Top 50 free things to do in Singapore (October 2024): Singapore River Festival, Deepavali Festival Village, Halloween events, and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This October, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Soak in the festive Deepavali atmosphere at the Deepavali Festival Village, bring the kids for some spookin' good fun at the Singapore Discovery Centre, and bid farewell to an iconic installation at the National Museum of Singapore after eight memorable years.

Here's your guide to the top 50 free things to do in Oct 2024!

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. National Museum of Singapore's 137th Anniversary in theme with Story of the Forest Farewell Celebrations (Now to Oct 13)

The National Museum of Singapore is celebrating its 137th anniversary. It’s a bittersweet occasion, as we’re also saying goodbye to its beloved Story of the Forest installation at the National Museum of Singapore before it closes on Oct 13, 2024 after eight memorable years.

As part of the farewell celebrations, look forward to a range of installations and activities. Unwind in the forest-inspired lounge, enjoy a soothing sound bath amidst lush green landscapes, and tap into your creativity by customising postcards or creating your own animal-themed bag charm.

On the Story of the Forest’s closing weekend (Oct 12 and 13, 2024), you can enjoy free admission for all to the museum’s galleries.

National Museum of Singapore's 137th Anniversary

Dates: Now to Oct 13, 2024

Venue: National Museum of Singapore

Address: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

2. Kids Enter Free to Singapore Zoo and River Wonders (Now till Oct 31)

Looking for a family-friendly day out? This October, in celebration of Children’s Day, kids get free admission to Singapore Zoo and River Wonders with every full-paying adult! This is an exclusive promotion for local residents with WildPass.

From embarking on the new Ranger Buddies Quests to feeding sessions with Malayan Flying Foxes and Ring-tailed Lemurs, there’s plenty to explore. At River Wonders, dive into wildlife wonders while taking part in hands-on activities like the butterfly release and invertebrate encounters.

Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to create fun-filled family memories while learning about nature’s fascinating creatures.

Kids Enter Free to Singapore Zoo and River Wonders

Dates: Oct 1 – 31, 2024

Venue: Singapore Zoo & River Wonders

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826

3. Deepavali Festival Village (Now to Oct 30)

Ready to dive into the heart of Deepavali celebrations? Step into the vibrant world of the Deepavali Festival Village, running now until Oct 30, 2024 from 10 am to 10 pm daily! This bustling hub is where you can immerse yourself in the rich traditions and festive spirit of the Indian community.

Discover a colourful array of stalls offering everything from traditional clothing and intricate handicrafts to stunning Deepavali decorations. Take your tastebuds on a culinary adventure with authentic Indian snacks and sweets, while soaking in captivating performances of traditional music and dance.

Whether you're shopping for festive essentials or simply enjoying the vibrant atmosphere, the Deepavali Festival Village offers something for everyone. It's the perfect place for families and friends to come together, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

Deepavali Festival Village

Dates: Now until Oct 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10 pm daily

Venue: Campbell Lane

4. The Retro Factory (Oct 4 – 6, 18 – 20, 2024)

Did you know Singapore has a vintage flea market that happens every month? In fact, starting from Oct 2024, The Retro Factory will run two times a month due to overwhelming demand.

Every first and third weekend of the month, visit this vintage flea market to browse bits and bobs from over 50 fresh vendors, featuring rare collectibles, retro fashion, vinyl records, and pre-loved treasures. Located at Katong Square, just a 5-minute walk from Marine Parade MRT, this all-weather event is a must-visit for lovers of vintage and retro goodness.

The Retro Factory

Dates: Oct 4 – 6, 18 – 20, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Katong Square

Address: 88 East Coast Road, Singapore 423371

5. Spooky Fun at SDC (Oct 4 – 13)

It wouldn't be October without some spooky good fun for the Halloween season. For a family-friendly Halloween event, the Singapore Discovery Centre is the place to be.

From Oct 4 - 13, 2024, they're bringing the chills with Halloween-themed festivities and a Halloween One Night Special on 12 Oct 2024, from 6 pm to 8 pm. For one night only, enjoy unlimited 4D XD Theatre rides with Lost in Fear-an immersive, spine-tingling experience.

