Top 5 of the most value-for-money staycation hotels in Singapore

While travel restrictions are slowly beginning to lift for certain countries under Green/Fast Lane arrangements, it will still be a while until fully safe travel is possible.

Staycations have therefore become the new normal along with many promotions and packages currently available to save while vacationing locally. Here is a list of the best value-for-money staycation hotels in Singapore.

1. Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Package Perks: Kids Retreat, meals included, 45 min usage of villa des enfants and Free entrance to Sentosa

Room Booking: One-night stay.

Promotional code: SCHPRO

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa is a 5-star luxury family-friendly resort located on Sentosa Island, a 15-min drive from Downtown Core. This resort is equipped with four dining establishments, a spa along with a fitness center, kid's entertainment centre and much more.

The Infinite Family Experiences staycation package will allow you to take a much-needed break from your daily life without the stress of travel. Starting from $388 per night, this package includes a one-night stay in a Luxury Family room, with breakfast, lunch and dinner included as well as soft drinks.

For those vacationing with children, this package includes complimentary usage of Villa des Enfants ($35 without the package), which is an interactive kids club offering various activities such as storytelling, crafts and games to keep your children entertained while you're getting the necessary rest.

For families with two children, the package prices starts at $538 per night. A great tip if you're looking to get the cheapest price is to opt for a weekday staycation.

2. Marina Bay Sands

Package perks: Lowest daily rate possible, no minimum stay, breakfast included.

Room booking: No specific booking days required, but the rate is only available for a specific room type.

For those looking for a quiet staycation getaway, Marina Bay Sands Flexible Rate Package will not disappoint.

Starting from $419 per night in a Deluxe Room, this package includes entry to SkyPark Observation Deck, guaranteed access to the Infinity Pool, and flexibility to cancel up to one day before your stay in case your plans change.

Additional resort guest privileges include discounts on dining and shopping at the Shoppes on brands such as Bally, Daniel Wellington, Frey Wille, La Mer and many more.

In addition, for all bookings via MarinaBaySands, guests will enjoy complimentary entry to Planet or Plastic exhibition at ArtScience Museum. If you can plan to have your staycation on a weekday, then consider Tuesday.

Every Tuesday you can take advantage of their 50 per cent off signature cocktails discount between 6pm and 9 pm.

For Standard Chartered credit or debit card holders, you enjoy even more dining privileges. With countless promotions valid until Jan 31, 2022 you can get up to 10 per cent off your dinner with $200 minimum spend, while some even offer 20 per cent off with no minimum spend.

Other perks include 15 per cent off Sands SkyPark Observation Deck tickets and 15 per cent off single and 20 per cent off couple treatments at the Banyan Tree Spa.

3. St. Regis Singapore

Package perks: Daily epicurean breakfast, $100 hotel credit per stay, 10 per cent off spa treatments and butler service.

Room booking: Jan 4, 2021 - Dec 29, 2021

Promotional code: A1475

Located in the prime shopping district, near the Singapore Art Museum and Botanic Gardens, St. Regis is a great hotel to take advantage of the luxuries Singapore has to offer.

Take advantage of its Distinctive Luxury Package, which includes a luxurious suite offer, $100 hotel credits per stay, daily breakfast and 10 per cent off hotel spa treatments.

In addition, guests enjoy two pieces of pressing per stay and a signature St. Regis Butler Service. With five exquisite dining options to choose from, Yan Ting restaurant offers a great perk for OCBC Voyage cardmembers also receive 15 per cent off their entire food bill.

4. Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa

Package perks: Daily breakfast included, in-room afternoon tea, 60 minute Aroma Massage for 2 adults and sea sports activities.

Room booking: No time limitations.

As the only beachfront resort in Singapore, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa is not only popular for its beach, but also for all the activities it has to offer on Sentosa island.

There is no shortage of fun activities this resort has to offer, whether you're into a more active lifestyle and enjoy water sports, or are looking for a calm and relaxing time at the spa.

At $459 per night, Shangri-La's Rasa Girlfriends' Getaway Package offers all the fun and pampering you and your girlfriend will need to enjoy your perfect staycation.

The package includes daily breakfast for two at Silver Shell Café, in-room afternoon tea for two, 60-minute aroma massage at Chi, The Spa for and various sea sports activities. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by a bottle of champagne and two silk robes.

5. Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Package perks: Exclusive Club Lounge access, complimentary third night's stay.

Room booking: Valid for stays through Dec 28, 2021

Promotional code: Z16

Located in the Marina Bat, Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore offers unparalleled panoramic views of the city.

With the Treat You Package, expect to enjoy a luxurious overnight accommodation, exclusive Club Lounge access located on the top floor with views of the skyline, and a complimentary third night's stay. Book two nights in a Club Deluxe Marina room, and receive a third night free.

The hotel also offers a Drawing Room in the Club Lounge and an immersive Ritz Kids program. Other nearby attractions include the ArtScience Museum, the Botanical Gardens and Gardens by the Bay.

If you're looking to relax and unwind, The Ritz-Carlton award-winning Spa offers one of the first La Mer spas in the Asia Pacific.

With six dining establishments to choose from, DBS cardmembers enjoy 10 per cent off food bill at the Colony Restaurant, and 15 per cent off the food bill for DBS Insignia and DBS Treasures Black Elite Card members. OCBC cardmembers also receive 15 per cent off their total bill. This promotion is valid until Dec 30, 2021.

Learn more about saving on staycations

If you are looking to save on a staycation but aren't sure where to start, look inside your wallet. Many banks offer great deals off staycations just for booking it with your credit card.

Agoda offers highest discounts to UOB cardmembers (20 per cent off accomodation bookings) and DBS cardmembers (15 per cent off local staycation).

Booking offers 10 per cent off bookings for nearly all credit cards on eligible hotels. Expedia offers Citibank, DBS, OCBC and UOB members can save nine per cent off eligible hotel bookings.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.