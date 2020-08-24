The top 5 ugliest cars ever produced

You probably have heard of the saying: “looks that only a mother could love”. Here are five automotive... masterpieces that perhaps even their designers may find hard to love.

Cars come in many shapes and sizes. Some are designed to look fierce, some are designed to look cute, and then there are some that are designed to look unfortunate. Here are our top five picks for the ugliest cars ever produced:

5. Mitsuoka Orochi

PHOTO: Mitsuoka Motor

Mitsuoka is well-known for creating cars that hark back to retro designs by simply slapping on custom body panels to existing Japanese makes. Here's the Mitsuoka Viewt, which is based on a Nissan March and has a design inspired by the Jaguar Mark II:

PHOTO: Mitsuoka Motor

The Viewt is unfortunately named and looks pretty out-of-proportion, but it pales in comparison to the Orochi, which looks like a piece of melted plastic after it has been carved with a few extra lines.

One consolation is that Mitsuoka occasionally produces designs that are genuinely cool, such as the Rockstar, which is based on the Mazda MX-5, and is inspired the the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette.

4. Nissan S-Cargo

PHOTO: Mitsuoka Motor

Nissan intentionally named this micro-van the “S-Cargo”, as a pun on the word escargot, which is French for snail.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Doug DeMuro

A pretty apt name indeed.

3. Pontiac Aztek

PHOTO: Facebook/Pontiac Aztek

The Pontiac Aztek was truly something ahead of its time--a Coupe-SUV before there ever was one... nope, it's just ugly.

2. The Entire 2005 SsangYong Model Line-Up

PHOTO: SsangYong

Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson famously nominated the entire SsangYong model line-up as contenders for the Ugliest Car of the Year Award in 2005.

We understand why he did that. It certainly doesn't help that their models bear unfortunate names like the “Musso”, “Rodius”, and “Rexton”.

PHOTO: SsangYong

Thankfully, one thing the Koreans are good at is plastic surgery, and SsangYong models of late are--dare we say it--very appealing! Look at the Tivoli, for example:

1. Fiat Multipla

PHOTO: SsangYongPHOTO: Facebook/fiatmultiplatuning

Have you ever thought to yourself: “I want an MPV that looks like a hearse, and simultaneously also looks like someone put a fishtank on a bathtub”? If you have, you're in luck, because Fiat produced the Multipla:

Please take some time to wash your eyes out.

This article was first published in Motorist.