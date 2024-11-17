Top free things to do in Singapore (November 2024): Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland, Singapore's largest free meditation event, and more

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This November, there's a plethora of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Recharge free of charge at Singapore's largest free meditation event, and go head over heels for Hello Kitty at Changi Airport's Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland.

Here's your guide to the top free things to do in November 2024!

Free festivals, fairs and markets in Singapore

1. Changi Festive Village and Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland (Now to Feb 16, 2025)

Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty at Changi Airport's Changi Festive Village, where Sanrio magic fills every corner! From Nov 1, 2024 to Feb 16, 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in Hello Kitty-themed festive fun with adorable attractions, exclusive merchandise, and interactive activities for all ages.

Start with the Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland in Terminal 3, featuring an 8-metre Hello Kitty topiary surrounded by fan-favourites like My Melody and Cinnamoroll. Snap Insta-worthy shots and even take a slide down a 7-metre rainbow!

On weekends, Hello Kitty fans can meet their favourite Sanrio characters in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions-just spend S$50 (S$80 in supermarkets and Jewel) in Changi's public areas to book a pass through the Changi App.

Explore the airport to spot Hello Kitty and friends in 15 festive displays across all terminals, from Hello Kitty in a rickshaw to a spinning Pompompurin.

For added fun, join the Sanrio-themed carnival at Terminal 3, where 9 zones feature rides, games, and collectable Sanrio character merchandise. Plus, if you're up for some splash-tacular fun, don't miss the Cosmic HydroPark water park, also at T3!

Changi Festive Village and Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland

Dates: Nov 1, 2024 – Feb 16, 2025

Location: Changi Airport

2. The Hope Train X Artrepreneur By Children’s Cancer Foundation (Now till Jan 4, 2025)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCEhrcjMpZ6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Support an inspiring cause this month with The Hope Train x ARTrepreneur Exhibition 2024 at Gardens by the Bay's Mediterranean Garden. This unique exhibition showcases the creativity of young cancer survivors who have faced employment challenges due to health struggles.

Through the ARTrepreneur programme, the Children's Cancer Foundation equips these talented youth with customised art skills training, giving them the chance to develop their craft and improve their job prospects.

More than just an art display, this exhibition celebrates resilience and hope, inviting visitors to appreciate each piece as a symbol of these young artists' strength and potential. By attending, you'll be making a difference by supporting their journey towards a brighter future, as they turn passion into opportunity.

Dates: Nov 6, 2024 – Jan 4, 2025

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Location: Mediterranean Garden, Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay (Flower Dome admission applies)

3. The Retro Factory (Nov 15 – 17)

Did you know Singapore has a vintage flea market that happens two times a month? Every first and third weekend of the month, visit this vintage flea market to browse bits and bobs from over 50 fresh vendors, featuring rare collectibles, retro fashion, vinyl records, and pre-loved treasures.

Located at Katong Square, just a 5-minute walk from Marine Parade MRT, this all-weather event is a must-visit for lovers of vintage and retro goodness.

The Retro Factory

Dates: Nov 15 – 17, 2024

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Katong Square

Address: 88 East Coast Road, Singapore 423371

4. Singapore Gemstones Marketplace (Nov 15 – 17)

Looking for a gemstone with character? On the hunt for a special gem that speaks to you? If there's any place you'll find it, it's at the Singapore Gemstone Marketplace. Following a successful run in July, the marketplace is back bigger and better on Nov 15 - 27, 2024 at Far East Plaza.

The gemstone and jewellery show will feature 18 gemstone and jewellery businesses coming together to bring you the best sparkling treasures on the island-and beyond!

Expect diamond, jade, and coloured gemstone retailers (from Sri Lanka and Burma as well), plus jewellery designers, feng shui masters, customised gemstone bracelet businesses, a gemological laboratory for gemstone identification, and even worldwide shipping solution providers for gemstones and jewellery. You'll have everything you need for your dream piece of jewellery!

Psst, Alex from the Ministry of Gemstones, whom we recently interviewed on his $1 million gemstone collection, will be there too! Head down to meet him (I can attest he's very friendly) and see his awesome collection of coloured gemstones.

Singapore Gemstones Marketplace

Dates: Nov 15 – 17, 2024

Time: 12 – 8 pm

Location: Far East Plaza

5. Garden Escapades - Live music at Gardens by the Day (Nov 17)

Enjoy an enchanting evening of live music at Gardens by the Bay's Waterfront Plaza with Garden Escapades. On Nov 17, 2024, multiple wind bands will take to the stage, delivering a continuous lineup of performances that will fill the air with everything from festive Christmas tunes to iconic movie soundtracks and contemporary favourites.

