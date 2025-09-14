Top 38 free things to do in Singapore (September 2025): Singapore River Festival, Public Garden, Pets Social Ground and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This month, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Singapore's Sep 2025 calendar brims with festivals of light, design, and community spirit. The Singapore River Festival lights up Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Robertson Quay with projection shows, markets, and riverside walks that celebrate heritage and creativity.

At Public Garden, indie brands and designers from across Asia gather for a weekend marketplace filled with unique finds and artisanal treats. Animal lovers can join Pet Partners' World's Largest Pet Walk, a heartwarming morning at Woodlands Botanical Garden that raises awareness of animal-assisted interventions.

Meanwhile, the city becomes a hub of ideas during Singapore Design Week 2025, with 11 days of exhibitions, installations, and playful interventions across multiple districts.

Design, shopping, pets, and riverside magic — this guide rounds up the top free events and activities in Singapore this Sep 2025.

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. SG60 Heart&Soul Experience (Now - Dec 31)

Part of Singapore's SG60 celebrations, the Heart&Soul Experience runs from Aug 26 to Dec 31, 2025 across Orchard Central and orchardgateway.

Admission is free, and visitors can explore ground-level installations such as a visual tribute tracing Singapore's journey through time, futuristic phone booths where you can "dial into tomorrow," and the Time Traveller installation, which uses generative AI to transport you into Singapore's past places.

For those keen on a deeper dive, a ticketed 60-90 minute immersive journey starts at Orchard Library (Level 4). Available in all four official languages and recommended for ages seven and above, this experience blends storytelling and technology to imagine Singapore's past, present, and future.

Visitors can also enjoy exclusive deals from over 20 tenants at orchardgateway and Orchard Central, with brands like Starbucks, UNIQLO, IRVINS, and Nasty Cookie offering promotions for Heart&Soul ticket holders.

SG60 Heart&Soul Experience

Date: Aug 26 - Dec 31, 2025 (Tuesday - Wednesday)

Time: 10am - 10pm (ticketed experience runs ~60-90 mins)

Location: Orchard Library (Level 4), Orchard Central & orchardgateway, Singapore

Fee: Free for public installations; ticketed experience free (registration required, first-come-first-served)

2. FairPrice Finest Festival 2025 (Sept 4 - Oct 1)

The FairPrice Finest Festival returns for its second edition from Sept 4 - Oct 1, 2025, inviting shoppers to discover "finer days" with premium products, in-store experiences, and rewards worth over $100,000.

A key highlight is The Finest Pairing, a digital match-card game on the FairPrice Group app where shoppers can win daily vouchers, including a coveted $100 "Golden Ticket" prize. In stores, look out for dedicated premium product zones with brands such as Chobani, Bob's Red Mill, and ZENXIN, plus weekend sampling sessions at selected outlets across the island.

Special promotions run throughout the month, from 50 per cent off selected grass-fed beef cuts to oyster platter deals at The Grocer Bar. Shoppers can also join exclusive masterclasses — from cocktail mixing to family-friendly organic cooking — at just $15 per session, with a $10 return voucher included.

With interactive games, hands-on experiences, and plenty of gourmet finds, the festival makes grocery runs more rewarding than ever.

FairPrice Finest Festival 2025

Date: Sept 4 - Oct 1, 2025 (Thursday - Wednesday)

Time: Store opening hours

Location: All FairPrice Finest stores islandwide

Fee: Free entry; masterclasses $15 per pax

3. Noguchi Coin Pop-Up at Jewel (Sept 4 - Dec 4)

Coin collectors and design lovers are in for a treat as Noguchi Coin makes its overseas debut at Jewel Changi Airport from Sept 4 - Dec 4, 2025. Known in Japan as a leading curator of rare and high-quality coins, Noguchi Coin brings an exclusive line-up to Singapore, including internationally recognised bullion coins such as the Canadian Maple Leaf, Chinese Panda, and American Eagle.

