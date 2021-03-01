Top 5 fun, affordable dates for under $50

Although Valentine's Day is over, you don't have to wait another year to go on a fun date with your partner. For instance, planning a surprise date is a great way to express your love and spend some much-needed time outdoors with your partner.

Whether your significant other is an animal lover, enjoys nature, or is a foodie, check out our top 5 budget date ideas for under $50.

Try your hand at mini-golf

While regular golf might be too expensive and slow-paced for the adrenaline junky in your partner, they might find the more affordable alternative of miniature golf exciting. Mini-golf is known for its fun, accessible courses that make for a great under $50/person date.

You can try your hand at a course like Holey Moley Golf Club, which costs $20/per person for a 9-hole course. If your partner prefers to be outdoors, you can book a session at Singapore's only outdoor mini-golf course, which is only S$15 per person.

Consider a day out at The Singapore Zoo

Another fun date idea is taking a trip to the Singapore Zoo. Not just for kids and their parents, the zoo has over 200 mammals, birds, and reptiles. Moreover, there are several exhibits ranging from tropical rainforest birds to cute orangutan habitats for your animal lover partner to enjoy.

If you prefer a slower-paced evening, consider taking a picturesque trip on the river or night safari with your significant other. If you haven't yet used your Singapore ReDiscover Vouchers (SRV), worth $100, you can redeem them for your tickets at the Singapore Zoo. This could save you up to S$75.10, leaving you with pocket money for dinner after your day out.

Admission prices for the Singapore Zoo

Go For a stroll near The Gardens By The Bay

If strolling through beautiful gardens and talking sounds like a better date for you, check out The Gardens By The Bay. Even if you've been to the gardens before, taking your date on a self-guided tour can be a romantic experience, as you are surrounded by roses, wisterias, and more!

It's affordable too, as tickets cost $8-$28 for a day trip. To make it even cheaper, consider booking for the Floral Fantasy or OCBC Skyway, which respectively costs $10 and S$8 per person. Note that you can use your SRV as payment, up to $100.

If you have money left to spare and want to rest after a long walk, consider grabbing a light snack or some afternoon tea with your partner in Café Crema.

This artisanal bakery, located near Golden Garden, has sandwiches ($15-$20), Japanese delights ($12-$15), coffee ($3.50-$7.50), and tea ($6.00-$7.50). Alternatively, the Telok Ayer Market Hall is a 20-minute walk away and boasts affordable street-food in a gorgeous Victorian setting.

Order in a meal kit for two

Couples who love to get creative in the kitchen might appreciate a "hands-on" date night activity. Some companies, like Angliss Marketplace sell affordable, restaurant-quality food that you make at home.

The recipes are listed on their websites, so you can easily make a great meal for you both on a budget. For instance, they sell meats (like steak, S$12.50 per steak) and seafood (like baby octopus, $9.90).

Meal Kits from restaurants

If you fancy having some ethnic food, moreover, consider getting Papi's Tacos. Their D-I-Y meal kits sell for $22.00 for the "Holy Trinity" starter entree, but they also offer hot food to go as well.

Try hosting a unique picnic at The Sculpture Park

Lastly, you could host a romantic picnic at the Sengkang Sculpture Park. Perfect for the art lover you are dating, this free park has interactive exhibits that celebrate Singapore's rich maritime history. For instance, there are special sculptures depicting objects like waves, bubbles and whales.

To get there, you'll have to make your way to Compassvale LRT Station on Sengkang LRT's East Loop. Depending on where you come from, the fair will be S$0.83-S$1.95. This makes this option one of the cheapest on our list, meaning you could spend your money buying high-quality picnic foods to make the experience all the more special.

Whatever date you plan, know that it's the thought that counts

Planning a date can be quite stressful, but it doesn't have to be if you have a budget in mind and activities your partner likes. Whichever route you choose, check to see if you have any rewards from your credit card to help fund the date.

As long as you plan something thoughtful, your partner will be really pleased and impressed no matter which date venue you choose.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.