Plus, kids can get their faces painted for free and transform into their favourite spooky characters. Don't forget the Halloween Best Dressed Contest-pose at the Creepy Captures photo wall for a chance to win prizes worth up to $180!

Spooky Fun at SDC

Dates: Oct 4 – 13, 2024

Venue: Singapore Discovery Centre

Address: 510 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638365

6. Singapore River Festival 2024 (Oct 4 – 13)

Celebrate the 8th edition of the Singapore River Festival from Oct 4 – 13, 2024! This year’s festivities promise a vibrant fusion of lights, music, and culture along the historic Singapore River.

Expect dazzling light shows on the iconic bridges, live music performances on river cruises, and pet-friendly events that will bring the city to life.

Highlights include the LINE FRIENDS City Light Walk, showcasing stunning lights and colours, and the Heritage Games Fiesta at Robertson Walk on Oct 12 - 13, 2024, where nostalgic fun awaits with giant traditional games.

Take part in toy-making workshops, and view a free screening of The Little Mermaid. Enjoy candy floss, balloon sculptures, and a true celebration of Singapore's rich heritage and creativity.

Singapore River Festival 2024

Dates: Oct 4 – 13, 2024

Venue: Singapore Discovery Centre

Address: 510 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638365

7. The Hammock Market (Oct 5 and 19)

You never know what you're gonna get at The Hammock Market, a biweekly thrift market that happens every other Saturday at Aperia Mall. It gets its name from the way its participating vendors set up their booths-tables and carts are way too boring, so they set up in hammocks!

Calling themselves "the Saturday Thrift Party", The Hammock Market is packed with tons of makers' booths and thrift stores. Plus, look out for free activities-these may include free Jagua tattoos, a bake sale, tarot reading and personalised illustrations!

The Hammock Market

Dates: Oct 5 and 19, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Aperia Mall L1 Atrium

Address: 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511

8. Diwali Weekend at Crane @ OCBC Wisma Atria (Oct 11 – 13)

Celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali with a weekend full of fun and excitement at Crane. From Oct 11 to 13, 2024, Crane @ OCBC Wisma Atria will be hosting a vibrant pop-up event featuring unique home décor, delicious treats, and exciting activities. Whether you’re shopping for festive essentials or simply enjoying the lively atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

Diwali Weekend at Crane

Dates: Oct 11 – 13, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road, #04-01 Singapore, 238877

9. Plantopia: Back From The Dead Edition (Oct 12)

Get ready for a spooky twist at Plantopia: Back From The Dead Edition! On Oct 12, 2024, enjoy a Halloween-themed marketplace, Uncle Ringo fun, and family-friendly workshops at City Sprouts @ Punggol. Explore the haunted houses on the farm for an adventurous, thrilling experience.

Admission is free, and the first 50 sign-ups for general admission get free Uncle Ringo credits. Not fast enough, but still want those credits? No worries. There’s also a Coupon Bundle deal at just $20, which includes access to four activities, haunted houses, and $6 Uncle Ringo credits.

Plantopia: Back From The Dead Edition

Date: 12 Oct 2024

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: City Sprouts @ Punggol, 50 Punggol East, 828826

10. Mercado Latino at Crane (Oct 12 – 13)

Don’t have the money or the time to travel to Argentina or Brazil? Crane is bringing Latin America to you at Mercado Latino! This festive event is a celebration of community, warmth, and the best of Latin American traditions.

Browse a diverse array of artisanal goods, savour delicious Latin food, drinks, and bakes, all crafted by locally-based artisans. Whether you’re shopping, tasting, or simply soaking in the lively atmosphere, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness of Latin American culture right here in Singapore.

Mercado Latino

Dates: Oct 12 – 13, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

11. Migrant Literature Festival 2024: Embracing Empathy (Oct 13)

Join the Migrant Literature Festival 2024 on Oct 13 at the Central Public Library as it celebrates the theme Embracing Empathy. This event promises to inspire with heartfelt performances and conversations around compassion.

Highlights include the Carnival of Poetry, where winners of the “Embracing Empathy” poetry competition will share their winning pieces, and an interpretive dance and poetry performance in collaboration with Migrant Writers of Singapore and NUS students.

Don’t miss the Human Library, a unique opportunity to chat with local and migrant writers about their stories and experiences.