The highlight of the pop-up is the unveiling of the Jewel × Noguchi Special Edition Commemorative Coin on Sept 19, 2025. Limited to just 100 pieces at $88 each, the coin features Jewel's iconic Rain Vortex — the world's tallest indoor waterfall-symbolising Singapore's role as a hub of commerce, culture, and innovation.

Alongside the commemorative launch, visitors can browse a curated range of GST-exempt bullion coins sourced from trusted global mints. With its mix of exclusivity and accessibility, this milestone pop-up makes rare collectibles available to both seasoned numismatists and newcomers alike.

Noguchi Coin Pop-Up at Jewel

Date: Sept 4 - Dec 4, 2025 (Thursday - Thursday)

Time: 10am - 10pm daily

Location: Jewel Changi Airport, Level 1 (Outside Imperial Treasure), Singapore

4. The Ultimate Pit Stop Adventure at Marina Square (Sept 6 - Oct 5)

This race season, Marina Square is bringing the adrenaline indoors with The Ultimate Pit Stop Adventure, running from Sept 6 - Oct 5, 2025. Families can look forward to a line-up of high-energy activities, from inflatable fun to exclusive collectibles and shopping rewards.

At the Central Atrium, Jumptopia™ Lite: Turbo Tots Playground (Sept 6-16, 2025) transforms into a race-themed inflatable playground. Young racers can bounce through tunnels, climb obstacles, and zoom down twin slides in a giant inflatable race car. Tickets cost $15 per child with one adult, but Marina Square Rewards Members enjoy a special price of $6 (limited tickets available).

From Sept 16 to Oct 31, 2025, meet Mr Merlion & Friends at Marina Foyer, with new race car and hawker-inspired plushies, plus live interactive "cooking" showcases on selected weekends. Shoppers can also redeem eVouchers with qualifying spends from Sept 6 onwards, making this a pit stop worth visiting.

The Ultimate Pit Stop Adventure at Marina Square

Date: Sept 6 - Oct 5, 2025 (Saturday - Sunday)

Time: 1030 am - 830 pm (playground); 11 am - 9 pm (plushies & showcases)

Location: Marina Square Shopping Centre, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

5. Museum of Ice Cream 4th Anniversary (Sept 8-20)

This September, the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) turns four and is celebrating with a month of treats, beats, and plenty of sprinkles. The highlight? If you ask me, a free Sprinkle Pool takeover at Dempsey Hill on Sept 13-14, 2025, part of the Singapore Food Festival.

From 2pm to 8pm, dive into Asia's largest Sprinkle Pool, cool off with scoops from MOIC's pink cart, join a squishy painting workshop, and even take part in the "Guess the Flavour" game for a chance to win a year-long MOIC membership.

Beyond the Sprinkle Pool, MOIC is also running its signature Ice Cream Making Workshops (Sept 8, 10 & 13, 2025) in collaboration with Denzy Gelato. Tickets start from $25 and include a hands-on session plus admission to MOIC's exhibits.

To round off the celebrations, a ticketed Anniversary Disco Party will be held on Sept 20, 2025, with DJ collectives 5210 Music and Wild Pearl serving up disco beats and sweet vibes at the Dessert Bar.

Museum of Ice Cream 4th Anniversary

Date: Sept 8-20, 2025 (varies by programme)

Time: Sprinkle Pool: 2pm - 8pm; other events vary

Location: Museum of Ice Cream, 100 Loewen Road, Singapore 248837 (Sprinkle Pool at Dempsey Hill)

Fee: Free entry for Sprinkle Pool; other activities ticketed

6. Singapore Design Week 2025 (Sept 11-21)

Singapore Design Week (SDW) returns from Sept 11-21, 2025 with the theme Nation by Design, celebrating how creativity and innovation shape Singapore's everyday life. Spanning the Bras Basah.Bugis and Jalan Besar precincts, this year's edition explores design as both heritage and future vision.

Highlights

Unnatural History Museum of Singapore (Sept 11 - Oct 26, National Design Centre, Bras Basah.Bugis)

Poor in natural resources but rich with creativity - this exhibition explores Singapore's "unnatural" solutions that help us survive and thrive. Organised by Kinetic Singapore. Free admission.

