creatives and makers, offering everything from stylish home pieces to artisanal candles, dining ware, and lifestyle products.

Feeling peckish? You'll also find delicious bakes and snacks to stock up your kitchen while you shop! Whether you’re looking to refresh your home or simply browse for inspiration, this free event is a perfect weekend stop.

Home & Decor Fair at Crane Joo Chiat

Dates: March 29 – 30, 2025

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Location: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

8. Japanese Cultural Programmes at Gardens by the Bay (various dates)

Experience the beauty, energy, and tradition of Japan at the Japanese Cultural Programmes happening alongside the Sakura Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay this March! From traditional dance and drumming to folk music and tea ceremonies, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some highlights you can look forward to:

High-energy Yosakoi dance and powerful taiko drumming performances

Soothing koto music, folk dances, and classic J-pop by Japanese choral groups

Authentic Japanese Tea Ceremony demonstrations

JCC Cinema screening of Ghost Cat Anzu, an animated tale of a talking ghost cat!

Do note that while these programmes are free, Flower Dome entry rates may apply.

Japanese Cultural Programmes at Gardens by the Bay

Dates: March 22–23, 2025 (various timings)

Location: Flower Dome & Cannonball Room, Gardens by the Bay

9. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (every other weekend)

Thought farmers markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers markets — right in the heart of Joo Chiat!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates and time: Weekends, 10am to 7pm

Venue: Crane Living Joo Chiat

Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427534

10. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (weekdays)

Are your weekdays dreary? Could they use some excitement?

Here's an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine — visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape. This unique event champions Singapore's vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products?

Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour. This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates: Weekdays

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Venue: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

Address: 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809

11. Seeing Forest at the Singapore Art Museum (Jan 15 to May 18)

From Jan 15 to May 18, 2025, immerse yourself in the captivating world of Singapore's secondary forests at Seeing Forest, hosted by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark. Fresh from its debut at the Venice Biennale, this thought-provoking exhibition by interdisciplinary artist Robert Zhao Renhui returns home to showcase the hidden life of these overlooked, regrown ecosystems.

Zhao's decade-long research uncovers the surprising stories of these in-between spaces, challenging us to reconsider our relationship with the natural world.

Step into Gallery 3, where SAM transforms its space into a forested zone brimming with the sights and sounds of secondary forests. Through a stunning mix of videos and sculptural installations, Seeing Forest invites visitors to explore the intricate beauty of these environments.

Marvel at scenes of sambar deer, Japanese sparrowhawks, and even a wild boar giving birth-moments that reveal the resilience and freedom of nature alongside Singapore's urban landscape.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs and all can enjoy complimentary entry from Jan 17-26, 2025.

Seeing Forest

Dates: Jan 15 to May 18, 2025

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Location: Level 3, Gallery 3, SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

Address: 39 Keppel Rd, #01-02, Singapore 089065

12. Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery (From Dec 2)

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Singapore's evolving identity through Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art, a new long-term exhibition at National Gallery Singapore. Opening on Dec 2, 2024, the exhibition kicks off with its first instalment, showcasing over 200 artworks and artefacts from the 19th century to the 1960s.

From vivid depictions of colonial Singapore in Market of the Tropics to P. Ramlee's iconic films in Community and Self, this exhibition weaves stories of trade, community, and identity through art. Don't miss the stunning centrepiece, Chen Wen Hsi's monumental Gibbons, newly restored and ready to captivate visitors.

The first part of Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art opens on Dec 2, 2024, while you can view the full exhibition from July 2025.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs, while foreigners can purchase general admission tickets from $20. Head to the revamped DBS Singapore Gallery and take a journey through Singapore's artistic heritage.

Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art exhibition at the National Gallery

Dates: From Dec 2, 2024

Location: National Gallery

Address: 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

13. Makers' Market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in 2025:

Makers’ Market Dates Time SOTA 14 to 16 Mar, 18 to 20 Apr, 16 to 18 May, 20 to 22 Jun, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 7 pm i12 Katong 18 to 20 Apr, 9 to 11 May 2025 11 am – 8 pm Clarke Quay Central – April: 18 – 20, 25 – 27

– May: 16 – 18, 23 – 25

– Jun: 20 – 22, 27 – 29 12 pm – 8 pm PLQ Plaza 25 to 27 Apr 2025, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 9 pm Parade @ Queensway Shopping Centre Now to 30 Mar 2025, daily 11 am – 8 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm

Free pet events in Singapore

1. Crane's Pets and Food Weekend (March 22 and 23)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGUhcc3N3NI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you love pets, delicious food, and supporting local businesses, then Pets & Food Weekend at Crane Joo Chiat is the perfect event for you! Happening from 10 am - 6 pm, this free-entry gathering is a fantastic way for pet owners, families, and foodies to connect and explore.

Expect a vibrant marketplace filled with hidden gem vendors, yummy treats for both humans and furry friends, and plenty of pet-friendly activities to keep tails wagging. Whether you're looking to treat your pet, meet other like-minded animal lovers, or simply enjoy a wholesome day out, this event has something for everyone.

Crane's Pets & Food Weekend March

Dates: March 22 – 23, 2025

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Open Mic Night, Trivia Night (March 26)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay! They're hosting a music trivia night, open mic night, and a songwriting workshop.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (March 26 at 7pm): Whether you're a pop aficionado or a rock 'n' roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Swee Lee at Clarke Quay: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

2. Cantiamo: Baroque Music of England & France with Red Dot Baroque (March 25)

Step into the world of Baroque music with Cantiamo: Baroque Music of England & France, a mesmerising free concert happening on March 25, 2025 at the YST Concert Hall.

