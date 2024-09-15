Top 38 free things to do in Singapore (Sept 2024): Mid-Autumn fairs, Beans & Beats, Music Trivia Night and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This September, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Treat yourself to mooncakes, cultural accessories and more at mid-autumn fairs across the island, experience a different kind of "nightlife" with Beans & Beats, and put your music knowledge to the test with Swee Lee's Music Trivia Night.

Here's your guide to the top 38 free things to do in Sep 2024!

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay (Now till Sept 22)

From Sept 4 to 22, 2024, 6 pm to 10 pm daily, immerse yourself in the magic of the Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay. Wander through beautifully lit paths adorned with vibrant lanterns, depicting childhood scenes under moonlit skies.

Designed by local illustrator Lee Kow Fong, the lanterns evoke nostalgia for traditional celebrations. Enjoy cultural performances, hands-on workshops, and carnival games — perfect for family bonding.

The event takes place at Dragonfly Lake, The Meadow, Golden Garden, and Supertree Grove. Best of all, admission is free! Celebrate the season with light, laughter, and love.

Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay

Dates : Sept 4 to 22, 2024

: Sept 4 to 22, 2024 Time : 6 pm to 10 pm daily

: 6 pm to 10 pm daily Venue : Gardens by the Bay, Dragonfly Lake, The Meadow, Golden Garden, and Supertree Grove

: Gardens by the Bay, Dragonfly Lake, The Meadow, Golden Garden, and Supertree Grove Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

2. Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival (Now till Oct 2)

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at Chinatown with a dazzling display of lights, cultural activities, and family-friendly fun.

From Sept 9, 2024, join the festivities, including a lantern painting competition, street light-up, and the iconic mass lantern walk on Sept 14, 2024 at 7 pm, starting from Chinatown Point and ending at Kreta Ayer Square.

Don’t miss the weekend stage shows and lantern riddles on Sept 14 and Sept 15, 2024, 7 pm to 9 pm, at Kreta Ayer Square. With lantern adoption and a festive fair, this event promises to light up your night.

3. Wan Qing Closing Fest (Now till Sept 15)

It’s your last chance to visit Wan Qing Yuan before they close for restoration works. And what better way to commemorate the occasion than the Mid-Autumn Festival?

Celebrate with them from Sept 14 to 15, 2024, 1 pm to 9 pm. Immerse yourself in a vibrant lineup of family-friendly cultural activities, including interactive workshops, outdoor performances, and themed skits featuring beloved Mid-Autumn legends like Chang’e and the Jade Rabbit.

Enjoy the mesmerising LED lion and dragon dance finale, and don’t miss the captivating “Moonlit Legends” outdoor lantern installation, running from Aug 20 to Sept 15, 2024. Admission is free, with some ticketed activities.

Wan Qing Closing Fest

Dates : Now to Sept 15, 2024

: Now to Sept 15, 2024 Time : Gallery opens from 10 am – 5 pm (Last admission at 430 pm from Sunday to Friday. Extended gallery hours on Saturday with last admission at 830pm, Closed on Monday.) Lawn opens 10 am – 9 pm daily.

: Gallery opens from 10 am – 5 pm (Last admission at 430 pm from Sunday to Friday. Extended gallery hours on Saturday with last admission at 830pm, Closed on Monday.) Lawn opens 10 am – 9 pm daily. Venue : Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall Address: 12 Tai Gin Road, Singapore 327874

4. Welcome to the Party: Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary (Now till Sept 22)

Join the quack-tastic celebration of Donald Duck's 90th birthday at VivoCity's Sky Park until Sept 22, 2024, 10 am to 10 pm. Experience a tropical beach-themed party like no other, complete with fun activities, exclusive Disney collectibles, and dazzling light displays from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Don't miss the chance to snap pictures with Donald's gigantic birthday cake at the Frame of Fame set, or relax on the romantic seat-for-two with Donald and Daisy.

Before you go, drop by the pop-up store for some special anniversary merch. Whether you're a lifelong Disney fan or just love a good celebration, this seaside party is one not to miss!