The Sausage of the Future: Singapore Edition (Sept 11 - Oct 19, NAFA Fashion Gallery, Bras Basah.Bugis)

A playful showcase of innovative sausages inspired by Singapore's diverse culture and heritage, reimagined for the future. Organised by Studio Carolien Niebling. Free admission.

Find Your Folks @ Jalan Besar (Sept 11-21, Hamilton Road, Jalan Besar Precinct)

An urban intervention that slows the pace of city life. Expect niche finds, great food, and friendly encounters on the streets of Jalan Besar. Organised by Lopelab in partnership with Enterprise Singapore. Free admission.

Singapore Design Week 2025

Date: Sept 11-21, 2025 (Thursday - Sunday)

Time: Varies by programme

Location: Bras Basah.Bugis & Jalan Besar precincts, Singapore

Fee: Mix of free and ticketed events (highlights above are free)

7. Singapore River Festival 2025 (Sept 12 - 21)

The Singapore River Festival returns for its 9th edition with a special Design Edition, held in collaboration with Singapore Design Week to mark Singapore's 60th birthday. This year's programme reimagines the iconic river through design, sustainability, and community-driven experiences spread across Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Robertson Quay.

Festival highlights:

Boat Quay:

River of Dreams (Sept 12-14 & 19-21, 2025) — an immersive projection mapping show telling a moving story of memory and hope, ending with an AI-generated finale song.

Clarke Quay:

Pet-friendly activities and a lively community walk.

Robertson Quay:

Artisanal and sustainable market.

Creative workshops.

Open-air silent movie night powered by Cinewav.

Across the River:

Symphony of Lights (Sept 12-21, 2025) — nightly light displays illuminating Cavenagh, Read, and Robertson Bridges with tales of heritage and connection.

Singapore River Festival 2025

Date: Sept 12 - 21, 2025

Time: Various timings

Location: Singapore River (Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, Robertson Quay)

8. Design The Good Life 2025 (Sept 13-28)

This September, Design The Good Life turns everyday neighbourhood spaces into playful pop-ups that blend wellness, creativity, and community connection. Curated by Bold at Work under the nationwide Movements for Health programme, the initiative runs from Sept 13-28, 2025 with free activations across Jurong East, Bedok, Tiong Bahru, Hillview, and the Civic District.

Next up, POP! Into the Good Life (Sept 19-21 & 26-28, 2025) brings creative interventions into laundromats, parks, and galleries. Highlights include reflective laundry-line notes with free laundry tokens in Bedok, a board game social corner under the trees, an AI photo booth in Tiong Bahru, and Memory Nooks at the National Gallery designed by youth advocates from Dementia Singapore. Visitors can also join free mindfulness workshops with complimentary nonya kueh.

For those who want to go deeper, ticketed pottery and Modern Kintsugi workshops at Stay Gold Studio in Hillview (20-28 Sep 2025) offer hands-on experiences in rebuilding and repair through craft.

Design The Good Life 2025

Date: Sept 13-28, 2025 (Saturday - Sunday)

Time: Various timings

Location: Multiple venues (Jurong East, Bedok, Tiong Bahru, Hillview, National Gallery Singapore)

Fee: Free community activations; workshops from $138.88

9. The Hobbies Fair 2025 (Sept 20-21)

Singapore's largest community-driven celebration of creativity, The Hobbies Fair returns on Sept 20-21, 2025 at Suntec Convention Centre. This two-day event brings hobbyists, makers, collectors, and curious minds together for a weekend of inspiration and hands-on fun.

Expect live demonstrations from skilled hobbyists, workshops where you can try out new crafts and skills, and panel sharings that offer stories, tips, and insights from experts across different fields. With hundreds of booths featuring local creators and regional hobby brands, there's something for everyone — whether you're into cosplay, crafts, tabletop games, tech builds, or niche collectibles.

It's a chance to revisit old passions, discover new interests, and connect with a thriving community of enthusiasts who share the joy of making, collecting, and creating.