Migrant Literature Festival 2024

Date: Oct 13, 2024

Time: 130 – 430 pm

Location: Central Public Library, Programme Room 2

Address: 100 Victoria St, Singapore 188064

12. Sensory Moments - Carnival of Flowers (Oct 19)

Looking for a unique floral experience? Head to Gardens by the Bay for Sensory Moments - Carnival of Flowers, a free 30-minute programme that'll tease your senses!

Suitable for all ages, visit the Gardens on Oct 19, 2024 to get up close with beautiful blooms like the vibrant kangaroo paw, manuka, and everlasting strawflower. Not only will you marvel at the colours, but you'll also learn how these tough plants survive Australia's extreme weather.

Slots are limited, so make sure to register as soon as you can — registrations are on-site only, and are on a first-come-first-served basis. Remember, you'll need a Flower Dome ticket to enter, but the sensory fun is on the house.

Sensory Moments - Carnival of Flowers

Date: Oct 19, Nov 16, 2024

Time: 1030 am to 5 pm

Venue: Gardens by the Bay, South American Garden, Flower Dome

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

13. Diwali Pop-Up at Crane Joo Chiat (Oct 19 – 20)

Celebrate Diwali in style at the Crane Joo Chiat pop-up on Oct 19 – 20, 2024. Discover a curated selection of local vendors offering vibrant gifts, elegant home décor, and mouthwatering festive treats. Whether you’re shopping for unique decorations or indulging in delicious snacks, this festive showcase has something for everyone.

Immerse yourself in the lively Diwali spirit and enjoy a weekend of fun, food, and festive cheer!

Diwali Pop-Up at Crane

Dates: Oct 19 – 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road

14. Sentosa Festive Market by Sunday Social (Oct 19 to 20)

Celebrate Singapore’s vibrant creative scene at the Sentosa Festive Market. From 4 to 9 pm, this weekend street market at Palawan Beach Walk is the perfect way to get some retail therapy this Mid-Autumn season with over 25 vendors. Explore a carefully curated selection of products that showcase the best of local craftsmanship.

The event is pet-friendly, kid-friendly, and free! Better yet, you can also enjoy a discounted ride into sunny Sentosa. From Aug 16 to Oct 31, 2024, enjoy $5 off Gojek pick-ups and drop-offs in Sentosa after 5pm when you use promo code ‘NIGHTMODE’ as part of the Sentosa Night Mode promotions.

Festive Market by Sunday Social

Date: Sept 21 – 22, 2024

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm

Venue: Sentosa, Palawan Beach Walk

15. Wisma Halloween Weekend (Oct 25 – 27)

Get ready for a spook-tacular weekend at Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria! From Oct 25 – 27, 2024, enjoy a fun-filled Halloween celebration perfect for the whole family. Explore kid-friendly activities like arty sessions and candy hunts, while discovering casual workshops and shopping experiences that everyone can enjoy.

Wisma Halloween Weekend

Dates: Oct 25 – 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road, #04-01 Singapore, 238877

16. Night at Orchard (Oct 25 – 27)

If you've visited Orchard Road in the evenings, you might have noticed some booths set up selling artisanal crafts and lifestyle products. That's Night at Orchard, the only night market in Singapore's prime shopping district.

Taking place every last weekend of the month from March to December 2024, this vibrant market is a showcase of creative and experiential brands from local and international businesses. From unique handcrafted goods to innovative products, there's something to delight every shopper.

Open from 3pm to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the market is the perfect place to unwind after a long week.

Stroll down Orchard Road, soak in the lively atmosphere, and support the talents behind these remarkable creations. Whether you're a local or a visitor, Night at Orchard offers a unique blend of shopping, culture, and entertainment that you won't want to miss.

Here are the remaining 2024 dates:

Oct 25 – 27, 2024

Nov 8 – 10, 2024

Nov 29 – Dec 1, 2024

Dec 27 – 29, 2024

Night at Orchard

Dates this month: Oct 25 – 27, 2024

Time: 3 pm – 10 pm

Venue: Along Orchard Road, from outside Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City

17. Farm Fright 2024 (Oct 26)

Get ready for a night of spooky fun at Farm Fright 2024! On Oct 26, 2024, head down to City Sprouts for an unforgettable Halloween party on their urban farm, where 12 hauntingly fun activities await. From Haunted Farmhouses and Carnival Games to creative workshops like Pumpkin Carving, Biodegradable Slime Making, and Upcycled Lantern Making, there's something for everyone of all ages.

