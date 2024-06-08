Top 43 free things to do in Singapore (June 2024): i Light Singapore, Children's Festival feat. Inside Out 2, and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This June, there's no way you'll miss out on the festivities with the slew of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

See Singapore by night under a new light at i Light Singapore, spend, shop till you drop at Singapore's largest bi-annual event for small businesses, and bring your dad out shopping at the various fairs and markets around Singapore this Father's Day.

For the kids, visit Gardens by the Bay for the Children's Festival celebrating Inside Out 2, or check out the various National Family Festival events happening around the island all month. Plus, for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, look forward to Pink Dot 16 and other pride events!

Here's your guide to the top 43 free things to do in June 2024.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Children's Festival featuring Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 (Now till June 22)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7Yx6RmMRmk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

"Take her to the moon for me. Okay?"

Hearts were breaking during Disney and Pixar's Oscar-winning Inside Out back in 2015. It feels like almost yesterday, but it's now been almost 10 years since that movie hit us right in the feels (all the feels). This year, we have its sequel, Inside Out 2, to look forward to.

Usher in and celebrate the upcoming movie with the Children's Festival featuring Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2. From now till June 22, 2024, the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay transforms into a magical Inside Out 2-themed outdoor carnival, packed with interactive installations and your favourite characters.

Join Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment in a fun-filled journey to learn about emotions through play. Admission is free and open to the public from 10 am to 9 pm during the June School Holidays.

Explore the Kaleidoscope of Memories, capture your festival moments, and see them projected on an animated wall. Swing into happiness with Mood Swings and let your creativity flow with Expression Doodles.

Challenge yourself in the Emotion Mirrors maze, relax at Fort Pillowtown, and dive into the Memory Orb Mountain. Don't miss this exciting 10th edition of the Children's Festival, where emotions come to life and fun knows no bounds!

Children's Festival featuring Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2

Dates: Now till June 22, 2024

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

Venue: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

2. National Family Festival (Now till June 23)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ETgFkyyO5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Celebrate family togetherness at the National Family Festival (NFF) from now till June 23, 2024! This is a huge festival that’s taking place at various locations around the island, including Punggol, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Bukit Canberra, and even Gardens by the Bay. Activities include sports try-outs, Becky Bunny’s Bouncy Castle, craft workshops and more.

Find out more about the NFF events this June.

National Family Festival @ Gardens by the Bay

Dates: Now till June 23, 2024

Venue: Islandwide

3. i Light Singapore (Now till June 23)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7u8WYQyB3g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

i Light Singapore is back! Asia’s premier sustainable light festival, i Light Singapore is held at Marina Bay and showcases stunning light art installations crafted by both Singaporean and international artists.

Each piece is thoughtfully designed using energy-efficient lighting and environmentally-friendly materials, reflecting the festival’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

This year’s theme, “Cyclical Nature,” draws inspiration from the colour green and explores concepts such as the circular economy and upcycling. Yup, these aren’t just pretty lights to look at — the installations reenvision the potential of everyday discarded items, turning them into vibrant, illuminating artworks that challenge our perceptions of waste and sustainability.

Plus, beyond the light installations, i Light Singapore is alive with a range of fringe activities, enriching the city’s public spaces with creativity and colour.

4. Night at Orchard (May 31 – June 2, June 28 – 30)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7OfSv2B7kV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you’ve visited Orchard Road in the evenings, you might have noticed some booths set up selling artisanal crafts and lifestyle products. That’s Night at Orchard, the only night market in Singapore’s prime shopping district.

Taking place every last weekend of the month from March to December 2024, this vibrant market is a showcase of creative and experiential brands from local and international businesses. From unique handcrafted goods to innovative products, there’s something to delight every shopper.

Open from 3 pm to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the market is the perfect place to unwind after a long week. Stroll down Orchard Road, soak in the lively atmosphere, and support the talents behind these remarkable creations. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Night at Orchard offers a unique blend of shopping, culture, and entertainment that you won’t want to miss.

Here are the remaining 2024 dates:

May 31 – June 2, June 28 – 30, 2024

July 26 – 28, 2024

Aug 30 – Sept 1, 2024

Sept 27 – 29, 2024

Oct 25 – 27, 2024

Nov 29 – Dec 1, 2024

Dec 27 – 29, 2024

Night at Orchard

Dates: May 31 – June 2, 2024, June 28 – 30, 2024

Time: 3 pm – 10 pm

Venue: Along Orchard Road, from outside Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City

5. Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection (Now till Aug 25)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C57ZsJkS4nS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Ever heard of the phrase "it's the thought that counts"? When it comes to the act of gift-giving, there's a lot more thought to it than you think.

