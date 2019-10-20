The top 5 designer bags to own, according to your fave K-drama actresses

We're not exaggerating when we say that the minute a Korean actress uses something-skincare, makeup, or even the most everyday product such as sanitary pads (seriously, google it)-everybody from our local girls to our counterparts in the West rushes to the stores to purchase it.

We're also not exaggerating when we say that when it comes to real-life celebrity style, the Koreans also seem to be acing the game.

We love their laissez-faire attitude to style, and how easily they nail the high-low balance of pairing a designer bag with a simple outfit.

Scroll through to find out just what are some of the best K-celeb endorsed bags.

1. CLARA LEE'S LOUIS VUITTON BUMBAG

It’s not surprising that the combination of Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram and a ‘90s style bum bag could look, well, ‘90s but if you’re Clara Lee, you’d know that you should be styling it in a way that looks anything but. Ditch the standard athletic tracksuits and chunky sneakers and wear something simpler instead—a t-shirt dress and white sneakers.

2. SUZY'S DIOR SADDLE

Park Shin Hye’s pictured here at an airport and on first glance, she’s already proven that the Seoulite constantly aces the airport fashion game—with a giant hoodie for comfort and a Valentino VRing bag that’s going to fit all your travel essentials like skincare and a book if the in-flight entertainment bores you. The bag also comes with three compartments so you can organise your things properly. 4. LEE SUNG KYUNG'S FENDI UTILITY BELT View this post on Instagram ☀️ A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee) on Apr 22, 2019 at 3:35am PDT

Unless you’re a bonafide Korean actress who has access to a personal assistant (cause who wants to carry their own bag amirite), Lee Sung Kyung’s Fendi utility belt might not work for those of us regular folks who have to carry our own bags. But think of it as your new nightlife-worthy bag—the larger pocket fits your mobile phone and cards and the other, your lipstick and breath strips. 5. LEE YOO BI'S OFF-WHITE BINDER CAMERA BAG View this post on Instagram #ginetteny #지넷뉴욕 💍 A post shared by 이유비 Yubi Lee (@yubi_190) on May 24, 2019 at 3:49am PDT