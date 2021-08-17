The top 5 oversubscribed schools of Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration

Ally Villar
theAsianparent
Almost half of all the schools this year will be balloting for the primary school registration exercise. Out of the 181 primary schools in Singapore, a total of 89 are going to ballot in Phase 2C.

On Thursday (Aug 12), the Ministry of Education (MOE) released the updates for balloting of every primary school. They also shared information of oversubscription in applications, and four in 10 primary schools already have oversubscribed applicants. 

Top 5 oversubscribed schools after the closing of Phase 2C

For this year, there are five schools balloting for the primary school registration exercise with five times more applicants than vacancies. The most popular among them is Northland Primary School. 

The next top oversubscribed schools are Nan Hua Primary School, South View Primary School, St. Hilda’s Primary School and Princess Elizabeth Primary School. 

The vacancies available and the total number of applicants for these oversubscribed schools are as follows:

School name Vacancies available Number of applicants
Northland Primary 28 191
Nan Hua Primary School 21 141
South View Primary School 20 130
St Hilda’s Primary School 20 118
Princess Elizabeth Primary School 45 236

All schools to go balloting in Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration

As of Thursday, the following schools will be undergoing balloting for Primary 1 registration Phase 2C: 

School name Primary One registration Phase 2C Vacancies Number of applicants
Admiralty Primary School 50 93
Ai Tong School 20 66
Alexandra Primary School 91 112
Anderson Primary School 52 75
Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) 33 51
Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) 25 40
Bukit Panjang Primary School 47 71
Canberra Primary School 129 159
Catholic High School (Primary Section) 21 48
CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity 100  
CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace 114 104
CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) 44 57
CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary Section) 20 61
Chongfu School 33 126
Chongzheng Primary School 30 65
Chua Chu Kang Primary School 99 159
Compassvale Primary School 116 143
Elias Park Primary School  89 108
Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) 24 72
Fengshan Primary School 81 91
Fern Green Primary School 93 101
Frontier Primary School 29 58
Gongshang Primary School 22 85
Haig Girls’ School 115 119
Henry Park Primary School 24 80
Holy Innocents’ Primary School 21 65
Hong Wen School 71 149
Horizon Primary School 28 109
Hougang Primary School 99 140
Huamin Primary School 62 116
Innova Primary School 73 83
Jurong West Primary School 85 111
Keming Primary School 66 126
Kheng Cheng School 94 127
Kong Hwa School 42 72
Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School 66 91
Lakeside Primary School 105 143
Maha Bodhi School 50 71
Maris Stella High School (Primary Section) 62 72
Mee Toh School 80 152
Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 27 51
Nan Chiau Primary School 64 204
Nan Hua Primary School 21 141
Nanyang Primary School 20 61
Naval Base Primary School 96 108
Ngee Ann Primary School 120 141
Northland Primary School 28 191
Oasis Primary School 86 97
Opera Estate Primary School 112

77

Maximum vacancies available to Permanent Residents: 36
Pasir Ris Primary School 33 54
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 62 105
Pei Chun Public School 21 43
Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School 21 53
Poi Ching School 79 195
Princess Elizabeth Primary School 45 236
Punggol Green Primary School 37 97
Punggol Primary School 70 104
Qifa Primary School  112 141
Radin Mas Primary School 39 76
Raffles Girls’ Primary School 97 116
Red Swastika School 25 77
River Valley Primary School 49 72
Riverside Primary School 46 88
Rivervale Primary School 108 136
Rosyth School 22 101
Rulang Primary School 20 92
Sembawang Primary School 104 123
Sengkang Green Primary School 74 117
Shuqun Primary School 55 97
Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School 30 39
South View Primary School 20 130
Springdale Primary School 59 86
St. Andrew’s Junior School 64 105
St. Anthony’s Primary School 51 89
St. Hilda’s Primary School 20 118
St. Joseph’s Institution Junior 59 85
St. Margaret’s Primary School 91 110
Tampines Primary School 102 105
Tanjong Katong Priamry School 78

94

Maximum vacancies available to Permanent Residents: 25
Tao Nan School 23 48
Temasek Primary School 30 95
Valour Primary School 144 159
Waterway Primary School 48 105
Wellington Primary School 97 119
West Spring Primary School 41 103
Westwood Primary School 40 99
White Sands Primary School 78 104
Woodgrove Primary School 89 92
Woodlands Primary School 77 115
Xinmin Primary School 58 103
Yangzheng Primary School 68 93
Yu Neng Primary School 33 56

When to expect the balloting results for primary schools

While Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration process closed on Aug 5, the results of the balloting for each primary school will be out on Aug 17.

Do take note that there is a cap on the number of Permanent Residents (PRs) that can enter the school during Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary. This cap was introduced by MOE last year and is between 25 per cent as well as 30 per cent of a school’s planned Primary 1 intake. 

The ministry previously stated that this measure is to “prevent any concentration of PR children in our primary schools, provide a more conducive environment to encourage interaction between Singapore citizen and PR children, and facilitate the integration of PR children into Singapore.”

Those who have yet to register in a primary school can register in the next phase, Phase 2C Supplementary which will be on Aug 19 at 9am through the Primary 1 Internet System.

