The top 5 designer bags to own, according to your fave K-drama actresses

PHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7
Bryan Goh
CLEO Singapore

We're not exaggerating when we say that the minute a Korean actress uses something-skincare, makeup, or even the most everyday product such as sanitary pads (seriously, google it)-everybody from our local girls to our counterparts in the West rushes to the stores to purchase it.

We're also not exaggerating when we say that when it comes to real-life celebrity style, the Koreans also seem to be acing the game.

We love their laissez-faire attitude to style, and how easily they nail the high-low balance of pairing a designer bag with a simple outfit.

Scroll through to find out just what are some of the best K-celeb endorsed bags.

1. CLARA LEE'S LOUIS VUITTON BUMBAG

View this post on Instagram

#favoritelook #casual

A post shared by CLARA 클라라 (@actressclara) on

It’s not surprising that the combination of Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram and a ‘90s style bum bag could look, well, ‘90s but if you’re Clara Lee, you’d know that you should be styling it in a way that looks anything but.

Ditch the standard athletic tracksuits and chunky sneakers and wear something simpler instead—a t-shirt dress and white sneakers.

2. SUZY'S DIOR SADDLE

Enough has been said about Dior’s iconic Saddle bag. From the nostalgia and excitement it has brought out in fashion lovers who remember the bag’s heyday, to the newer generations of millennials and Gen Z-ers who are all hankering for one.

Suzy is wearing it in the simplest but most stylish way we know—with a simple graphic tee and a pleated pencil skirt so that the bag can do all the talking for her outfit. And yes, it’s a very stylish conversation.

3. PARK SHIN HYE'S VALENTINO VRING BAG

Park Shin Hye’s pictured here at an airport and on first glance, she’s already proven that the Seoulite constantly aces the airport fashion game—with a giant hoodie for comfort and a Valentino VRing bag that’s going to fit all your travel essentials like skincare and a book if the in-flight entertainment bores you.

The bag also comes with three compartments so you can organise your things properly.

4. LEE SUNG KYUNG'S FENDI UTILITY BELT

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by 이성경 (@heybiblee) on

Unless you’re a bonafide Korean actress who has access to a personal assistant (cause who wants to carry their own bag amirite), Lee Sung Kyung’s Fendi utility belt might not work for those of us regular folks who have to carry our own bags.

But think of it as your new nightlife-worthy bag—the larger pocket fits your mobile phone and cards and the other, your lipstick and breath strips.

5. LEE YOO BI'S OFF-WHITE BINDER CAMERA BAG

View this post on Instagram

#ginetteny #지넷뉴욕 💍

A post shared by 이유비 Yubi Lee (@yubi_190) on

We don’t know what Lee Yoo Bi was thinking when she purchased the Off-White binder camera bag, but we’re going to assume that she wanted a designer bag that doesn’t look, well, designer.

It’s not going to amass as many likes on Instagram cause chances are, people might not know which designer it’s from (and that’s what the tagging function is for) but for those in the know, up goes your street cred.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore. 

More about
Lifestyle fashion korean actress luxury brands