Enjoy the vibrant night market filled with local food vendors offering Halloween-themed treats. Admission is free, but for an even scarier experience, grab the Fright Pass ($25 online), which gives you 10 activity coupons to exchange for your favourite spooky activities.

Farm Fright 2024

Date: Oct 26, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: City Sprouts 102 Henderson Rd, Singapore 159562

18. Repair Kopitiam (Oct 27)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session — it's a movement towards sustainability.

Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process. Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning-all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for Oct 27, 2024, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on Oct 11, 2024 at 12 noon and closes on Oct 23, 2024. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: Oct 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

19. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (every weekend)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' markets — yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates and time: Weekends, 9 am to 2 pm

Venue: Crane Living Joo Chiat

Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427534

20. Makers' Market (various dates)

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in Oct 2024:

Makers’ Market Dates Time i12 Katong 11 – 13 Oct, 1 – 3 Nov 11 am – 9 pm SOTA 18 – 20 Oct, 15 – 17 Nov, 20 – 22 Dec 11 am – 7 pm Katong Joo Chiat October to December, Saturdays (except 19 Oct, 16 Nov, 21 Dec) 11 am – 7 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm Parade @ Queensway Shopping Centre 4 Nov – 29 Dec 2024 12 pm – 8 pm

21. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (weekdays)

Are your weekdays getting dull and dreary? Could they use a dose of excitement outside of the same old stale routine?

Here's an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine-visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape. This unique event champions Singapore's vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products?

Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour. This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates: Weekdays

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Venue: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

Address: 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809

Don't you feel like as adults, we forget how to play? From July 5, 2024, the National Museum of Singapore is inviting you to relive and reconnect to your most treasured childhood memories of toys and play in their new toy-themed experiential pop-up, Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play.

This event brings together artists and toy collectors to celebrate the fascinating stories of childhood toys through immersive displays, large-scale artworks, and digital gamified experiences.

Visitors can explore three main sections: It's a Small World, Drive-Through Time, and Batteries Included, featuring over 250 toys from the 1980s to present day (including a whole showcase featuring toys from Singapore's Barbie Guy!).

With interactive experiences and workshops, this showcase is perfect for reliving cherished memories and connecting with Singapore's cultural heritage.

Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play is a free showcase in the National Museum of Singapore. Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents can visit the museum for free, while admission tickets cost $10 (adult) or $7 (concession-seniors 60 years and above, students, and special access) for tourists and foreign residents.

Play:Date – Unlocking Cabinets of Play

Date: July 5, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025

Venue: National Museum of Singapore

Free pet events in Singapore

1. SPCA Adoption Drive (Oct 12)

SPCA is close to my heart because it's where I adopted my own kitty (you can see her in my guide to pet birthday cakes in Singapore!).

Usually, as was my own experience too, SPCA's shelter animals are only available for viewing by appointment. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins.

This month, that day is Oct 12, 2024, Saturday, from 11 am to 3 pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA's Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date: Oct 12, 2024

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Location: SPCA, 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

No sign-ups required.

2. Fur-tastic Paw-ty (Oct 12 and 13)

The Singapore River Festival 2024 is happening this month, and your fur kids don't need to miss out on the celebrations. Join the Fur-tastic Paw-ty on Oct 12 and 13, 2024 for a weekend of pet-friendly fun and excitement. Whether you're looking to treat your furry companion or just enjoy a day of adorable activities, this event has something for everyone.

Shop for unique treats at the lively Pet Market, or join the Pet Food Workshops to make tasty Mexican Pawrritos and Pup Pawfaits. If you spend a minimum of $80 at CQ @ Clarke Quay, you get to enjoy a free, scenic Pet Cruise with your pet along the Singapore River.

For a more thrilling experience, test your pet's skills at the Pet Obstacle Course and Paw-ty Tag Team Challenge. Don't miss the Secret Agent Paw Laser Mission and the chance to create a personalised artwork at Paw-ink Canvas.

