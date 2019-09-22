Top exam mistakes primary school students in Singapore make - and how to prevent them

Read also

"They tend to rush to fill in their answers as they feel hard-pressed for time during the examination. As these components test the students' understanding of the text, they will likely lose marks due to incorrect interpretation or missing information if they do not read it thoroughly for context," she says.

Study tips Explain to your kid that questions in a comprehension exercise test understanding of the passage, Therese says.

Taking the time to read and understand the text and questions are important in finding clues to the answers.

When your kid does cloze passages, he should resist the urge to fill in the blanks with the first answer that comes to mind, she adds. Always read the text once for understanding before filling in the blanks.

"If you find that your child is losing marks because he is confused about what the passage means and cannot source for clues accurately, encourage him to go back to the passage and read it again. This time, do it more slowly," she says.

EXAM MISTAKE #3: RUNNING OUT OF TIME TO COMPLETE THE PAPER

There are many reasons why your primary schooler didn't complete his examination paper, but an overlooked factor is confidence - or the lack thereof, shares Rachel Mumberson, a teacher at the British Council.

Therese of The Learning Lab reveals that Section C of the maths Paper 2 tends to be the most challenging component for most primary schoolers, leaving them feeling overwhelmed.