The Hobbies Fair 2025

Date: Sept 20-21, 2025 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 10am - 8pm

Location: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Fee: Free admission

10. Summer Clearance Sale (Sept 20 - 21)

If you've ever admired Crane Living's cosy, hygge-inspired aesthetic, the Summer Clearance Sale is your chance to bring it home at a fraction of the price. Taking place at Crane Joo Chiat, the sale features a wide range of bargains from Crane Living's collections alongside products from locally based small business vendors.

Shoppers can expect great deals across lifestyle, home, and decor items, all in a relaxed, pet-friendly setting. Whether you're hunting for stylish accents, thoughtful gifts, or simply love discovering local makers, this sale offers plenty of value and charm.

Summer Clearance Sale

Date: Sept 20 - 21

Time: 10am - 6pm

Location: Crane Joo Chiat, 432 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427647

11. Hitcheed's Wedding Wonderland x Bridal Market (Sept 20-21)

Planning your dream wedding? Hitcheed's Wedding Wonderland x Bridal Market is the place to be. Happening on Sept 20-21, 2025, this signature event gathers more than 80 top wedding professionals under one roof, making it easy for couples to explore the latest trends, compare packages, and secure the best deals.

Beyond inspiration, this event offers a chance to try on a stunning range of gowns and discover the perfect look for your big day. Couples who book with vendors at the fair also stand a chance to win up to $60,000 cashback and hotel staycations — making the celebration even sweeter. With free entry (each RSVP admits two) and perks like a redemption card on arrival, it's an event not to miss if you're planning a wedding.

Hitcheed's Wedding Wonderland x Bridal Market

Date: Sept 20-21, 2025 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 12pm - 8pm

Location: Suntec Convention Hall 403, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

12. Public Garden (Sept 27 - 28)

Warning: Your wallet is in danger of losing a lot of money at this next event. I speak from experience, having attended an edition of Public Garden last year.

If you love discovering one-of-a-kind designs and supporting independent creators, Public Garden has got to be on your calendar this April. Happening on Sept 27 - 28, 2025 at Suntec Convention Hall, this highly anticipated market brings together a vibrant mix of indie brands from across Asia — all under one roof for just two days.

There are no industry limits here — just creativity, craftsmanship, and passion. Expect everything from quirky stationery and handcrafted jewellery to fashion, homeware, and lifestyle goodies. Many brands use this opportunity to launch new collections, so you'll be among the first to discover fresh designs straight from the makers.

Pro tip: Bring cash! The booths here aren't equipped for card payment, and these overseas vendors don't have PayLah set up, so many only accept cash.

Public Garden

Date: Sept 27 - 28, 2025

Time: 1 - 7pm

Location: Suntec Convention Hall 405-406, Level 4, Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

13. Fall Pop-Up (Sept 27-28)

Celebrate the cosy charm of autumn indoors at the Fall Pop-Up, happening on Sept 27-28, 2025 at Crane Joo Chiat. While the seasons don't change outdoors in Singapore, this event brings a festive autumnal spirit with themed accessories, home decor, seasonal flavours, and creative finds from local makers.

Organised as part of Crane's Pop Up Fairs collection, the fair showcases small businesses that are locally owned and grown. Expect to discover unique crafts, thoughtful designs, and treats that capture the mood of fall, all in a welcoming and pet-friendly space.

Fall Pop-Up

Date: Sept 27-28, 2025 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 10am - 6pm

Location: Crane Joo Chiat, 432 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427647

14. Crane Living Pop-Up at Great World City (Sept 29-30)

For two days only, Crane Living will be popping up at Great World City with a curated multi-label concept store. Happening on Sept 29-30, 2025, the event brings together favourite collections and launches brand-new pieces alongside a showcase of local brands.

Visitors can expect to meet and mingle with brand founders while exploring unique crafts, lifestyle products, and exciting new concepts. With its mix of design, creativity, and community spirit, this pop-up is a great chance to discover something different in a casual, welcoming space.