5. Mid-Autumn Fairs at Crane (Sept 13 – 22)

Crane is hosting 3 Mid Autumn-themed fairs this month at Crane OCBC Wisma Atria, Crane Joo Chiat, and Tanglin Mall.

Join them to soak in the mid-autumn festive atmosphere with decorations, jewellery, accessories, bags, snacks, and — of course — mooncakes. The Mid Autumn Fair + Kids Crafts will also feature a doodle fest and treasure hunt to keep the little ones occupied.

Mid Autumn Fair at Crane Date and time Venue Mid Autumn Pop Up 13 – 15 Sep 2024, 11 am – 7 pm Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

435 Orchard Road ##04-01 Singapore, 238877 Mid Autumn Fair + Kids Crafts 14 – 15 Sep 2024, 10 am – 6 pm 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647 Mid-Autumn Pop Up at Tanglin Mall 16 – 22 Sep 2024, 10 am – 9 pm Tanglin Mall L1 Atrium, 163 Tanglin Road Singapore, Singapore 247933

6. Beans & Beats: Community (Sept 15)

Imagine a night club…but in the middle of the afternoon. Revellers gather with drinks in their hands…but they’re downing barista brews instead of booze. I couldn’t have made this up even if I tried.

This fresh, alcohol-free social scene is called Beans & Beats, a combination of experimental live DJ music with high-quality coffee. This unique space is all about connecting youth, fostering community, and offering an alternative to the usual nightlife experience.

To celebrate the love they’ve received from their community, Beans & Beats is hosting a free-entry event open to 100 lucky people. Make sure to RSVP by Sept 11, 2024, 1159 pm, for a chance to be part of this exclusive gathering. You’ll need to comment a song on their Instagram post embedded above to receive the RSVP link.

Beans & Beats: Community

Dates : Sept 15, 2024

: Sept 15, 2024 Time : 1 – 3 pm

: 1 – 3 pm Venue : Shake Coffee

: Shake Coffee Address: 128 Prinsep St, #01-01, Singapore 188655

7. Doing Good Fair (Sept 20 – 22)

This might be the most meaningful fair you'll visit all month. Crane's Doing Good Fair is all about connecting you with the unsung heroes in our community — non-profits, organisations and the folks behind sustainability projects that support various causes in the community and for the planet.

Crane hasn't published a list of who you'll see there, but you can be assured a trip down will be meaningful.

If you hold an OCBC credit card, bring it along. This event is going to be held at OCBC Wisma Atria and OCBC cardmembers get special privileges.

Doing Good Fair

Dates : 20 – 22 Sep 2024

: 20 – 22 Sep 2024 Time : 11 am to 7 pm

: 11 am to 7 pm Venue : Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria) Address: 435 Orchard Road ##04-01 Singapore, 238877

8. Sentosa Festive Market by Sunday Social (Sept 21 and 22)

Celebrate Singapore's vibrant creative scene at the Sentosa Festive Market, returning on Sept 21 and 22, 2024 with a special Lantern Festival edition.

From 4 to 9 pm, this weekend street market at Palawan Beach Walk is the perfect way to get some retail therapy this Mid-Autumn season with over 25 vendors. Explore a carefully curated selection of products that showcase the best of local craftsmanship.

Entry is free. And better yet, you can also enjoy a discounted ride into sunny Sentosa. From Aug 16 to Oct 31, 2024, enjoy $5 off Gojek pick-ups and drop-offs in Sentosa after 5pm when you use promo code 'NIGHTMODE' as part of the Sentosa Night Mode promotions.

Festive Market by Sunday Social

Date : Sept 21 – 22, 2024

: Sept 21 – 22, 2024 Time : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Venue: Sentosa, Palawan Beach Walk

9. Food Fair + Artsy Weekend (Sept 21 – 22)

When we think of art pieces, most Singaporeans think "cheem", and the remaining probably think "expensive" Bottom line: a lot of us think of art as atas (possibly too atas to understand) and unaffordable.

