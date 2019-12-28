The top chiropractors to go in Singapore

Read also

According to its website, the practice is dedicated to “improving your health with non-invasive alternative methods beyond surgery and medication” – which makes them a good option for nervous first-timers.

Light’s founder, Theo Kieu, earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic in California but has been practising in Singapore for over a decade, having performed over 700,000 adjustments.

Light also provides free corporate talks and services for businesses covering a plethora of health topics from chiropractic to mental health.

Light Chiropractic is at 24 Raffles Place, #07-02A, Clifford Centre, Singapore 048621. Call 6336-4063 to make an appointment.

4. PINNACLE CHIROPRACTIC HEALTH GROUP

Run by US-trained husband-and-wife pair Derek MacBay and Janelle Dong MacBay, Pinnacle boasts glowing reviews on social media from their clients, who have reportedly seen vast improvements in ailments such as neck pain and trouble sleeping to lower back and pelvic pain during pregnancy.

Their family wellness practice also offers nutritional counselling, spinal and postural screenings, among other services.

Pinnacle Chiropractic Health Group is located at 2 Kovan Road, #01-04, Simon Plaza, Singapore 548008, and 119 Holland Road, Singapore 278563.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 6635-1949.

5. HEALING HANDS

Convenience is the name of the game at Healing Hands, another husband-and-wife-run practice which has amassed four outlets islandwide since its establishment in 2010.

Perfect for when you need to squeeze in a quick sesh during lunchtime or know exactly what you hope to get from your adjustment.

Visit Healing Hands at 24 Raffles Place, #12-06A, Clifford Centre, Singapore 048621; The Adelphi, 1 Coleman Street, #03-24, Singapore 179803; Far East Shopping Centre, 545 Orchard Road, #08-07, Singapore 238882; or Blk 433 Clementi Ave 3, #01-250, Singapore 120433.

Appointments can also be made at www.healinghands.com.sg

6. CHIROPRACTIC CONCEPTS

Word about town is that this practice, which uses the Gonstead method of chiropractic – an advanced and specific technique that often involves adjusting the lower back or pelvis as the patient lies on his side – is very popular among those in strenuous professions, such as athletes, stuntmen and the like.

The practice also offers Functional Neuro-Orthopaedic Rehabilitation – or FNOR, a pioneering physical rehabilitation program – for those looking for a more efficient solution to long-term injuries.

Chiropractic Concepts is at City Square Mall, Integrated Health Centre, 180 Kitchener Road, #03-03/08, Singapore 208539.

Call/WhatsApp 9062-9776 or e-mail clinic @chiroconcepts.com.sg to make an appointment.

7. ELDER CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC

Don’t be fooled by the clinic’s appearance — nestled on the second floor of the rather worn The Bencoolen, its cosy but hardly modern interior might make you question why you’re there.

But this clinic has been around for a long time and prides itself on its focus on holistic health and relief from pain — nothing gimmicky.