Crane Living Pop-Up at Great World City

Date: Sept 29-30, 2025 (Monday - Tuesday)

Time: 10am - 9pm

Location: Great World City, L1 Atrium, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994

15. Night at Orchard (Sept 26 - 28)

If you've visited Orchard Road in the evenings, you might have noticed some booths set up selling artisanal crafts and lifestyle products. That's Night at Orchard, the only night market in Singapore's prime shopping district.

Taking place every last weekend of the month, this vibrant market is a showcase of creative and experiential brands from local and international businesses. From unique handcrafted goods to innovative products, there's something to delight every shopper.

Open from 3 to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the market is the perfect place to unwind after a long week. Stroll down Orchard Road, soak in the lively atmosphere, and support the talents behind these remarkable creations. Whether you're a local or a visitor, Night at Orchard offers a unique blend of shopping, culture, and entertainment that you won't want to miss.

Here are the remaining 2025 dates:

Sept 26 - 28, 2025

Oct 24 - 26, 2025

Nov 28 - 30, 2025

Night at Orchard

Dates: Sept 26 - 28, Oct 24 - 26, Nov 28 - 30,2025

Time: 3 - 10pm

Venue: Along Orchard Road, from outside Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City

16. Jurong Point 30th Anniversary Celebrations (Aug 1- Oct 26)

Jurong Point is marking its 30th birthday with a lively mix of food, crafts, and festive shopping experiences stretching from August through October. The celebrations kick off with the Jurong Point Food Feastival (Aug 25 - Sept 7, 2025), where cuisines from Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore take centre stage alongside cooking demos, Haidilao's signature noodle dance, and live performances.

Next up, the Crafters Market (Sept 8 - 21, 2025) brings over 30 vendors together, offering everything from handmade jewellery to eco-friendly lifestyle goods. If mooncakes are more your thing, the Mid-Autumn Fair (Sept 22 - Oct 6, 2025) will showcase treats from top names like Goodwood Park Hotel, Peach Garden, and Sunny Hills, as well as artisanal teas and fusion creations.

To top it all off, shoppers can enjoy bonus SG60 rewards until Oct 26, 2025, with e-vouchers, coupons, and a lucky draw worth up to $9,499.

Jurong Point 30th Anniversary Celebrations

Date: Aug 1- Oct 26, 2025

Time: Various timings

Location: Jurong Point Shopping Centre, 1 Jurong West Central 2, Singapore 648886

17. Once Upon a Tide at the National Museum (From May 24)

To mark Singapore's 60th year of independence, the National Museum is pulling out all the stops with two major showcases: the immersive exhibition Once Upon a Tide and the family-friendly Children's Season: Get Curious! Building Our Singapore.

Once Upon a Tide traces over 700 years of Singapore's transformation from a 14th-century trading port to a global city, through more than 350 artefacts and interactive experiences. Highlights include a digital sampan challenge, an evolving coastline map, and a section celebrating Singaporeans who've made waves worldwide — from Olympic athletes to filmmakers. The exhibition ends with a fun RFID activity that invites you to reflect on your vision for Singapore's future.

The Once Upon a Tide exhibition is free for Singaporeans and PRs.

Once Upon a Tide at the National Museum

Date: From May 24

Time: 10am - 7pm

Location: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road, S178897

18. The Gardeners' Market (Every second Saturday)

If you're craving something slower-paced and grounded in the community, The Gardeners' Market is a lovely way to spend your Saturday morning. Held every second Saturday of the month at City Sprouts @ West Coast, this market is a grassroots initiative powered by local farmers and growers.

Expect fresh produce straight from the soil, handmade goods with heart, and plenty of kampung spirit. It's a welcoming space whether you're keen to shop sustainably, pick up a few gardening tips, or just enjoy the community vibe with a kopi in hand.

The event is free to attend, and open to all-perfect for a breezy weekend outing that's a little closer to nature and a lot more personal.

The Gardeners' Market

Date: Every second Saturday of the month

Time: 9am - 2pm

Location: City Sprouts @ West Coast

Admission: Free

19. Wisma weekend pop-up 2025 (Every Fri-Sun)

Make your next weekend count with Wisma Weekend Pop-Up 2025 — a lively showcase of local creativity at Crane Living, Wisma Atria. This recurring event brings together homegrown vendors, tasty eats, and a community vibe that makes browsing and snacking feel like a celebration.