This month, the Artsy Weekend is here to change that mindset. The event will feature some of Singapore's best-loved artists and their art works, which you can admire and even discuss with the artists themselves.

If you're intimidated by art, take this opportunity to talk to the artists about their art styles, what inspires them, and what those cheem art pieces really mean.

Who knows? You may even fall in love with a piece. If you do, you can purchase art pieces during the event at what they promise to be affordable prices.

The event will also feature a farmers' market and is pet-friendly, so you and your fur kid can pick up some fresh produce and pet supplies too.

Food Fair + Artsy Weekend

Dates : Sept 21 – 22, 2024

: Sept 21 – 22, 2024 Time : 10 am – 6 pm

: 10 am – 6 pm Venue : Crane Joo Chiat

: Crane Joo Chiat Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

10. Night at Orchard (Sept 27 – 29)

If you’ve visited Orchard Road in the evenings, you might have noticed some booths set up selling artisanal crafts and lifestyle products. That’s Night at Orchard, the only night market in Singapore’s prime shopping district.

Taking place every last weekend of the month from March to December 2024, this vibrant market is a showcase of creative and experiential brands from local and international businesses.

From unique handcrafted goods to innovative products, there’s something to delight every shopper.

Open from 3pm to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the market is the perfect place to unwind after a long week. Stroll down Orchard Road, soak in the lively atmosphere, and support the talents behind these remarkable creations.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Night at Orchard offers a unique blend of shopping, culture, and entertainment that you won’t want to miss.

Here are the remaining 2024 dates:

27 – 29 Sep 2024

25 – 27 Oct 2024

8 – 10 Nov 2024

29 Nov – 1 Dec 2024

27 – 29 Dec 2024 2024

Night at Orchard

Dates this month : Sept 27 – 29, 2024

: Sept 27 – 29, 2024 Time : 3 pm – 10 pm

: 3 pm – 10 pm Venue: Along Orchard Road, from outside Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City

11. Repair Kopitiam (Sept 29)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session-it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning-all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for Sept 29, 2024, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on Sept 13, 2024 at 12 noon and closes on Sept 25, 2024. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date : Sept 29, 2024

: Sept 29, 2024 Time : 10 am to 2 pm

: 10 am to 2 pm Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

12. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (every weekend)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' markets-yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates and time : Weekends, 9 am to 2 pm

: Weekends, 9 am to 2 pm Venue : Crane Living Joo Chiat

: Crane Living Joo Chiat Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427534

13. Makers' Market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers’ Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers’ Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in September 2024:

Makers' Market Dates Time Parade @ Queensway Shopping Centre 7 Oct – 29 Dec 12 pm – 8 pm i12 Katong 20 – 22 Sep, 11 – 13 Oct, 1 – 3 Nov 11 am – 9 pm SOTA 6 – 8 Sep, 18 – 20 Oct, 15 – 17 Nov, 20 – 22 Dec 11 am – 7 pm Katong Joo Chiat September to December, Saturdays (except 21 Sep, 19 Oct, 16 Nov, 21 Dec) 11 am – 7 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm

14. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (Weekdays)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pmOOmI6zs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Are your weekdays getting dull and dreary? Could they use a dose of excitement outside of the same old stale routine?

Here's an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine-visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape. This unique event champions Singapore's vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products?

Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour. This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates : Weekdays

: Weekdays Time : 10 am – 3 pm

: 10 am – 3 pm Venue : Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown Address: 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809

Don't you feel like as adults, we forget how to play? From July 5, 2024, the National Museum of Singapore is inviting you to relive and reconnect to your most treasured childhood memories of toys and play in their new toy-themed experiential pop-up, Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play.

This event brings together artists and toy collectors to celebrate the fascinating stories of childhood toys through immersive displays, large-scale artworks, and digital gamified experiences.

Visitors can explore three main sections: It's a Small World, Drive-Through Time, and Batteries Included, featuring over 250 toys from the 1980s to present day (including a whole showcase featuring toys from Singapore's Barbie Guy!).