This unique, free event invites you to relax and enjoy an impressive variety of musical styles as one band follows another, each bringing its own distinct flavour to the showcase.

Set against the backdrop of Gardens by the Bay, the music perfectly complements the lush, scenic surroundings, creating a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

Garden Escapades

Date: Nov 17, 2024

Time: 3 – 730 pm

Location: Waterfront Plaza, Active Garden, Gardens by the Bay

6. Crane’s Doing Good Fair (Nov 22 – 24)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCEAqFzvU3Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Discover meaningful ways to make a difference at the Doing Good Fair! This event brings together non-profits, organisations, and small businesses that support causes for people, communities, and the planet.

Meet vendors who champion sustainable and ethical practices and learn how you can play a role in positive change.

Explore booths, attend informational workshops, and connect with individuals passionate about sustainable projects, ethical sourcing, and community care. You'll find countless ideas and perspectives on how people are helping to build a more mindful, compassionate world.

If you hold an OCBC credit card, bring it along. This event is going to be held at OCBC Wisma Atria and OCBC cardmembers get special privileges.

Crane’s Doing Good Fair

Dates: Nov 22 – 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road, #04-01 Singapore, 238877

7. Pride Weekend Festive Edition (Nov 23 – 24)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCEAqFnva_-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Who said Pride celebrations are only in June? Get into the festive spirit with a Pride-themed pop-up at Crane Joo Chiat this November. This special event is all about celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, with a splash of holiday cheer.

You'll find a fantastic mix of local, independent vendors offering everything from unique gift ideas and stylish home decor to tasty treats and freshly-made delights — perfect for any festive gathering or thoughtful gift-giving.

Browse booths, pop-ups, and creative stalls run by Singapore's talented small business owners. Each day also features exclusive collaborations and exciting surprises, so there's always something new to discover.

Pride Weekend Festive Edition

Dates: Nov 23 – 24, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Venue: Crane

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

8. Repair Kopitiam (Nov 24)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session-it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning-all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for Nov 24, 2024, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Registration opened on Nov 8, 2024 at 12 noon and closes on Nov 20, 2024. Check the Repair Kopitiam website or their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Repair Kopitiam

Date: 24 Nov 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Venue: Various, see their Facebook page for more details.

9. Crane’s Festive Markets (Nov 25 – Dec 15)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DB0enNCO6hX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

It may only be November, but the holiday season is already upon us! This month, Crane is hosting tons of festive markets around the island to give you a headstart on your Christmas gift hunting. Expect handmade items, vintage treasures, and crafts by local artists and small businesses.

Market Date and time Location Annual Festive Market 25 Nov – 15 Dec, 10 am – 6 pm Crane, 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647 Festive Market at Millenia Walk 25 Nov – 8 Dec, 10 am – 9 pm Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard Singapore, 039596 Tanglin Mall Festive Market 25 Nov – 1 Dec, 10 am – 9 pm Tanglin Mall L1 Atrium, 163 Tanglin Road Singapore, Singapore 247933 Festive Pop Ups at Crane Wisma 25 Nov – 15 Dec, 11 am – 7 pm Crane Living @ OCBC Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road ##04-01 Singapore, Singapore 238877

10. Future Forest Festival: Roots Of Regeneration (Nov 30)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCEPXqlydR3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Ancient wisdom meets modern innovation at the Future Forest Festival, where sustainability and community come together to restore and rejuvenate the earth. Set within an old school campus brought back to life with over 600 newly planted trees, this festival invites you to connect with nature and learn about conservation from the ground up.

Expect nature-based activities, inspiring talks from eco-entrepreneurs, and hands-on displays showing how sustainable farming, land restoration, and conservation efforts can have a meaningful impact.

Add to that a lively lineup of jungle music and a sustainable marketplace packed with eco-friendly goods, and you've got an immersive experience that's equal parts fun and educational.

General admission is free, and the first 300 sign-ups will receive a $5 voucher to use at the marketplace on Nov 30, 2024.

Future Forest Festival: Roots Of Regeneration

Date: Nov 30, 2024

Time: 4 pm till late

Location: Vidacity, 3A Pasir Ris Drive 6, Singapore 519422

11. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (every weekend)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' markets — yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates and time: Weekends, 9 am to 2 pm

Venue: Crane Living Joo Chiat

Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427534

12. Makers' Market (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAPuVnsiP5C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves, from artisanal crafts to handmade lifestyle products. Some of my favourite bags, pins and other little trinkets have come from Makers' Markets around Singapore.