Fukusa refers to an exquisite fabric, usually silk, used to cover gifts in Japan. Delve into the elegant tradition with a special exhibition at The Peranakan Museum, Fukusa: Japanese Gift Covers from the Chris Hall Collection-its first special exhibition since its reopening last year.

Part of the renowned Chris Hall collection, these beautiful textiles are not only stunning in their craftsmanship but also rich in cultural significance, embodying the thoughtful practices surrounding gift-giving in Japanese culture.

The exhibition explores themes of craft, trade, and cultural exchange, highlighting how the act of gifting transcends boundaries and histories. Visitors will be treated to a visual feast of embroidery, weaving, painting, and dyeing techniques that represent some of the finest Japanese textile artistry.

This event celebrates a significant donation of Japanese art by Chris Hall to ACM, making it a must-see for enthusiasts of culture, history, and art during the festival.

6. The Hammock Market (June 1 and 15)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7jQgZqx7Nu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

You never know what you're gonna get at The Hammock Market, and the May edition is getting even wilder with overseas vendors flying in too.

The Hammock Market is a biweekly thrift market that happens every other Saturday at Aperia Mall. It gets its name from the way its participating vendors set up their booths — tables and carts are way too boring, so they set up in hammocks!

Calling themselves "the Saturday Thrift Party", The Hammock Market is packed with over 25 makers' booths and thrift stores. Plus, look out for free activities — these may include free Jagua tattoos, a bake sale, tarot reading and personalised illustrations!

The Hammock Market

Dates: June 1 and 15, 2024

Time: 11 am – 6 pm

Venue: Aperia Mall L1 Atrium

Address: 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511

7. Holiday Fair & Bake Sale (June 7 and 14)

Instagram is a great place to get hungry. I'm sure we've all been caught in a black hole of home-baked goodness on the platform, our eyes feasting while our stomachs get hungrier. Don't you wish you could just reach through the screen and taste some of those deep dish cookies and basque burnt cheesecakes?

Now you can bring your baked goods dreams to life at Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria. On June 7 and 14, 2024, Crane Living is bringing you the best holiday supplies to take advantage of the holiday season.

Prefer eating to baking? They've got you. Crane is also bringing you small-batch local bakers with their homemade pastries, cookies, cakes and more. There'll also be some mini workshops for the little ones!

As with other Crane events held at Crane OCBC Wisma Atria, there are special privileges for OCBC cardholders. So don't forget to bring along your OCBC credit card! If you don't already have one, I recommend the OCBC 365 Credit Card for five per cent cashback on everyday dining.

Holiday Fair & Bake Sale

Dates: June 7 and 14, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

8. Midsummer Fair in Celebration of Global Wellness Day (June 7 – 9)

Go green in the best way possible, Crane says, with their Midsummer Fair this June 7 to 9, 2024 in celebration of Global Wellness Day. This event brings together nonprofits and organisations dedicated to making a positive impact on the community, environment, and planet.

Discover a variety of causes and meet good-hearted people committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and shifting mindsets. Wander through vendor booths and participate in informative workshops that highlight the many ways individuals and groups are contributing to a better world.

From innovative sustainability projects to inspiring stories, this fair is a celebration of collective efforts to care for our planet. Join them to learn, share, and support these important initiatives while connecting with like-minded individuals.

Midsummer Fair in Celebration of Global Wellness Day

Dates: June 7 – 9, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

9. Dragon Boat Festival 2024 (June 7 – 9)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7lDDWPNKzb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival at Chinatown Singapore from June 7 to 9, 2024! Organised by Chinatown Singapore, this event offers a blend of cultural significance and fun activities. Highlights include:

Exhibition: "Dragon Boat Festival: Of Thumping Drumbeats and Delicious Dumplings," in collaboration with Sun Yat-Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Wish Dumpling Sachet: Buy and hang a sachet on the Wishing Wall for $5, supporting the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) and a chance to win a staycation package.

Contests: Win a $30 F&B voucher in the Dragon Boat (Rowing Machine) Race or the Guess the Number of Bak Chang in a Gunny Sack Contest.

Workshops: Learn to make Hainanese Bak Chang and explore rice wine traditions in "A Sip of Heritage."

Family Fun: Lantern riddles, storytelling, craft workshops, and traditional games.

