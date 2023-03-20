Top 6 baby headband recommendations for parents

As any fashion-savvy parent knows, a cute headband can elevate your baby's style game.

And when it comes to finding the best baby headbands in Singapore, there's no shortage of options to choose from.

Today, we welcome you to the world of baby fashion, where even the tiniest details can make a big difference!

Whether you're looking for something sweet and simple or bold and trendy, we've got you covered.

So get ready to discover the top baby headbands that will make your little one the most fashionable baby in town.

Headbands for all genders

PHOTO: Unsplash

When it comes to a baby hairband, there are options available for both boys and girls.

While some baby hairband accessories may be marketed specifically for girls, with bows and flowers, there are also baby hairband options available for boys, with more masculine designs.

Here are the top six differences between headbands for baby girls and headbands for baby boys.

Design: Baby headbands for girls often feature feminine designs such as bows, flowers and lace. In contrast, baby headbands for boys tend to have more masculine designs, such as sports- or animal-themed patterns.

Colours: Baby headbands for girls often come in pastel or bright colours, such as pink, purple and yellow. Baby headbands for boys tend to have more neutral colours, such as navy blue, grey or green.

Size: Baby headbands for girls are typically smaller and more delicate, while those for boys tend to be wider and more robust.

Materials: Baby headbands for girls are often made of soft, delicate materials such as silk or lace. On the other hand, baby headbands for boys are often made of more durable materials such as cotton or denim.

Accessories: Baby headbands for girls may come with additional accessories such as flowers, ribbons or pearls. Baby headbands for boys, on the other hand, may feature accessories such as bows, ties or even miniature hats.

ALSO READ: Cheapest baby products and where to find them

Functionality: While both headbands for baby boys and girls can serve as fashion accessories, they also serve different functions.

For example, baby headbands for girls are often used to keep hair out of the baby's face, while baby headbands for boys can help to keep sweat or hair out of the baby's eyes during physical activities.

While there are some similarities between a hairband for baby boys and girls, there are also notable differences in baby hairband designs, colours, sizes, materials, accessories and functionality.

It's important for parents to consider these differences when choosing the right baby hairband for their little ones.

Benefits of infant headbands

Baby headbands have become a popular accessory for little ones, and for good reason.

Not only do they add a touch of style to a baby's outfit, but they also offer several benefits.

From keeping hair out of their eyes to preventing bald spots, baby headbands are a practical and fashionable choice for parents.

Let's explore the various benefits of this accessory and why they have become a staple accessory for many parents.

Fashionable flair: Baby headbands add a touch of style and personality to any outfit. Your little one will be making fashion statements before they can even say "Gucci".

Tame wild locks: Babies have a lot of hair, and sometimes it can get a bit wild. Baby headbands keep their hair out of their eyes and under control so they can focus on being adorable.

Picture-perfect moments: Baby photos are already cute, but adding baby headbands takes them to the next level. You'll have a whole album of Instagram-worthy photos in no time.

Protect their sensitive skin: Baby headbands made from soft, breathable fabrics can protect your baby's sensitive scalp from the sun and wind, without sacrificing style.

Easy to accessorise: Baby headbands come in a variety of colours, patterns and styles, making them easy to mix and match with different outfits. Plus, they're lightweight and comfortable, so your baby won't even know they're wearing them.

A thoughtful gift: If you're looking for a unique baby gift, baby headbands are a great option. They're practical and cute, and show that you put thought into your gift-giving.

6 best infant headbands in Singapore

Avauma

Best baby headbands for girls

PHOTO: Avauma

Looking for a stylish and comfortable headband for your little one?

Look no further than the Avauma baby headbands. These headbands are perfect for any occasion and are so easy to dress up or keep casual.

One of the best features of these headbands for girls is their solid colours. They come in a range of colours that are perfect for any outfit or occasion. Whether you want a classic black or white headband or a bold and bright colour, you'll find what you're looking for with Avauma.

Another great thing about these headbands is that they're made from premium cotton.