With interactive experiences and workshops, this showcase is perfect for reliving cherished memories and connecting with Singapore's cultural heritage.

Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play is a free showcase in the National Museum of Singapore. Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents can visit the museum for free, while admission tickets cost $10 (adult) or $7 (concession-seniors 60 years and above, students, and special access) for tourists and foreign residents.

Play:Date – Unlocking Cabinets of Play

Date : July 5, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025

: July 5, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025 Venue: National Museum of Singapore

Pet events

1. SPCA Adoption Drive (Sept 14)

SPCA is close to my heart because it's where I adopted my own kitty (you can see her in my guide to pet birthday cakes in Singapore!).

Usually, as was my own experience too, SPCA's shelter animals are only available for viewing by appointment. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins.

This month, that day is Sept 14, 2024, Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA's Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date : Saturday, Sept 14, 2024

: Saturday, Sept 14, 2024 Time : 11 am – 3 pm

: 11 am – 3 pm Location : SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

: SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012 No sign-ups required.

2. Pets Weekend at Crane (Sept 28 – 29)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you one special weekend each month for a pawsome fair full of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories. There'll be food vendors for the humans too, so you and your pet can enjoy the day out with both hearts and tummies full.

Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore.

The July edition's vendor list isn't out yet at the time of writing, but check the link below for the latest!

Pets Weekend & Farmer’s Market

Dates : 28 – 29 Sep 2024

: 28 – 29 Sep 2024 Time : 10 am – 6 pm

: 10 am – 6 pm Venue : Crane Joo Chiat

: Crane Joo Chiat Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

3. Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up (now till end Dec 2024)

In my opinion, the best meals are enjoyed with pets and away from people. That's exactly what you're going to get at the pet-friendly culinary oasis of Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up, a food haven nestled at 66 Kampong Bugis.

Open until the end of December 2024, this gastronomic retreat brings a refreshing twist to the dining landscape from Wednesdays to Fridays.

Savour a diverse mix of five homegrown brands and revel in a calendar packed with chef collaborations and experiential happenings.

Dive into an array of cuisines-from British breakfast delights at Carnaby to indulgent plant-based burgers at The Goodburger, innovative Italian dishes at Quattro, legendary American BBQ at Meatsmith, and heavenly homemade brownies from Backyard Bakers.

Entry is free, but food and drinks are priced by each F&B establishment. Here's an idea of the prices you can expect:

Breakfast by Carnaby — The Full Monty ($32), Buttermilk Pancakes ($14), Boozy Toast ($14)

— The Full Monty ($32), Buttermilk Pancakes ($14), Boozy Toast ($14) The Goodburger —The Classic ($16), The Big Boy ($22), One Night in Bangkok ($18), The Black Tie ($18)

—The Classic ($16), The Big Boy ($22), One Night in Bangkok ($18), The Black Tie ($18) Quattro —Margherita pizza ($22), Pepperoni pizza ($28), Garlic Prawn pizza ($30), Spicy Sausage pizza ($30), Carbonara pasta ($22), Spaghetti Meatballs pasta ($26), Cacio e Pepe pasta ($22), Green Goddess pasta ($24)

—Margherita pizza ($22), Pepperoni pizza ($28), Garlic Prawn pizza ($30), Spicy Sausage pizza ($30), Carbonara pasta ($22), Spaghetti Meatballs pasta ($26), Cacio e Pepe pasta ($22), Green Goddess pasta ($24) Meatsmith Meatsmith Beef Brisket ($28), Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($13), Pork & Jalapeno Sausage ($11)

Meatsmith Beef Brisket ($28), Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($13), Pork & Jalapeno Sausage ($11) Backyard Bakers—daily selection of brownies ($12)

Beyond the plate, Gourmet Park sets the scene to kick back, relax, and take it easy. With its laid-back vibe and a variety of dining options, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and indulge with friends and furkids amidst lush surroundings.

Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up

Dates and time : Now till end Dec 2024, Wednesdays to Fridays Wednesday and Thursday: 12 pm – 9 pm Friday: 12 pm – 10 pm Saturday: 8 am – 10 pm Sunday and Public Holidays: 8 am – 9 pm

: Now till end Dec 2024, Wednesdays to Fridays Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, Ground Floor Patio, Singapore 338987

Performances and programmes

1. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Crossing Borders 2024 (Sept 1 – 30)

This September, the Esplanade is going global with their theme "Crossing Borders 2024". All month long, look forward to free music and dance performances that'll take you from the Middle East and Asia to Europe and America. Here are some acts I'm excited about:

Irish Music and Dance (Sept 14) - Celebrate Irish music and dance with Cairde, a dynamic ensemble of friends from Ireland, Singapore, England and Poland

(Sept 14) - Celebrate Irish music and dance with Cairde, a dynamic ensemble of friends from Ireland, Singapore, England and Poland Mexican Fiesta! (1 – 30 ) - In celebration of Mexican National Day on 16 Sep, an 8-piece mariachi ensemble will bring traditional Mexican music to life.

(1 – 30 ) - In celebration of Mexican National Day on 16 Sep, an 8-piece mariachi ensemble will bring traditional Mexican music to life. Songs from the Field (Sept 27 and 28) - Absolutely Thai’s Luk Thung music will sweep you away with rich stories of rural life in 1960s Thailand that coloured the era.

2. Benjamin Poh: Open Stage Originals (Sept 13)

Pop, rock, and jazz…on an erhu? In this case, seeing hearing is believing.

Experience the mesmerising sounds of the Erhu with Benjamin Poh at the National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby on Sept 13 2024, 7pm – 8pm. A professional Erhu player, Benjamin has performed at prestigious events such as the Asean Youth Festival and Marina Bay Sands’ Dinner and Dance.

Known for his ability to play Pop, Rock, Jazz, and Classical music by ear, Benjamin’s performances are full of passion and heart. This free event is perfect for music lovers and those curious about the versatility of the Erhu. Don’t miss this captivating one-hour performance!

Benjamin Poh: Open Stage Originals

Date: Sept 13, 2024

Sept 13, 2024 Time: 7 pm – 8 pm

7 pm – 8 pm Venue: National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby

National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby Address: 100 Victoria Street, Singapore 188064

3. Jazz for Curious Listeners: An Overview of Jazz, Part 1/6 (Sept 14)

Dive into the world of jazz with this free introductory workshop series hosted by the Music Improvisation Collective (MIC).

Taking place on Sept 9, 2024, 11am - 2.30pm, this session will introduce the wonders of jazz and improvisation to music lovers of all levels. Feel free to bring along your instrument if you'd like to join the jamming segment!

MIC promotes community-based music improvisation, offering a safe and supportive space for everyone to experiment and play. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a beginner, this is the perfect opportunity to explore jazz in a non-judgemental environment.

Jazz for Curious Listeners: An Overview of Jazz, Part 1/6

Date : Sept 14, 2024

: Sept 14, 2024 Time : 4 pm – 530 pm

: 4 pm – 530 pm Venue : National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby

: National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby Address: 100 Victoria Street Singapore, 188064

4. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time : Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

: Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm) Venue : The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848 Register here: Sept 15, Sept 22, Sept 29

Community events

1. Growth Circles (Sept 10, 11, 24, 28)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives-but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Registration Growth Circle 10 September ’24 (Online) 10 Sep 2024, 730 – 930 pm Online Register here. Growth Circle 11 September’24 (In-Person @ The Red Box) 11 Sep 2024, 730 – 930 pm The Red Box, 113 Somerset Road Singapore 238165 Register here. Growth Circle 24 September ’24 (Online) 24 Sep 2024, 730 – 930 pm Online Register here. Nee Soon South Growth Circles 28 Sep ’24 (In-Person) 28 Sep 2024, 730 – 5 pm Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839 Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (Sept 10, 18, 25, 27)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app — filtering out any creeps, of course-and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community — building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships.