Performances: Enjoy Cantonese Opera, Lion Dance, and Gu Zheng performances.

Shopping: Visit the Smith Street Pop-Up Market.

While you can attend the Dragon Boat Festival for free, selected workshops are ticketed.

Dragon Boat Festival 2024

Dates: June 7 – 9, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Chinatown Singapore Singapore 059190

10. Midsummer Artsy Weekend (June 8 – 9)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7WJ97HqC3i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Crane is organising a Midsummer Artsy Weekend on June 8 to 9, 2024 to rejuvenate you, mind, body and soul.

The event will take place at Crane Joo Chiat and feature plenty of booths, workshops, and activities to delight you and let you learn a thing or two about wellness. Treat yourself right!

Midsummer Artsy Weekend

Dates: June 8 to 9, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Address: 285 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427535

11. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (June 8 – 9, 22 – 23)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We’re happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers’ markets — yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You’ll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There’ll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers’ Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates: June 8 – 9, 22 – 23, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

12. Ugly Food Workshop (June 14)

Did you know that about 817,000 tonnes of food is wasted in Singapore every year? To put things into perspective, that’s the weight of 100,000 cars!

Needless to day, food wastage is a huge problem in this garden city. One solution could be embracing ugly food — food that looks cosmetically blemished, but is perfectly edible and nutritious.

At this monthy Ugly Food Workshop, learn more about our food waste problem and the benefits of eating ugly foods — beyond reducing food waste, it can also save you money and support sustainable agriculture!

Ugly Food Workshop

Date and time: June 14, 2024

Time: 5 – 7 pm

Venue: Crane OUE Downtown Gallery

Address: 6A Shenton Way, Downtown Gallery #01-12 Singapore, 068809

13. Father's Day & Plant Fair (June 14 – 16)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7oNBPiPT00/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Some of us, like me, kill plants pretty much just by looking at them. But others, especially dads, seem to be born with green thumbs. I mean, is it just me? I feel like a lot of fathers get into gardening, especially in their old age.

At least the folks at Crane seem to agree with me, because they’ve organised a Father’s Day & Plant Fair from 14 to 16 Jun 2024. Support small, independent businesses based in Singapore while finding the perfect gifts for Dad.

Explore a variety of booths and vendors offering plants, pots, and gardening essentials, perfect for dads who love their green spaces. This friendly pop-up is a great way to discover local indie businesses and bring home a little plant friend or a special gift.

Father’s Day & Plant Fair

Dates: June 14 – 16, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

14. Joo Chiat Father's Day Food Fair (June 15 – 16)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7oHTFfhEta/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

You know what else a lot of fathers like? Yup. Food!

If the way to your dad’s heart is through his stomach,cCelebrate Father’s Day with a delicious twist at the Joo Chiat Father’s Day Food Fair on June 15-16, 2024! Support small, independent businesses based in Singapore while enjoying tasty treats and freshly-made delights.

Explore a variety of booths and vendors offering unique gifts for Dad and scrumptious food that the whole family will love. What better way to discover local indie businesses and celebrate with the special dads in your life? Good food, good company, good vibes only.

Joo Chiat Father's Day Food Fair

Dates: June 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427535

15. Crane Living Accessories Fair (June 21 – 23)

You know what's more affordable than buying new clothes for a whole new outfit? Buying new accessories to jazz up old looks!

Discover unique, handmade, and sustainably crafted accessories at the Crane Living Accessories Fair from June 21 to 23, 2024. This pop-up event celebrates local creatives and makers, offering a delightful alternative to branded goods.

Explore booths and vendors showcasing the talents of independent crafters, each bringing their own distinctive flair to their creations.

Support small batch creators and find one-of-a-kind accessories that you won't see anywhere else. Join them for a weekend of creativity, sustainability, and community spirit at the Crane Living Accessories Fair!

Crane Living Accessories Fair

Dates: June 21 – 23, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

16. Plantopia: Fairy Tale edition (June 22)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ghBUvyCin/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This June, step into a world of enchantment at Plantopia: Fairy Tale Edition. On June 22, 2024, immerse yourself in a magical experience where each greenhouse features a unique theme, transforming the venue into a botanical wonderland.

Explore a vibrant market with over 20 local vendors offering a delightful array of plants, handcrafted goods, snacks, and baked treats.

Don’t miss the signature plant swap, where you can trade your green friends for new botanical companions. The event also boasts fun carnival games and the much-anticipated return of Uncle Ringo, ensuring a day of whimsical fun for the whole family.