Presented as part of the Song Festival: The Voices of England & France, this performance showcases the talent of YST Voice majors alongside Singapore's renowned Red Dot Baroque ensemble. Audiences will be transported 300 years back through Henry Purcell's masterpieces and the intricate beauty of the French Baroque cantata.

Whether you're a classical music enthusiast or just curious to experience something new, this elegant evening of historical music performed by rising vocalists and expert musicians is sure to enchant.

Cantiamo: Baroque Music of England & France with Red Dot Baroque

Date: March 25, 2025

Time: 730 pm

Venue: YST Concert Hall, Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Note: This event is not suitable for children under 6 years old.

3. Serendipity by Hall V Jamband at Gardens by the Bay (March 30)

Looking for a chilled-out evening with great music and good vibes? Serendipity by Hall V Jamband is bringing inspiring live performances to the stunning Waterfront Plaza at Active Garden, Gardens by the Bay, on March 30, 2025, from 6 - 9pm.

Set against the serene beauty of nature, this free outdoor concert showcases talented university musicians, filling the night with soulful melodies, feel-good tunes, and singalong favourites.

Whether you're a music lover, a fan of local talent, or just looking for a relaxing way to end the weekend, this is the perfect place to unwind and soak in the atmosphere.

Serendipity by Hall V Jamband

Date: March 30, 2025

Time: 6pm

Venue: Waterfront Plaza at Active Garden, Gardens by the Bay

4. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Foreword 2025 (March 1 – 31)

This March, the theme for the Esplanade's free programmes is Foreword. As you can probably guess, it's all about words. Look forward to performances of poetry, stories and literary texts that are spoken, narrated, or interpreted musically.

Highlights include:

Jennifer Anne Champion presents Songs for Orfee (March 24): Writer, educator, archivist and textile artist Jennifer Anne Champion presents acoustic renditions bossa nova melodies and some Kendrick Lamar dedicated to her cat with cancer, Orfee.

An Ode to KTM Iqbal (March 28): The LISHA Literary Club bring the poems of Poet KTM Iqbal to life, performing and sharing their thoughts on his works.

Electrohyperstition (March 30): Neo-ethnic fusion band Mantravine take you on an otherworldly journey with contemporary electronic and global rhythms, live instruments, spoken word and vocals.

5. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with a rotating trio of well-loved pianists, bassists and drummers:

Pianist Andreaz Rozario with Richmond Lip on bass and Tristan Seow on drums

Pianist Rachma Lim with Judy Tsai on bass and Nathaniel Ng on drums

Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: 16 Mar, 30 Mar

Free community events in Singapore

1. Repair Kopitiam (March 23)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session-it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning — all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for March 23, 2025, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on March 7, 2025 at 12 noon and will close on March 19, 2025. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: March 23, 2025

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

2. #My1stMammo: Free Mammogram Screening for Eligible Women (March 31)

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Singaporean women, but early detection saves lives. If you or someone you know meets the criteria, don't miss the 365 Cancer Prevention Society's #My1stMammo campaign, back for its fourth year.

This programme offers free mammogram screenings for eligible low-income women aged 40 and above.

Eligibility criteria:

Women aged 40+ with a valid Blue/Orange CHAS card or Public Assistance (PA) card

Women 40-49: No mammogram in the last 12 months

Women 50+: No mammogram in the last 24 months

No breast implants or ongoing breast cancer treatment

If you qualify, take this life-saving step today — or share it with someone who might need it.

3. Growth Circles (March 22, 23, 25, 28, 29)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Registration MOCA Card Games 22 Mar 2025, 2 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here. Community of Practice: International Women’s Day Panel Discussion 23 Mar 2025, 730 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here. Growth Circle 25 March’25 (Online) 25 Mar 2025, 730 pm Online Register here. Bishan Growth Circle 28 March 25 (In-Person @ Bishan CC) 28 Mar 2025, 730 pm Bishan Community Club, 51 Bishan Street 13 Level 4 Sky Lounge Singapore, 579799 Register here. MOCA Growth Circle 29 March’25 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 29 Mar 2025, 2 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here.

4. Make friends with Friendzone (March 26 and 27)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app-filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community — building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships.

They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are three free Friendzone sessions planned at the time of writing:

Session Date and time Venue and address Yap & Nom with 7-Eleven (Session 1 for Students) 26 Mar 2025, 6 – 715 pm Telok Ayer (location sent via WhatsApp after confirmation) Yap & Nom with 7-Eleven (Session 2 for Working Adults) 26 Mar 2025, 730 – 845 pm Telok Ayer (location sent via WhatsApp after confirmation) Let’s Talk About Purpose & Passion 27 Mar 2025, 730 – 930 pm Maxwell (location sent via WhatsApp after confirmation)

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

5. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you’ll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It’s pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more-basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Free Public Speaking Courses @ Jurong Green CC (March 14 and 28)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: March 14 and 28, 2025, 7.30 – 9.30pm

Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

2. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. He spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only — Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour, anyone?

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are not ticketed, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour. Their tipping guidelines are $20 for a satisfactory guide, $20+ for a guide who exceeds expectations, and $30 for an outstanding guide.

3. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community, a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

4. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB Get Professional series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

5. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's Get Professional series, some of the Future of Work events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as Future of Work X TOYL on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (March 23)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Hatha Yoga and Sound with Xin Yi - March 16, 2025

Hatha Flow with Miranda - March 23, 2025

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

2. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

<p>Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 945 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let's Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 945 am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

3. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

4. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.