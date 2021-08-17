The top 5 oversubscribed schools of Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration

Almost half of all the schools this year will be balloting for the primary school registration exercise. Out of the 181 primary schools in Singapore, a total of 89 are going to ballot in Phase 2C.

On Thursday (Aug 12), the Ministry of Education (MOE) released the updates for balloting of every primary school. They also shared information of oversubscription in applications, and four in 10 primary schools already have oversubscribed applicants.

Top 5 oversubscribed schools after the closing of Phase 2C

For this year, there are five schools balloting for the primary school registration exercise with five times more applicants than vacancies. The most popular among them is Northland Primary School.

The next top oversubscribed schools are Nan Hua Primary School, South View Primary School, St. Hilda’s Primary School and Princess Elizabeth Primary School.

The vacancies available and the total number of applicants for these oversubscribed schools are as follows:

School name Vacancies available Number of applicants Northland Primary 28 191 Nan Hua Primary School 21 141 South View Primary School 20 130 St Hilda’s Primary School 20 118 Princess Elizabeth Primary School 45 236

All schools to go balloting in Phase 2C of Primary 1 registration

As of Thursday, the following schools will be undergoing balloting for Primary 1 registration Phase 2C:

School name Primary One registration Phase 2C Vacancies Number of applicants Admiralty Primary School 50 93 Ai Tong School 20 66 Alexandra Primary School 91 112 Anderson Primary School 52 75 Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) 33 51 Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) 25 40 Bukit Panjang Primary School 47 71 Canberra Primary School 129 159 Catholic High School (Primary Section) 21 48 CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity 100 CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace 114 104 CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) 44 57 CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary Section) 20 61 Chongfu School 33 126 Chongzheng Primary School 30 65 Chua Chu Kang Primary School 99 159 Compassvale Primary School 116 143 Elias Park Primary School 89 108 Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) 24 72 Fengshan Primary School 81 91 Fern Green Primary School 93 101 Frontier Primary School 29 58 Gongshang Primary School 22 85 Haig Girls’ School 115 119 Henry Park Primary School 24 80 Holy Innocents’ Primary School 21 65 Hong Wen School 71 149 Horizon Primary School 28 109 Hougang Primary School 99 140 Huamin Primary School 62 116 Innova Primary School 73 83 Jurong West Primary School 85 111 Keming Primary School 66 126 Kheng Cheng School 94 127 Kong Hwa School 42 72 Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School 66 91 Lakeside Primary School 105 143 Maha Bodhi School 50 71 Maris Stella High School (Primary Section) 62 72 Mee Toh School 80 152 Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 27 51 Nan Chiau Primary School 64 204 Nan Hua Primary School 21 141 Nanyang Primary School 20 61 Naval Base Primary School 96 108 Ngee Ann Primary School 120 141 Northland Primary School 28 191 Oasis Primary School 86 97 Opera Estate Primary School 112 77 Maximum vacancies available to Permanent Residents: 36 Pasir Ris Primary School 33 54 Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) 62 105 Pei Chun Public School 21 43 Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School 21 53 Poi Ching School 79 195 Princess Elizabeth Primary School 45 236 Punggol Green Primary School 37 97 Punggol Primary School 70 104 Qifa Primary School 112 141 Radin Mas Primary School 39 76 Raffles Girls’ Primary School 97 116 Red Swastika School 25 77 River Valley Primary School 49 72 Riverside Primary School 46 88 Rivervale Primary School 108 136 Rosyth School 22 101 Rulang Primary School 20 92 Sembawang Primary School 104 123 Sengkang Green Primary School 74 117 Shuqun Primary School 55 97 Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School 30 39 South View Primary School 20 130 Springdale Primary School 59 86 St. Andrew’s Junior School 64 105 St. Anthony’s Primary School 51 89 St. Hilda’s Primary School 20 118 St. Joseph’s Institution Junior 59 85 St. Margaret’s Primary School 91 110 Tampines Primary School 102 105 Tanjong Katong Priamry School 78 94 Maximum vacancies available to Permanent Residents: 25 Tao Nan School 23 48 Temasek Primary School 30 95 Valour Primary School 144 159 Waterway Primary School 48 105 Wellington Primary School 97 119 West Spring Primary School 41 103 Westwood Primary School 40 99 White Sands Primary School 78 104 Woodgrove Primary School 89 92 Woodlands Primary School 77 115 Xinmin Primary School 58 103 Yangzheng Primary School 68 93 Yu Neng Primary School 33 56

Source: MOE

When to expect the balloting results for primary schools

While Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration process closed on Aug 5, the results of the balloting for each primary school will be out on Aug 17.

Do take note that there is a cap on the number of Permanent Residents (PRs) that can enter the school during Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary. This cap was introduced by MOE last year and is between 25 per cent as well as 30 per cent of a school’s planned Primary 1 intake.

The ministry previously stated that this measure is to “prevent any concentration of PR children in our primary schools, provide a more conducive environment to encourage interaction between Singapore citizen and PR children, and facilitate the integration of PR children into Singapore.”

Those who have yet to register in a primary school can register in the next phase, Phase 2C Supplementary which will be on Aug 19 at 9am through the Primary 1 Internet System.