Happening every Friday to Sunday, the pop-up is a great spot to uncover hidden gems from small businesses while enjoying a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're on the hunt for artisanal finds or just in the mood for some low-key fun, it's a casual way to support local.

Wisma Weekend Pop-Up 2025

Date: Every Fri-Sun

Time: 11am - 7pm

Location: Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria, Level 4

20. Resurrack (every weekend)

Step into Singapore's ultimate vintage shopping experience at Resurrack, a weekend-only marketplace at Bugis Street. Running every weekend, the market transforms 261 Victoria Street into a vibrant back-alley bazaar featuring vintage dealers, small businesses, and local talents.

Expect a multi-zone setup where you can uncover unique vintage treasures, shop from indie brands, and snap pictures at quirky photobooths. Whether you're on the hunt for fashion finds, nostalgic collectibles, or just looking for a lively evening hangout, Resurrack brings together the charm of retro with the energy of one of Singapore's most iconic streets.

Resurrack

Date: Every Saturday & Sunday

Time: 3pm - 9pm

Location: 261 Victoria Street, Bugis Street, Singapore

21. Makers' market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in 2025:

Makers’ Market Dates Time Clarke Quay Central 26 – 28 Sep 12 pm – 8 pm Open Design Dialogue 12 – 13 Sep 530 – 1030 pm PLQ Plaza 19 – 21 Sep, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 9 pm Punggol Coast 27 – 28th Sep

19, 25, and 26 Oct

Sat – Sun 12 am – 6 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm Pasir Ris Mall 12 – 14 Sep, 17 to 19 Oct

Friday – Sunday 11 am – 8 pm SOTA 3 – 5 Oct, 19 – 21 Dec

Friday – Sunday 11 am – 7 pm Singapore Cruise Centre – 5 to 6, 19 to 20 July

– 2 to 3, 9 to 10 August

– 13 to 14, 21 to 22 Sep

– 11 to 12, 18 to 19 Oct

– 15 to 16, 22 to 23 Nov

– 6 to 7, 20 to 21 Dec

Saturday – Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm

Free pet events in Singapore

1. Pets Social Ground 2025 (Sept 12-28)

Back at The Star Vista this September, Pets Social Ground 2025 invites pet parents to three weekends of camping-inspired fun from Sept 12-28, 2025. Expect outdoor vibes (without the mozzies), interactive activities, and plenty of pet-friendly shopping and perks.

Snap Instagram-worthy shots at themed photo booths, try glamping with your furry companions, or join interactive contests that change each weekend. A rotating line-up of vendors will also be on site with treats, accessories, and essentials for your pets. Shoppers can look forward to exclusive promotions at The Star Vista, tote bag giveaways (while stocks last), and chances to win attractive prizes.

With its mix of games, shopping, and cosy camp-style setups, this pet-friendly festival is a perfect outing for families and their four-legged friends.

Pets Social Ground 2025

Date: Sept 12-14, 19-21, 26-28, 2025 (Friday - Sunday)

Time: 10am - 8pm

Location: The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green, Singapore 138617

Fee: Free admission

2. Nee Soon Pets Fiesta 2025 (Sept 20)

Step back into the kampung days with your pets at the Nee Soon Pets Fiesta 2025, happening on Sept 20, 2025 at the Multi-Purpose Court @ Khatib. This year's theme, Kampung Vibes, Hawker Bites, brings together nostalgic fun, community spirit, and plenty of activities for families and their furry companions.

Expect a lively atmosphere filled with pet-friendly games, hawker-style food, and opportunities to connect with fellow pet owners. Volunteers and organisers will be on hand to keep things running smoothly, ensuring a fun and safe day for everyone.

With its mix of local flavour, kampung nostalgia, and pet-centred fun, the fiesta promises to be a highlight for animal lovers in the heartlands.