This means that they're super soft and gentle on your baby's skin, even if they have delicate or sensitive skin. You can rest assured that your baby will be comfortable and happy wearing these headbands.

One of the best things about these headbands is that they're suitable for babies of all sizes.

They come in a one-size-fits-all stretchy cotton band, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off or leaving marks on your little one's head.

This makes them a great choice for babies of all ages, from newborns to toddlers.

These headbands also make a great gift for new parents, grandparents, or anyone who loves babies.

They're perfect for baby showers, birthdays, Valentine's Day, anniversaries or Christmas. And because they come in a range of colours, you can choose the perfect one to match the recipient's style.

Features we love:

Solid colours

Perfect for any occasion and so easy to dress up or keep casual

Will help your baby stand out from the rest

Avauma Baby Headbands - $11.18

Bohopanna

Best infant headbands with ribbon

PHOTO: Bohopanna

If you're looking for stylish and comfortable baby headbands in Singapore, look no further than Bohopanna Singapore.

These headbands are available in a range of beautiful colours, including blush, magnolia, limonges, marigold, teca, pecan, rosewood and bijou.

Bohopanna headbands are also available in one size, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your little one.

It's important to note that Bohopanna operates a slightly different ordering process than some other retailers.

Their orders are processed based on the cart input rather than personal chats.

This means that the Bohopanna orders are fulfilled based on the invoices in the system, and returns are not accepted due to any reasons related to size, colour or design.

It's important to ensure that you select the correct size and colour prior to completing your purchase.

Additionally, Bohopanna requests that customers make a video prior to opening their package.

This is to provide proof of unboxing and to ensure that any defects in the product can be addressed quickly and effectively.

Despite these specific ordering requirements, the Bohopanna Eva Bow headbands are a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable headband for their baby.

Features we love:

Good for 12-18 months, three-six months, six-12 months, zero-three months

Cloth material type

One size

Bohopanna - Eva Bow - Baby Headband - $3.60

Sanlutoz

Best elastic baby headbands

As a parent, you would surely want your baby girl to look adorable and stylish in any outfit she wears.

And one of the best ways to achieve that is by accessorising her with cute and comfortable headbands.

If you're looking for baby girl headbands that are both trendy and comfortable, you may want to consider the Sanlutoz headbands.

What makes Sanlutoz headbands stand out from the rest is their unique design.

These headbands feature a contracted style that adds a touch of energy and charm to your baby's overall look.

They come in different colours and patterns, so you can choose one that matches your baby's outfit perfectly.

Another great feature of Sanlutoz headbands is that they're versatile.

You can pair them with any outfit your baby wears, whether it's a cute dress, a casual onesie or anything in between. They add a touch of elegance and style to your baby's look without being overwhelming.

Overall, Sanlutoz headbands are a great choice for parents who want their baby girl to look stylish and feel comfortable. So if you're in the market for baby girl headbands, give Sanlutoz a try!

Features we love:

Made of elastic materials, perfect for your baby

Unique design makes kids charming and attractive

Contracted-style hair bands add energy and charm

My Little Pony

Best baby headbands and jewellery set

PHOTO: My Little Pony

Are you looking for a fun and fashionable way for your little one to show off their love for My Little Pony?

Look no further than the My Little Pony Tulle Veil Headband & Jewelry Set, available exclusively online!

This bling headband set comes with a matching headband, necklace, and bracelet, all designed to reflect your child's favourite My Little Pony character.

Choose from three characters: Pinkie Pie in pink, Twilight Sparkle in purple or Rainbow Dash in blue.

The bling headbands are free-size, making them suitable for children of all ages. The tulle veil of the bling headbands adds a touch of glamour and elegance to any outfit, perfect for dress-up or special occasions.

The necklace and bracelet paired with the bling headbands complement the headband perfectly.

They are the perfect size for children's wrists and necks and are made from high-quality materials that will last through hours of playtime.

All bling headbands in this set are authentic and licensed by Hasbro and Paramount Pictures Corporation.

You can trust that you are getting quality bling headbands that meet the standards of these trusted brands.