They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are four Friendzone sessions planned:

Session Date and time Venue and address Let’s Talk About Career Journeys 10 Sep 2024, 730 – 930 pm TheBackRoom, 36 Club Street Singapore, Singapore 069469 Friendzone Pasir Ris: Let’s Talk About Purpose & Passion 18 Sep 2024, 8 – 10 pm Business Centre @ Pasir Ris Central CC, 536 Pasir Ris Dr 1 #01-286 Singapore, 510536 Friendzone Chua Chu Kang: Let’s Talk About Success 25 Sep 2024, 730 – 930 pm Chua Chu Kang Community Club, 35 Teck Whye Avenue Singapore, 688892 Friendzone Sengkang: Glow Up In Progress 27 Sep 2024, 730 – 930 pm Sengkang Community Club, 2 Sengkang Square ##01-01 Singapore, 545025

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. NME Presents: Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (25 Sep)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this September? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay on Sept 25, 2024, 7pm - 8.30pm, for a music trivia night hosted by NME!

Whether you're a pop aficionado or a rock 'n' roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Expect a lively social atmosphere where you can meet fellow music lovers, enjoy some friendly competition, and even make new friends along the way. It's the perfect way to unwind and showcase your trivia skills in a relaxed setting. Spaces are limited, so don't forget to reserve your spot for a brain-teasing night of music, laughter, and fun.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night

Date : Sept 25, 2024

: Sept 25, 2024 Time : 7 pm – 830 pm

: 7 pm – 830 pm Venue : Swee Lee Clarke Quay

: Swee Lee Clarke Quay Address: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

4. Crochet Interest Group Meetup (Oct 2)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you're a crochet hobbyist, this Crochet Interest Group Meetup is your chance to meet like-minded folks.

There's no dedicated teacher, but you'll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with and learn from. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or if you've been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

This month, the ladies don't seem to be meeting. But they do have their next sesh scheduled for Oct 2, 2024!

Crochet Interest Group Meetup

Date and time : Oct 2, 2024, 10 am – 12 pm

: Oct 2, 2024, 10 am – 12 pm Venue: Starbucks, 277 Orchard Road #B2-04 Gateway, 238858

5. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more — basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You’ll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in 1 month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They’ll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (Sept 12, 26)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time : Sept 12 and 26, 2024, 730 pm

: Sept 12 and 26, 2024, 730 pm Venue : Bedok Community Centre

: Bedok Community Centre Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC (Sept 27)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time : Sept 27, 2024, 730 pm to 930 pm

: Sept 27, 2024, 730 pm to 930 pm Venue : Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02 Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others.

Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some highights of the Uncle Chris Walking Tours this month:

“I Want to be a Tourist Guide” Walking Tour (Aug 17)

Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour (Aug 22 and 29)

Little India Heritage Trail (Aug 24)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

4. My Community Heritage Tours (Weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

5. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB "Get Professional" series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

6. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Sept 15 and 22)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Foundation Yoga with Jojo — Sept 15, 2024

Hatha Flow with Irene Rao — Sept 22, 2024

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time : Sep 15 and 22, 2024, 10.30am

: Sep 15 and 22, 2024, 10.30am Venue : Mudita Yoga SG

: Mudita Yoga SG Address : 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729 Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

2. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (Sept 8, Oct 13)

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month. The sessions are family-friendly (pets are welcome too!) and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

Sessions are held on Sunday mornings, starting at 8 am. Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Sign up at the link below to book your slot. Entry is free, but everyone needs a ticket no matter their age.

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time : Sept 8 and Oct 13, 2024, 8 – 9am

: Sept 8 and Oct 13, 2024, 8 – 9am Venue : Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala. Address : 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932 Bring your own mat!

3. Let’s Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 9.45 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let’s Meditate Singapore

Date and time : Sundays at 9.45am

: Sundays at 9.45am Venue : Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151 Join via laptop for the best experience.

4. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time : Saturdays, 7 – 10pm

: Saturdays, 7 – 10pm Venue : Esplanade Park

: Esplanade Park Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

5. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times : Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm

: Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.