Nee Soon Pets Fiesta 2025

Date: Sept 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 10am - 6pm

Location: Multi-Purpose Court @ Khatib, next to Blk 838 Yishun Street 81, Singapore 760838 (opposite Khatib MRT Station)

Fee: Free admission

3. Pet Partners world's largest pet walk 2025 (Sept 27)

Pet parents and animal lovers, this one's for you! Pet Partners World's Largest Pet Walk 2025 takes place on Sept 27, 2025, bringing the community together for a morning of fun while raising awareness of animal-assisted interventions in Singapore.

The day begins with a scenic walk where you and your furry companions can soak in nature and create lasting memories. Along the way, enjoy live music performances, explore interactive activity booths, and spoil your pets with treats and toys.

There's also a pet competition — perfect for showing off those adorable outfits — with prizes up for grabs. Don't leave without your goodie bag, packed with surprises for both pets and owners (while supplies last).

Whether you're strolling, socialising, or simply celebrating the human-animal bond, this joyful walk promises a paw — some morning of fun and connection.

Pet Partners world's largest pet walk 2025

Date: Sept 27, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 9am - 12pm (doors open at 8.30am)

Location: Woodlands Botanical Garden, Registration at Blk 134 Marsiling Rd, Singapore

4. The Pawfect Journey: Mid-Autumn Pet Festival (Sept 27)

Celebrate Mid-Autumn with your pets at The Pawfect Journey: Mid-Autumn Pet Festival, happening on Sept 27, 2025 at PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens. Running from 12pm to 6pm, the festival combines traditional festive charm with fun activities for pawrents and furkids alike.

Browse pet-friendly vendors, sample healthy treats, and meet animal welfare groups while enjoying hands-on crafts like lantern-making, necklace design for dogs, and cookie or mooncake decorating. Don't miss the photobooths, red light therapy demos, and community vibes. Talks and workshops run throughout the day, covering topics from veterinary care to positive training, adoption, and wellness therapies.

To close the evening, join the Pack Walk under the Lanterns at 6pm — a magical moonlit stroll framed by Mid-Autumn lights. Early birds can also enjoy free icy treats from Lunoji and Frozt, available for the first 100 visitors.

The Pawfect Journey: Mid-Autumn Pet Festival 2025

Date: Sep 27, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 12pm - 6pm (Pack Walk from 6pm onwards)

Location: PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens, Viewing Gallery Level 2, Singapore

Fee: Free admission; charges apply for selected workshops

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Swee Lee Clarke Quay activities: Workshops, Open Mic Night, Trivia Night (various dates)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay! They're hosting a music trivia night, open mic night, and various music workshops.

Workshop: Multi-effects Made Simple with Justin Chan (Sept 16, 7 pm): Learn how to use multi-effects to build up powerful, inspiring sounds and perfect the tone you want.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (Sept 24, 7 pm): Whether you're a pop aficionado or a rock 'n' roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Swee Lee at Clarke Quay: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

Free community events in Singapore

1. Free cancer screenings by 365 Cancer Prevention Society (Now - Nov 15)

In support of early detection and better health outcomes, 365 Cancer Prevention Society (365CPS) is offering a series of free cancer screenings across Singapore. These initiatives make life-saving checks more accessible to the public, especially lower-income and high-risk groups.

Through these campaigns, 365CPS encourages Singaporeans to take charge of their health and prioritise early detection. Sign up via the links in the table below.

Programme What it Screens For Dates Eligibility Multi-Cancer Screening 10 cancers: breast, lung, colorectal, stomach, liver biliary tract, ovary, pancreas, oesophagus, head & neck, endometrium Now – 31 Aug 2025 365CPS clients and immediate family (aged 21+). Membership is free. Are You at Risk? (Lung Cancer) Lung cancer via Low-Dose CT scan (LDCT) Now – 15 Nov 2025 CHAS Blue/Orange or PA cardholders. 50–80 years with smoking history (20+ pack years), or quit <15 years ago. OR non-smokers aged 50–75 with first-degree family history of lung cancer. Stay CLEAR of Gastric Cancer Gastric cancer Now – 30 Sep 2025 CHAS Blue/Orange or PA cardholders, aged 40+

2. Repair Kopitiam (Sept 28)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session — it's a movement towards sustainability.

Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process. Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning — all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for Sept 28, 2025, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on Sept 12, 2025 at 12 noon and will close on Sept 25, 2025. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: Sept 28, 2025

Time: 10am to 4pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

3. Growth Circles (various dates)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions in September 2025:

Event Date and time Venue Registration link Growth Circle 03 September’25 (In-Person @ Waterloo Centre) 3 Sep 2025 · 730 pm Waterloo Centre, #4-19 Register here Men’s Growth Circle 6 Sept’25 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 6 Sep 2025 · 7 pm Cairnhill Community Club Register here Growth Circle 09 September’25 (Online) 9 Sep 2025 · 730 pm Online Register here Wellbeing Card Gameplay 12 Sept’25 (In-Person @ grovve) 12 Sep 2025 · 12 pm grovve Register here MOCA Growth Circle 13 Sept’25 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 13 Sep 2025 · 2 pm Cairnhill Community Club Register here Caregivers’ Growth Circle 18 Sept’25 (In-Person @ imPAct@Hong Lim Green) 18 Sep 2025 · 730 pm imPAct@Hong Lim Green Register here Nee Soon South Growth Circle 20 Sept’25 (In-Person @ Nee Soon South CC) 20 Sep 2025 · 3 pm Nee Soon South Community Club Register here Wellbeing Card Gameplay 25 Sept’25 (In-Person @ grovve) 25 Sep 2025 · 6 pm grovve, 2 Orchard Link #04-06, Singapore 237978 Register here MOCA Growth Circle 27 Sept’25 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 27 Sep 2025 · 2 pm Cairnhill Community Club Register here COP: Mark My Word – An Artful Reflection on Conflict 30 Sep 2025 · 730 pm Cairnhill Community Club Register here

4. Make friends with Friendzone (Sept 21)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app — filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

There is 1 Friendzone session this month. Do check their Friendzone page on Eventbrite for the latest updates.

Event Date and Time Venue Registration link Designing Community Experience 21 Sep 2025 · 10 am –10 pm Care Pavilion — Millenia Walk, The Great Hall, 9 Raffles Boulevard Singapore, 039596 Register here

5. Zalora's snap and drop programme

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more — basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Free toastmasters clubs

If you've always wanted to upgrade your public speaking skills but don't know where to start, there are a number of toastmaster clubs that offer free sessions once or twice a month. These supportive spaces are perfect for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, and are suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Free toastmasters club in Singapore When they meet Where they meet Bishan Toastmasters Club Every fourth Tuesday of the month, 7 pm Bishan Community Club, 51 Bishan Street 13 Singapore, Singapore 579799 Breakthrough Toastmasters Club Every last Wednesday of the month, 730 pm imPAct@Hong Lim Green (Level 2, Zen Room), 20 Upper Pickering Street Singapore, 058284 Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club Every second and fourth Friday, 730 pm Room 03-02, Jurong Green Community Club, 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520 Katong Toastmasters Club Every third Thursday of the month, 7 pm Room 301, Katong Community Club, 51 Kampong Arang Road, Singapore 438178 Nee Soon East Toastmasters Club Every second and fourth Thursday of the month, 730 pm Nee Soon East Community Club, Level 4, Room 3, 1 Yishun Avenue 9 Singapore, Singapore 768893 West Coast Toastmasters Club Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, 230 pm West Coast Community Centre #03-10, 2 Clementi West Street 2 Singapore, 129605

2. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. He spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only — Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour, anyone?

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are not ticketed, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour. Their tipping guidelines are $20 for a satisfactory guide, $20+ for a guide who exceeds expectations, and $30 for an outstanding guide.

3. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru. Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

4. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work — all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB Get Professional series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

5. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's Get Professional series, some of the Future of Work events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as Future of Work X TOYL on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 - 10pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

2. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 - 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.