Features we love:

Headband is free-size

Suitable for children

Necklace and bracelet come in only one design

My Little Pony Tulle Veil Headband & Jewellery Set - $21.90

Mother's Choice

Best cotton baby headbands

PHOTO: Mother's Choice

The Mother's Choice headbands are the perfect accessory for your little one.

Made with a blend of cotton and spandex, these headbands are comfortable and stretchy, ensuring they will stay on your baby's head without any discomfort.

With a mix of solids and prints, you can easily match these headbands with your baby's outfits, making dress time more fun and stylish.

These headbands are a must-have for any parent looking to add some extra flair to their baby's wardrobe.

Features we love:

Stretchable

Comfortable

Made with a cotton spandex

Mother's Choice Newborn Infant Baby Cotton Headbands - $19.90

Unlimon

Best turban baby headbands

PHOTO: Unlimon

Introducing the Unlimon 18 Colours headbands, made with 100 per cent high-quality milk silk material.

These headbands are suitable for babies and toddlers up to seven years old, with a head circumference of 38cm and a hat height of 10cm.

The soft material used in these headbands effectively prevents scratches on your baby's delicate skin.

The elasticity of the headband ensures a comfortable and secure fit, without putting any unnecessary pressure on your baby's head.

With 18 different colours to choose from, these headbands are a must-have accessory for any parent.

Features we love:

100 per cent new and high quality

Milk silk

Suitable for zero-seven years

Unlimon Newborn Baby Headbands - $6.65

Price comparison table

PHOTO: theAsianparent

Qualities to look for when buying baby headbands

When it comes to buying baby hair bands, parents want to make sure they are choosing a safe and comfortable option for their little ones.

With so many different styles and materials to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know what to look for.

In this article, we will discuss the top qualities to look for when buying a baby hair band.

Safety: Safety should always be a top priority when it comes to baby accessories. Make sure the hair band does not have any small parts that could pose a choking hazard and that it is made of non-toxic materials.

Comfort: The hair band should be comfortable for the baby to wear, with a soft and stretchy material that will not irritate their delicate skin. Look for hair bands with adjustable sizing to ensure a good fit.

Durability: Babies can be rough on their accessories, so it's important to choose a hair band that is durable and will hold up to everyday wear and tear. Look for hair bands made of high-quality materials that will not easily stretch out or break.

Style: Baby hair bands come in a variety of styles, from simple and understated to more elaborate and decorative. Consider the baby's wardrobe and personal style when choosing a hair band.

Functionality: While baby hair bands can certainly be a fashion accessory, they can also serve a practical purpose, such as keeping hair out of the baby's face during playtime or while eating. Look for hair bands with features such as a non-slip grip or a band that is designed to stay in place.

Washability: Babies can be messy, so it's important to choose a hair band that is easy to clean. Look for hair bands that are machine washable or can be easily wiped clean.

Hairstyles to try with your newborn headbands

With different types of headbands available, parents can choose from a variety of headband hairstyles to keep their little ones looking adorable. In this article, we will explore some of the best headband hairstyles for babies.

Top knot hairstyles: This classic hairstyle involves gathering the baby's hair into a bun on top of the head and securing it with a headband. For added style, choose a headband with a bow or other decorative element.

Braided headband hairstyles: For babies with longer hair, a braided headband can be a cute and unique style. Braid a section of hair on either side of the head and secure it with a headband at the back.

Half up/half down headband hairstyles: This hairstyle involves gathering the hair at the crown of the head and securing it with a headband while leaving the rest of the hair down. This style works well with both straight and curly hair.

Side braid hairstyles: For a boho-chic look, create a side braid and secure it with a headband at the end. This style works well for babies with longer hair.

Messy bun headband hairstyles: For a more casual look, gather the baby's hair into a messy bun at the back of the head and secure it with a headband. This style is perfect for playtime or a day at the park.

Side ponytail headband hairstyles: This cute and classic style involves gathering the baby's hair into a ponytail on one side of the head and securing it with a headband. For added style, choose a headband with a fun pattern or embellishment.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.