Plantopia: Fairy Tale edition

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 5 – 9 pm

Venue: City Sprouts Punggol

Address: 50 Punggol East, Singapore 828826

17. Pride Weekend @ Crane Joo Chiat (June 22 – 23)

Celebrate Pride Month in style at Pride Weekend @ Crane Joo Chiat, a vibrant pop-up event dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. Explore a delightful array of retail vendors offering unique gift ideas, home decor, tasty treats, and freshly-made delights.

This event showcases the creativity and talent of small, independent businesses based in Singapore. Enjoy browsing through booths and pop-ups, meeting creative craftspeople, and discovering exciting daily collaborations.

Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind items or simply want to show your support, Pride Weekend @ Crane Joo Chiat promises a festive and inclusive atmosphere for all. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and community in the heart of Joo Chiat!

Pride Weekend @ Crane Joo Chiat

Dates: June 22 and 23, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427535

18. Pink Dot 16: No One Left Behind (June 29)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C39MGPhyMVP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

One cannot talk about pride in Singapore without mentioning Pink Dot, Singapore's landmark LGBTQ+ rally. This year, the 16th iteration of Pink Dot is all about making sure there's no one left behind, highlighting how LGBTQ+ folks still experience marginalisation and discrimination in Singapore-even after the repeal of Section 377A.

The event welcomes all LGBTQ+ individuals and their loved ones to show your support by heading down to Hong Lim Park on June 29, 2024 — in pink, no less (we hope you still have your Barbie outfits from last year). You can arrive from 3.30 pm onwards, with the Pink Dot concert starting at 5.30 pm and night formation at 7.15 pm.

Pink Dot 2024

Date/time: June 29, 2024

Venue: Hong Lim Park

Address: New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059299

19. Repair Kopitiam (June 30)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session — it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning — all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for June 30, 2024, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opens on June 14, 2024 at 12 noon. Check their Facebook page for the latest updates, including when registration opens-it's usually two to three weeks before the event date.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: June 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

20. Makers' Market (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7L7X46Mz_Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Everyone’s favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in June 2024:

Makers’ Market Date and time Venue Makers’ Market @ i Light Singapore 2024 31 May – 2 Jun, 7 – 9 Jun 2024 (Friday to Sunday) 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. PLQ Plaza 7 – 9 Jun, 26 – 28 Jul, 23 – 25 Aug 2024 (Friday to Sunday) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Marina Barrage 15 Jun 2024 (Saturday) 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. SOTA 28 – 30 Jun, 19 – 21 Jul, 16 – 18 Aug 2024 (Friday to Sunday) 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. i12 Katong 28 – 30 Jun 2024 (Friday to Sunday) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Katong Joo Chiat Saturdays in June and July 2024 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Pushcarts by PARADE @ ITE Central Epitome Weekdays (excluding Public Holidays and academic vacations) 11 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

21. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (Weekdays)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pmOOmI6zs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Are your weekdays getting dull and dreary? Could they use a dose of excitement outside of the same old stale routine?

Here’s an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine — visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape. This unique event champions Singapore’s vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products?

Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour. This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates: Weekdays

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Venue: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

Address: 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809

Pet events

1. SPCA Adoption Drive (June 8)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7WbY3lyu4U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

SPCA’s shelter animals are usually only available for viewing by appointment only. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins.

This June, that day is June 8, 2024, Saturday, from 11 am to 3 pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA’s Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Location: SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

No sign-ups required.

2. Crane X Hub & Spoke Pets Weekend (June 15–16, 22–23)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7n1VXlKEyy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

My favourite brunch dates are brunch dates with a pet. If that sounds like you too, grab your furry friends and head over to Hub & Spoke Cafe at Changi Airport for Crane’s fabulous Pets Weekend!

On June 15–16 and 22–23, 2024, enjoy a pet-friendly pop-up surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for a rest stop or a spot of shopping. Located conveniently at the end of the Jurassic Mile off East Coast, it’s an ideal destination whether you’re biking, walking, or just enjoying the dinosaur exhibits with the kids.

Explore a delightful array of treats, accessories, and toys for your pets, brought to you by small businesses and local creators. Chat with fellow pet lovers and small biz owners in a welcoming outdoor space while enjoying breakfast or lunch at Hub & Spoke.

