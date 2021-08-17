The top 5 oversubscribed schools of Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration

Almost half of all the schools this year will be balloting for the primary school registration exercise. Out of the 181 primary schools in Singapore, a total of 89 are going to ballot in Phase 2C.
On Thursday (Aug 12), the Ministry of Education (MOE) released the updates for balloting of every primary school. They also shared information of oversubscription in applications, and four in 10 primary schools already have oversubscribed applicants.
Top 5 oversubscribed schools after the closing of Phase 2C
For this year, there are five schools balloting for the primary school registration exercise with five times more applicants than vacancies. The most popular among them is Northland Primary School.
The next top oversubscribed schools are Nan Hua Primary School, South View Primary School, St. Hilda’s Primary School and Princess Elizabeth Primary School.
The vacancies available and the total number of applicants for these oversubscribed schools are as follows:
|School name
|Vacancies available
|Number of applicants
|Northland Primary
|28
|191
|Nan Hua Primary School
|21
|141
|South View Primary School
|20
|130
|St Hilda’s Primary School
|20
|118
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|45
|236
All schools to go balloting in Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration
As of Thursday, the following schools will be undergoing balloting for Primary 1 registration Phase 2C:
|School name
|Primary One registration Phase 2C Vacancies
|Number of applicants
|Admiralty Primary School
|50
|93
|Ai Tong School
|20
|66
|Alexandra Primary School
|91
|112
|Anderson Primary School
|52
|75
|Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
|33
|51
|Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
|25
|40
|Bukit Panjang Primary School
|47
|71
|Canberra Primary School
|129
|159
|Catholic High School (Primary Section)
|21
|48
|CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity
|100
|
|CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace
|114
|104
|CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
|44
|57
|CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary Section)
|20
|61
|Chongfu School
|33
|126
|Chongzheng Primary School
|30
|65
|Chua Chu Kang Primary School
|99
|159
|Compassvale Primary School
|116
|143
|Elias Park Primary School
|89
|108
|Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
|24
|72
|Fengshan Primary School
|81
|91
|Fern Green Primary School
|93
|101
|Frontier Primary School
|29
|58
|Gongshang Primary School
|22
|85
|Haig Girls’ School
|115
|119
|Henry Park Primary School
|24
|80
|Holy Innocents’ Primary School
|21
|65
|Hong Wen School
|71
|149
|Horizon Primary School
|28
|109
|Hougang Primary School
|99
|140
|Huamin Primary School
|62
|116
|Innova Primary School
|73
|83
|Jurong West Primary School
|85
|111
|Keming Primary School
|66
|126
|Kheng Cheng School
|94
|127
|Kong Hwa School
|42
|72
|Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
|66
|91
|Lakeside Primary School
|105
|143
|Maha Bodhi School
|50
|71
|Maris Stella High School (Primary Section)
|62
|72
|Mee Toh School
|80
|152
|Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)
|27
|51
|Nan Chiau Primary School
|64
|204
|Nan Hua Primary School
|21
|141
|Nanyang Primary School
|20
|61
|Naval Base Primary School
|96
|108
|Ngee Ann Primary School
|120
|141
|Northland Primary School
|28
|191
|Oasis Primary School
|86
|97
|Opera Estate Primary School
|112
|
77
Maximum vacancies available to Permanent Residents: 36
|Pasir Ris Primary School
|33
|54
|Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary)
|62
|105
|Pei Chun Public School
|21
|43
|Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
|21
|53
|Poi Ching School
|79
|195
|Princess Elizabeth Primary School
|45
|236
|Punggol Green Primary School
|37
|97
|Punggol Primary School
|70
|104
|Qifa Primary School
|112
|141
|Radin Mas Primary School
|39
|76
|Raffles Girls’ Primary School
|97
|116
|Red Swastika School
|25
|77
|River Valley Primary School
|49
|72
|Riverside Primary School
|46
|88
|Rivervale Primary School
|108
|136
|Rosyth School
|22
|101
|Rulang Primary School
|20
|92
|Sembawang Primary School
|104
|123
|Sengkang Green Primary School
|74
|117
|Shuqun Primary School
|55
|97
|Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School
|30
|39
|South View Primary School
|20
|130
|Springdale Primary School
|59
|86
|St. Andrew’s Junior School
|64
|105
|St. Anthony’s Primary School
|51
|89
|St. Hilda’s Primary School
|20
|118
|St. Joseph’s Institution Junior
|59
|85
|St. Margaret’s Primary School
|91
|110
|Tampines Primary School
|102
|105
|Tanjong Katong Priamry School
|78
|
94
Maximum vacancies available to Permanent Residents: 25
|Tao Nan School
|23
|48
|Temasek Primary School
|30
|95
|Valour Primary School
|144
|159
|Waterway Primary School
|48
|105
|Wellington Primary School
|97
|119
|West Spring Primary School
|41
|103
|Westwood Primary School
|40
|99
|White Sands Primary School
|78
|104
|Woodgrove Primary School
|89
|92
|Woodlands Primary School
|77
|115
|Xinmin Primary School
|58
|103
|Yangzheng Primary School
|68
|93
|Yu Neng Primary School
|33
|56
Source: MOE
When to expect the balloting results for primary schools
While Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration process closed on Aug 5, the results of the balloting for each primary school will be out on Aug 17.
Do take note that there is a cap on the number of Permanent Residents (PRs) that can enter the school during Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary. This cap was introduced by MOE last year and is between 25 per cent as well as 30 per cent of a school’s planned Primary 1 intake.
The ministry previously stated that this measure is to “prevent any concentration of PR children in our primary schools, provide a more conducive environment to encourage interaction between Singapore citizen and PR children, and facilitate the integration of PR children into Singapore.”
Those who have yet to register in a primary school can register in the next phase, Phase 2C Supplementary which will be on Aug 19 at 9am through the Primary 1 Internet System.
