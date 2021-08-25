Top educational toys and books to get from Amazon Singapore's newly launched Steam store

Everyone loves a good Steam event – of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, that is.

Having redefined the way we entertain ourselves – from shopping for books, gadgets, home decor or even groceries via Amazon Fresh, to playing free games on the Amazon Gaming Store, to watching movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video – Amazon is now focusing on learning with its brand new Steam store, launching on Aug 25 on Amazon.sg.

Short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics store, the Steam store is Amazon Singapore’s effort to empower individuals, especially children, to develop their interest and skills in science and technology. The new storefront has over 2,000 toys, books and products for every growth stage with the most relevant selections, geared towards learning, curiosity and education. The plethora of Steam toys and books offer something for everyone, focusing on core disciplines like coding, engineering, chemistry and more.

While we’ve all been kiasu about education, there is more than just sending your children to additional classes. And Amazon Singapore is showing us just how learning can be fun and creative.

To celebrate the launch of the Steam store, Amazon is offering us the best educational toys and books with amazing deals!

As part of the Steam store launch, you can expect up to 25 per cent off selected products across toys and books from Lego, Learning Resources, DK, GraviTrax, Magformers and more till Sept 1, 2021. Here are some of our favorites.

PHOTO: Lego

Nurture essential Stem skills in your children with the Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor as they build, code and play with remote-controlled robots. This set comes with 1,000 pieces, an intelligent hub, four medium motors, colour sensor and distance sensors.

The Robot built from this set can shoot missiles, play ball, drive around and more. Of course, creativity is endless and your child can always build their own fun robotic toys.

PHOTO: Lego

Introduce your kids to the creative world of coding with this Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101. This set features 847 LEGO pieces that can be rebuilt into five cool multifunctional models. This robot can dance, rock out to music and more. It also features the latest tech like colour, distance and tilt sensors.

PHOTO: Amazon

Perfect for kids age five and up, Learning Resources’ Inflatable Solar System is a great set to teach the young ones about the solar system up close and personal. This washable set is durable and can be used to demonstrate rotation, revolution, orbiting and the different order, size and shapes of the planets and the sun.

The Learning Resources LER2434 Inflatable Solar System includes all 8 planets, Pluto the sun and Earth’s moon, as well as a repair kit, Activity Guide and foot pump.

PHOTO: Ravensburger

Explore gravity, magnetism and kinetic energy with the Ravensburger GraviTrax Building set. Best for kids interested in STEM, experimentation and design, this toy set introduces the basics of physics and allows kids a hands-on experience at building various tracks and learning science whilst they’re at it. Amazon Singapore also sells expansion packs and accessories that will extend learning and playtime too.

PHOTO: Amazon

Calling all future palaeontologists! Dinosaurs: A Visual Encyclopedia is the perfect gift for children with an interest in dinosaurs and fossils. The encyclopedia charts the entire history of life on Earth from the very first life forms through the range of prehistoric creatures and the diverse species of the Ice Age.

Topics such as evolution, fossilization and climate change are also explored in-depth. The best part? The entire book is filled with stunning images – perfect for visual learners.

PHOTO: Amazon

Solve mysteries with Osmo Detective Agency, an award-winning learning game that interacts with actual handheld pieces and an iPad. Suitable for children ages five to 12, Osmo Detective Agency uses a game piece magnifying glass and has children searching for landmarks around the world while also learning trivia facts about geography, culture and history. The set also comes with four double-sided maps, a map holder, magnifying glass and a game app.

PHOTO: Amazon

Build cars with your young one with theEngino EB10 Eco Cars. This wooden and plastic set comes with electrical power to build motorised racers in three different models.

With easy to follow building instructions and non-toxic parts that are meant to last, the Engino EB10 Eco Cars is an easy and creative way to get your children interested in engineering.

PHOTO: Amazon

Fuse math, science and creativity with this creative and educational building set. The Magna-Tiles 12148 Deluxe Set sparks hours of imaginative play in children and gives them the opportunity to build and create whatever they want. This deluxe set features 48 translucent, colourful shapes, one wheeled chassis, two imagination pieces, one arch, one door frame, one hinged door and two hole-punched triangles.

With plenty of Steam-related toys, books and products, the opportunities to learn, grow and challenge your young ones are endless! Speaking of challenges, children between 9-16 years of age can also participate in the Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge.

An initiative by Amazon Singapore and Science Centre Singapore, the challenge is an immersive game online for primary and secondary school kids. It consists of an Onboarding Introductory Programme and CoderZ Coding Challenge for children to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills at a young age.

With the robot activities and games, kids get to practice coding within the comforts of their home and at their own pace. The challenge is free and does not require any prior coding experience. Enrolment is now open until Sept 12, 2021.

With the launch of Amazon Singapore’s Steam store, this is a great time to explore an Amazon Prime membership if you haven’t gotten one already. With a $2.99/month Amazon Prime membership, Steam products are eligible for one-two days delivery when buying from local stores, or get free international delivery on orders over $60.

Prime membership also comes with many other perks like free and fast delivery Amazon-wide, movies and TV shows from Prime Video, free monthly games from Prime Gaming and two-hour delivery for fresh groceries and household essentials from Amazon Fresh. If you’re a first-time user, Prime membership is free for the first month.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.