Crane X Hub & Spoke Pets Weekend

Dates: June 15–16, 22–23, 2024

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Venue: Hub & Spoke Cafe, Changi Airport

Address: 60 Airport Boulevard #01-T2S-02, Singapore Changi Airport, 819643

3. Pets Weekend (June 29 – 30)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you one special weekend each month for a pawsome fair full of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories.

Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore.

Pets Weekend at Crane

Dates: June 29 – 30, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

4. Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up (now till end Dec 2024)

In my opinion, the best meals are enjoyed with pets and away from people. That’s exactly what you’re going to get at the pet-friendly culinary oasis of Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up, a food haven nestled at 66 Kampong Bugis. Open until the end of December 2024, this gastronomic retreat brings a refreshing twist to the dining landscape from Wednesdays to Fridays.

Savour a diverse mix of five homegrown brands and revel in a calendar packed with chef collaborations and experiential happenings. Dive into an array of cuisines—from British breakfast delights at Carnaby to indulgent plant-based burgers at The Goodburger, innovative Italian dishes at Quattro, legendary American BBQ at Meatsmith, and heavenly homemade brownies from Backyard Bakers.

Entry is free, but food and drinks are priced by each F&B establishment. Here’s an idea of the prices you can expect:

Breakfast by Carnaby— The Full Monty ($32), Buttermilk Pancakes ($14), Boozy Toast ($14)

The Goodburger—The Classic ($16), The Big Boy ($22), One Night in Bangkok ($18), The Black Tie ($18)

Quattro—Margherita pizza ($22), Pepperoni pizza ($28), Garlic Prawn pizza ($30), Spicy Sausage pizza ($30), Carbonara pasta ($22), Spaghetti Meatballs pasta ($26), Cacio e Pepe pasta ($22), Green Goddess pasta ($24)

Meatsmith Meatsmith Beef Brisket ($28), Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($13), Pork & Jalapeno Sausage ($11)

Backyard Bakers—daily selection of brownies ($12)

Beyond the plate, Gourmet Park sets the scene to kick back, relax, and take it easy. With its laid-back vibe and a variety of dining options, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and indulge with friends and furkids amidst lush surroundings.

Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up

Dates and time: Now till end Dec 2024, Wednesdays to Fridays Wednesday and Thursday: 12 pm – 9 pm Friday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday and Public Holidays: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, Ground Floor Patio, Singapore 338987

Performances and programmes

1. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: eXchAnge 2024 (June 10 – 30)

This June, the theme for the Esplanade’s free programmes is "eXchAnge 2024"—XΔ, get it? The performances push the boundaries of music, art and more. Here are some acts I’m excited about:

Poetry & Music: Reimagining Poetry Through Sound (June 12) — Benedict Koh (bass, composition) and Andrea Cui (trumpet/flugelhorn) present poetry with music improvisation.

Djembe X Tabla: A Metamorphosis of African & Indian Rhythms (June 15 and 17) — Kelvin Kew and Nawaz Mirajkar fuse African and Indian rhythms with the tabla from North India and the djembe from West Africa

Sainou Harmony: Where Art Moves & Music Speaks (June 28) — Japanese artist Tsujii Junko and multidisciplinary musician Derrick Tay come together to blend music with art on canvas.

2. Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore (June 22)

The elegant, timeless atmosphere of Raffles Hotel provides the perfect backdrop to classical symphony performances during Magic Hour, a collaboration between the hotel and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO). This quarterly event is happening on June 22, 2024 at The Lawn, Raffles Arcade, which can hold about 250 in the audience.

To add to the calming atmosphere, get yourself some light bites and drinks while you soak in enchanting and heartwarming tunes as the sun dips below the horizon, surrounded by verdant landscapes and the classic charm of colonial architecture.

Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Venue: The Lawn, Raffles Arcade at Raffles Hotel

Address: 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719

3. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Café at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don’t publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: 2 Jun, 9 Jun, 16 Jun, 23 Jun, 30 Jun

Community events

1. Growth Circles (June 3, 5, 20, 25)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Registration Intergenerational Growth Circles 3 Jun 2024, 6.30 – 9.30 p.m. Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839 Yishun Street 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here. Growth Circle 5 Jun 2024, 7.30 p.m. The Red Box, 113 Somerset Road Singapore, 238165 Register here. Educators’ Growth Circle 20 Jun 2024, 7.30 p.m. Online Register here. Growth Circle 25 Jun 2024, 7.30 p.m. Online Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (June 2, 6, 13, 19, 20, 25, 26)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app-filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships.