Fur-tastic Paw-ty

Date: 12 and 13 Oct 2024

Location: CQ @ Clarke Quay

3. Furbulous Pets Carnival (Oct 13)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAlT3B_J5Uy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This next event is region-specific-the Furbulous Pets Carnival is exclusively for Punggol Waterway Ridges and Views Residents. All residents are welcome — in fact, non-pet owners and families get a special doorgift.

Meet adorable dogs, cats, and guinea pigs at the Adopt-a-Pet booth and find a new furry friend. Stock up on treats and toys at the pet supplies marketplace, and don't miss out on the Educational Workshops by Birdies and Family for bird care tips or expert advice on pet nutrition.

There will also be games and workshops like everyone's favourite Temptation Trail and talks from pet food nutrition specialists.

Remember to keep your pets leashed or secured, and bring along poop bags, water, and treats for a smooth day out.

Furbulous Pets Carnival

Date: 13 Oct 2024, 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 669 Edgefield Plains, Singapore 820669

4. Howl-O-Ween Night (Oct 19 and 20)

Get ready for a spooky night of fun and treats at Howl-O-Ween Night on Oct 19 and 20 at Funan Roof Garden! Dress up as your favourite superhero, singer, or villain and bring your furry friend along for an unforgettable evening. With Trick ‘n Treat, shopping, and workshops, there’s something for everyone—including tasty treats for both pets and humans.

Challenge yourself in the Spider Maze or test your pet's skills in the Pawlympic Hoops. Plus, don't miss the Best Dressed Contest for a chance to win spooktacular prizes!

The event is free to attend, so leash up your pet (or bring a pram), and don’t forget your poop bags and water bottles!

Howl-O-Ween Night

Date: Oct 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Venue: Funan Roof Garden

5. Cashew Pet's Day (Oct 26)

Calling all animals—both furry and feathered! Head down to Senja Cashew on Oct 26, 2024 from 12pm to 5pm for Cashew Pet’s Day. This family-friendly event is the perfect chance to meet adorable pets and participate in exciting activities.

At Level 1 in the air-conditioned hall and lobby, dogs and birds will take the spotlight with exciting dog competitions at 1230 pm and 330 pm. Meanwhile, on Level 2 at the air-conditioned amphitheatre, cats and bunnies will be stealing hearts with adoption opportunities from 11 am to 3 pm.

Don't miss the educational games at Cat Crusaders, bunny grooming sessions at HRSS, and even temporary tattoos from Alison Cat Care Angels. It's gonna be a delightful day for the whole family-pets included!

Cashew Pet's Day

Date: Oct 26, 2024

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm

Venue: Senja-Cashew CC MPH #01-08 & MPR #02-01

6. Halloween Pets Weekend at Crane (Oct 26 – 27)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! This October, the monthly Crane Pets Weekend is going spooky with a Halloween theme.

Crane at Joo Chiat opens up their doors to you one special weekend each month for a pawsome fair full of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories. There'll be food vendors for the humans too, so you and your pet can enjoy the day out with both hearts and tummies full.

Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore.

Halloween Pets Weekend at Crane

Dates: 26 – 27 Oct 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

7. Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up (now till end Dec 2024)

In my opinion, the best meals are enjoyed with pets and away from people. That's exactly what you're going to get at the pet-friendly culinary oasis of Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up, a food haven nestled at 66 Kampong Bugis.

Open until the end of December 2024, this gastronomic retreat brings a refreshing twist to the dining landscape from Wednesdays to Fridays.

Savour a diverse mix of 5 homegrown brands and revel in a calendar packed with chef collaborations and experiential happenings. Dive into an array of cuisines-from British breakfast delights at Carnaby to indulgent plant-based burgers at The Goodburger, innovative Italian dishes at Quattro, legendary American BBQ at Meatsmith, and heavenly homemade brownies from Backyard Bakers.

Entry is free, but food and drinks are priced by each F&B establishment. Here's an idea of the prices you can expect:

Breakfast by Carnaby: The Full Monty ($32), Buttermilk Pancakes ($14), Boozy Toast ($14)

The Goodburger: The Classic ($16), The Big Boy ($22), One Night in Bangkok ($18), The Black Tie ($18)

Quattro: Margherita pizza ($22), Pepperoni pizza ($28), Garlic Prawn pizza ($30), Spicy Sausage pizza ($30), Carbonara pasta ($22), Spaghetti Meatballs pasta ($26), Cacio e Pepe pasta ($22), Green Goddess pasta ($24)

Meatsmith: Meatsmith Beef Brisket ($28), Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($13), Pork & Jalapeno Sausage ($11)

Backyard Bakers: Daily selection of brownies ($12)

Beyond the plate, Gourmet Park sets the scene to kick back, relax, and take it easy. With its laid-back vibe and a variety of dining options, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and indulge with friends and furkids amidst lush surroundings.

Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up

Dates and time: Now till end Dec 2024, Wednesdays to Fridays Wednesday and Thursday: 12 pm – 9 pm Friday: 12 pm – 10 pm Saturday: 8 am – 10 pm Sunday and Public Holidays: 8 am – 9 pm

Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, Ground Floor Patio, Singapore 338987

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Open Mic Night (Oct 23)

There's something magical about live music. Couple that with an open mic night, and you're set up for a night of musical discovery and excitement.

Experience the magic at Swee Lee Clarke Quay's Open Mic Night on Oct 23, which promises to be an evening filled with passion and talent as handpicked local musicians take the stage. From acoustic to indie and soulful ballads, these captivating performances will leave you mesmerised.

Set in a cosy, intimate atmosphere, every seat offers a front-row experience, making it the perfect setting to support Singapore's vibrant local music scene. Plus, emerging solo artists can join the fun with a Plug & Play segment, performing their favourite song.

Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot today to enjoy an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Open Mic Night

Date: Oct 23, 2024

Time: 7 pm – 830 pm

Venue: Swee Lee Clarke Quay

Address: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

2. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Popaholic 2024 (Oct 1 – 31)

You can't spell "popular" without the word "pop". That's why this October, I'm confident that the Esplanade's theme "Popaholic 2024" is going to be a hit. All month long, look forward to free music and dance performances featuring your current favourite ear worms, chart toppers, and viral online hits. Here are some acts I'm excited about:

Dansen John & Friends (Oct 18): Join Dansen John and his electrifying 10-piece band, featuring saxophone, violin, percussion, drums, guitar, piano, and a powerhouse quartet of singers, for a lively sing-along evening at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

spilled milk (Oct 20): In this indie-pop quintet’s first performance in a year, groove to 2024’s biggest hits with an indie, dream pop flair. Get ready to sing along to songs from artists like Clairo, Djo and Sabrina Carpenter.

Khidir Surattee (Oct 31): This 26-year-old is a Psychology undergraduate by day and a singer-songwriter by night with influences from Justin Bieber, John Mayer and Zayn.

3. Jazz for Curious Listeners (Sept 14, 2024 – March 15, 2025)

Dive into the world of jazz with this free introductory workshop series hosted by the Music Improvisation Collective (MIC).

A 6-part series, these monthly sessions will introduce the wonders of jazz and improvisation to music lovers of all levels. Feel free to bring along your instrument if you'd like to join the jamming segment!

MIC promotes community-based music improvisation, offering a safe and supportive space for everyone to experiment and play. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a beginner, this is the perfect opportunity to explore jazz in a non-judgemental environment.

Sign up for the sessions at the links below:

Jazz for Curious Listeners: The Rhythms of Jazz, Part 2/6 (Nov 16)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: The harmonies of Jazz, Part 3/6 (Dec 7)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz improvisation, Part 4/6 (Jan 11)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Latin and Fusion Jazz, Part 5/6 (Feb 22)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz Alive! Jam!, Part 6/6 (March 15)

Jazz for Curious Listeners

Date: Sept 14, 2024 – March 15, 2025

Time: 4 pm – 530 pm

Venue: National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby

Address: 100 Victoria Street Singapore, 188064

4. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: 13 Oct, 20 Oct

5. Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore (Nov 2 and Dec 7)

The elegant, timeless atmosphere of Raffles Hotel provides the perfect backdrop to classical symphony performances during Magic Hour, a collaboration between the hotel and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

For the rest of 2024, we can look forward to two sessions on Nov 2 and Dec 7, 2024. They'll take place at The Lawn, Raffles Arcade, which can hold about 250 in the audience.

To add to the calming atmosphere, get yourself some light bites and drinks while you soak in enchanting and heartwarming tunes as the sun dips below the horizon, surrounded by verdant landscapes and the classic charm of colonial architecture.

Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore

Date: Nov 2 and Dec 7, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Venue: The Lawn, Raffles Arcade at Raffles Hotel

Address: 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719

Free community events in Singapore

1. Growth Circles (Oct 8, 22, 26)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives-but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Registration Growth Circle 8 October ’24 (Online) 8 Oct 2024, 730 – 930 pm Online Register here. Growth Circle 22 October ’24 22 Oct 2024, 730 – 930 pm Online Register here. Clarity Circle: Chat x NSS Growth Circle 26 Oct ’24 (In-Person) 26 Oct 2024, 930 am – 12 pm Online Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (Sept 10, 18, 25, 27)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder-not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app-filtering out any creeps, of course-and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships.

They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are four Friendzone sessions planned:

Session Date and time Venue and address Friendzone Tanah Merah & Fengshan: Glow Up In Progress—for young women (aged 20 – 40) living in Tanah Merah and Fengshan 9 Oct 2024, 730 – 930 pm Fengshan Community Club, 20 Bedok North Street 2 Singapore, 469644 Friendzone Teck Ghee: Let’s Talk About Friendships & Relationships—for young adults aged 18 – 35 living in Teck Ghee 12 Oct 2024, 1030 am – 1230 pm Pavilion, 454 Ang Mo Kio Street 44, 454 Ang Mo Kio Street 44 Singapore, 560454 Let’s Talk About Career Journeys—for young adults (20-30) curious about the financial industry 21 Oct 2024, 730 – 930 pm Workcentral – Premier Co-Working Space & Office Rentals in Singapore, 190 Clemenceau Avenue #06-01 Singapore, 239924 Friendzone Sembawang West & Admiralty: Glow Up In Progress—young women (aged 20-40) living in Sembawang West & Admiralty 23 Oct 2024, 730 – 930 pm Woodlands Galaxy Community Club, 31 Woodlands Avenue 6 Singapore, 738991

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. NME Presents: Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (Oct 30)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay for a music trivia night hosted by NME! Whether you're a pop aficionado or a rock 'n' roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Expect a lively social atmosphere where you can meet fellow music lovers, enjoy some friendly competition, and even make new friends along the way.

It's the perfect way to unwind and showcase your trivia skills in a relaxed setting. Spaces are limited, so don't forget to reserve your spot for a brain-teasing night of music, laughter, and fun.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night

Date: Oct 30, 2024

Time: 7 pm – 830 pm

Venue: Swee Lee Clarke Quay

Address: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

4. Crochet Interest Group Meetup (Oct 23)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you’re a crochet hobbyist, this Crochet Interest Group Meetup is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There’s no dedicated teacher, but you’ll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with and learn from. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or if you’ve been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

Crochet Interest Group Meetup

Date and time: Oct 23, 2024, 10 am – 12 pm

Venue: Starbucks, 277 Orchard Road #B2-04 Gateway, 238858

5. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more - basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You’ll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They’ll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (Oct 10, 24)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time: Oct 10 and 24, 2024, 730 pm

Venue: Bedok Community Centre

Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Free Public Speaking Courses @ Jurong Green CC (Oct 11 and 25)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: 11 and 25 Oct 2024, 730 pm to 930 pm

Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others.

Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some highights of the Uncle Chris Walking Tours this month:

Bukit Brown Avatar Tree Trail (Oct 12)

Ulu Sembawang Sunrise Trail (Oct 20)

Mandai T15 Trekking Trail (Oct 27)

Kampong Wak Hassan & The Old Gate (Oct 31)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

4. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

5. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB "Get Professional" series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

6. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Oct 20)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there is 1 session you can sign up for: Pay What You Wish Yoga: Shoulder and Hip opening yoga with Jenn Yap.

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: Oct 20, 2024, 1030 am

Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

2. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (Oct 13)

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month. The sessions are family-friendly (pets are welcome too!) and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

Sessions are held on Sunday mornings, starting at 8am. Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Sign up at the link below to book your slot. Entry is free, but everyone needs a ticket no matter their age.

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time: Oct 13, 2024, 8 – 9 am

Venue: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

Bring your own mat!

3. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 945 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let's Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 945 am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

4. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

5. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