They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are seven Friendzone sessions planned:

Session Date and time Venue and address Let’s Talk About Sustainability & the Environment 2 Jun 2024, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (lunch provided) Jurong Green Community Club

6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, Singapore 649520 Ok Boomer… but Wait // Sengkang 6 Jun 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Buangkok Community Club (Function Hall 1, Level 3)

Buangkok Community Club Singapore, Singapore 544692 Ok Boomer… but Wait // Bishan, Toa Payoh & Marymount 13 Jun 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Bishan Community Club, MPH

51 Bishan Street 13 Singapore, Singapore 579799 Ok Boomer… but Wait // Bedok 19 Jun 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Function Room (Level 3), Heartbeat@Bedok

11 Bedok North Street 1 Singapore, 469662 Ok Boomer… but Wait // Tiong Bahru, Tanjong Pagar & Queenstown 20 Jun 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Tiong Bahru Community Centre, MPH (Level 2)

67A Eu Chin Street Singapore, Singapore 169715 Let’s Talk About Career Journeys: Gen Z & Millennials 25 Jun 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Workcentral

190 Clemenceau Avenue ##06-01 Singapore, Singapore 239924 Ok Boomer… but Wait // Yishun 26 Jun 2024, 7.30 – 9.30 p.m. Nee Soon East Community Club, MPH

1 Yishun Avenue 9 Singapore, Singapore 768893

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2oTfFrvEtq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more-basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (June 13)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time: June 13, 2024, 7.30 pm

Venue: Bedok Community Centre

Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC (June 28)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: June 28, 2024, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (June 22, 23, 29, 30)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who’s seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn’t afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are the Uncle Chris Walking Tours this month:

Fort Canning: The Forbidden Hill Walking Tour (June 22)

Punggol Village Walking Tour (June 23)

Bishan: Kampong San Teng Walking Tour (June 29)

Keong Saik, Japanese Street & Flanders Square Red-Light District Walk (June 30)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

4. My Community Heritage Tours (Weekends)

If you’re keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community, a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

5. Get Professional by NLB (June 28)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work — all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who’ve coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

NLB’s “Get Professional” series has 1 session lined up for you in June 2024:

How to Have Difficult Conversations | Get Professional X TOYL — June 28, 2024, 12 pm online via Zoom

Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

6. Future of Work by NLB (June 4 – 29)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it’s certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this June:

Empowering through Assistive Technologies—4 Jun 2024, 2 – 4 p.m. via Zoom

Getting Started with Data Analytics with Python—13 Jun 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 p.m. via Zoom

An Introduction to Code-Free Machine Learning—25 Jun 2024, 6.30 – 8.30 p.m. via Zoom

Like NLB’s "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

7. Using Your NFT Intellectual Property (June 11)

Dive into the world of NFTs and web3 with "Using Your NFT Intellectual Property" on June 11, 2024. This hands-on blockchain clinic, hosted by The Iriseum, is perfect for artists looking to mint their artwork and explore NFT marketplaces. Bring your laptop and join a supportive community eager to boost your journey into blockchain.

Expect insightful presentations on NFTs and marketplaces across different blockchains, along with group sharing sessions on beloved blockchain art. Enjoy adult learning through community activations, play, and support. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your digital art skills and network with fellow creators!

Using Your NFT Intellectual Property

Date and time: June 11, 2024

Time: 7 – 9.30 pm

Venue: Crane OUE Downtown Gallery

Address: 6A Shenton Way, Downtown Gallery #01-12 Singapore, 068809

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (June 2 and 9)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Zlr8nybo1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Pay What You Wish Yoga: Yoga Foundations with Pooh — June 2, 2024

Pay What You Wish Yoga: Acro Yoga Basics with Phyllis — June 9, 2024

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: June 2, 2024, 10.30 am / June 9, 2024, 10.30 am

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

2. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (June 9)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5CbJRgBBUN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month. The sessions are family-friendly (pets are welcome too!) and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

Sessions are held on Sunday mornings, starting at 8 am. Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Sign up at the link below to book your slot. Entry is free, but everyone needs a ticket no matter their age.

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time: June 9, 2024, 8 – 9 am

Venue: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

Bring your own mat!

3. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 9.45 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let's Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 9.45 am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

4. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

5. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore’s New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you’ve been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City’s New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek—that’s Swedish for “speed play”. As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 pm – 10 pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

ALSO READ: Hawker role-play, bubble fiesta and more: June school holiday activities for all budgets

This article was first published in MoneySmart.