Check out these markets you can look forward to in Nov 2024:

Makers’ Market Dates Time Parade @ Queensway Shopping Centre 4 Nov – 29 Dec 2024 12 am – 8 pm SOTA 15 – 17 Nov, 20 – 22 Dec 11 am – 7 pm Katong Joo Chiat 9, 23 and 30 Nov 2024 11 am – 7 pm Pushcarts by PARADE @ PLQ MALL Daily 11 am – 10 pm

13. Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown (weekdays)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pmOOmI6zs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Are your weekdays getting dull and dreary? Could they use a dose of excitement outside of the same old stale routine?

Here's an idea for a delightful break from your daily routine-visit the Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown, perfect for a sneaky lunchtime shopping escape. This unique event champions Singapore's vibrant indie scene, showcasing small, independent businesses that stand out with their one-of-a-kind offerings.

Why settle for branded, mass-produced items when you can explore and purchase from local artisans who bring much more character and charm to their products? Dive into a selection of handmade crafts, artisanal jewellery, and thoughtful gift ideas, all available during your lunch hour.

This pop-up is an excellent opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while finding unique treasures that are not available in mainstream stores.

Take a break, step out, and enjoy a refreshing midday browse that supports local businesses and rejuvenates your day!

Pop-Up Fairs at Crane Living OUE Downtown

Dates: Weekdays

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Venue: Crane Living @ OUE Downtown

Address: 6 Shenton Way Singapore, Singapore 068809

Don't you feel like as adults, we forget how to play? From July 5, 2024, the National Museum of Singapore is inviting you to relive and reconnect to your most treasured childhood memories of toys and play in their new toy-themed experiential pop-up, Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play.

This event brings together artists and toy collectors to celebrate the fascinating stories of childhood toys through immersive displays, large-scale artworks, and digital gamified experiences.

Visitors can explore three main sections: It's a Small World, Drive-Through Time, and Batteries Included, featuring over 250 toys from the 1980s to present day (including a whole showcase featuring toys from Singapore's Barbie Guy!).

With interactive experiences and workshops, this showcase is perfect for reliving cherished memories and connecting with Singapore's cultural heritage.

Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play is a free showcase in the National Museum of Singapore. Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents can visit the museum for free, while admission tickets cost $10 (adult) or $7 (concession-seniors 60 years and above, students, and special access) for tourists and foreign residents.

Play:Date – Unlocking Cabinets of Play

Date: July 5, 2024 – Jan 5, 2025

Venue: National Museum of Singapore

Free pet events in Singapore

1. Crane’s Pets & Food Weekend (Nov 16 – 17)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! This month, Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you on Nov 16 and 17 for a pawsome fair full of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories.

There'll be food vendors for the humans too, so you and your pet can enjoy the day out with both hearts and tummies full. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore.

Pets & Food Weekend at Crane

Dates: Nov 16 – 17, 2024

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 432 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427647

2. Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up (now till end Dec 2024)

In my opinion, the best meals are enjoyed with pets and away from people. That's exactly what you're going to get at the pet-friendly culinary oasis of Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up, a food haven nestled at 66 Kampong Bugis.

Open until the end of December 2024, this gastronomic retreat brings a refreshing twist to the dining landscape from Wednesdays to Fridays.

Savour a diverse mix of five homegrown brands and revel in a calendar packed with chef collaborations and experiential happenings.

Dive into an array of cuisines-from British breakfast delights at Carnaby to indulgent plant-based burgers at The Goodburger, innovative Italian dishes at Quattro, legendary American BBQ at Meatsmith, and heavenly homemade brownies from Backyard Bakers.

Entry is free, but food and drinks are priced by each F&B establishment. Here's an idea of the prices you can expect:

Breakfast by Carnaby: The Full Monty ($32), Buttermilk Pancakes ($14), Boozy Toast ($14)

The Goodburger: The Classic ($16), The Big Boy ($22), One Night in Bangkok ($18), The Black Tie ($18)

Quattro: Margherita pizza ($22), Pepperoni pizza ($28), Garlic Prawn pizza ($30), Spicy Sausage pizza ($30), Carbonara pasta ($22), Spaghetti Meatballs pasta ($26), Cacio e Pepe pasta ($22), Green Goddess pasta ($24)

Meatsmith Meatsmith Beef Brisket ($28), Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($13), Pork & Jalapeno Sausage ($11)

Backyard Bakers: Daily selection of brownies ($12)

Beyond the plate, Gourmet Park sets the scene to kick back, relax, and take it easy. With its laid-back vibe and a variety of dining options, it's the perfect spot to unwind and indulge with friends and furkids amidst lush surroundings.

Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis Pop-up

Dates and time: Now till end Dec 2024, Wednesdays to Fridays Wednesday and Thursday: 12 pm – 9 pm Friday: 12 pm – 10 pm Saturday: 8 am – 10 pm Sunday and Public Holidays: 8 am – 9 pm

Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, Ground Floor Patio, Singapore 338987

Free performances and programmes in Singapore

1. Swee Lee Clarke Quay Activities: Songwriting Series, Open Mic Night, Trivia Night (Nov 14, 20, 27)

Looking for a fun evening in Singapore this month? Head to Swee Lee Clarke Quay! They're hosting a music trivia night, open mic night, and a songwriting workshop.

Incubation - Songwriter Series (Nov 14, 7 pm): Join Incubation, a songwriter series showcasing original music created under the award-winning mentorship of songwriters Evan Low and Sezairi. Enjoy live performances, playback sessions, and network with fellow music lovers. Plus, the first 30 Eventbrite registrants receive a door gift.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay's Open Mic Night (Nov 20, 7 pm): There's something magical about live music. Couple that with an open mic night, and you're set up for a night of musical discovery and excitement. Experience the magic at Swee Lee Clarke Quay with an evening of passion and talent as handpicked local musicians take the stage. From acoustic to indie and soulful ballads, these captivating performances will leave you mesmerised.

Swee Lee Clarke Quay Music Trivia Night (Nov 27 at 7 pm): Whether you're a pop aficionado or a rock 'n' roll historian, this event is perfect for testing your music knowledge with trivia questions covering a range of genres and eras.

Swee Lee at Clarke Quay: Blk 3B River Valley Road #01-06 Singapore, Singapore 179021

2. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Soundtracks 2024 (Nov 1 – 31)

It's a tale as old as time — the best movies also come with the best soundtracks. Music moves us, and this November at the Esplanade, that's what you can expect all month long. Look forward to free music performances featuring your favourite songs from stage and screen. Here are some acts I'm excited about:

Overcommitment (Nov 11): Vocal-piano duo Marielle & Bruce bring timeless Disney classics and musical hits to life with nostalgic showtunes and lively storytelling. Featuring timeless Disney classics like Hercules to crowd-pleasing hits from musicals-turned-movies like Wicked.

Voices of Magic: A Barbershop Tribute to Disney (Nov 27): Voce Vibrante, a youth chorus for youths, take you back to your childhood with tracks from Mulan, Toy Story and Hercules.

A Grey's Anatomy Playlist (Nov 30): Actor, voiceover artist, and musician Andrew Marko shares "an acoustic love letter to all the heartbroken indie kids from the mid to late 2000s who were too cool for mainstream and only watched shows like Grey’s Anatomy". Expect the likes of Iron & Wine, Ryan Adams, and super indie artists you’ve probably never even heard of.

3. Jazz for Curious Listeners (Now – March 15, 2025)

Dive into the world of jazz with this free introductory workshop series hosted by the Music Improvisation Collective (MIC).

A 6-part series, these monthly sessions will introduce the wonders of jazz and improvisation to music lovers of all levels. Feel free to bring along your instrument if you'd like to join the jamming segment!

MIC promotes community-based music improvisation, offering a safe and supportive space for everyone to experiment and play. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a beginner, this is the perfect opportunity to explore jazz in a non-judgemental environment.

Sign up for the sessions at the links below:

Jazz for Curious Listeners: The Rhythms of Jazz, Part 2/6 (Nov 16)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: The harmonies of Jazz, Part 3/6 (Dec 7)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz improvisation, Part 4/6 (Jan 11)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Latin and Fusion Jazz, Part 5/6 (Feb 22)

Jazz for Curious Listeners: Jazz Alive! Jam!, Part 6/6 (March 15)

Jazz for Curious Listeners

Date: Sept 14, 2024 – March 15, 2025

Time: 4 pm – 530 pm

Venue: National Library Building, Level 1, Lobby

Address: 100 Victoria Street Singapore, 188064

4. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Café at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage—some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz. You never really know exactly who you’ll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don’t publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 – 11 pm (Doors open at 7 pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: 10 Nov, 17 Nov, 24 Nov

5. Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore (Dec 7)

The elegant, timeless atmosphere of Raffles Hotel provides the perfect backdrop to classical symphony performances during Magic Hour, a collaboration between the hotel and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

For the rest of 2024, we can look forward to two sessions on Nov 2 and Dec 7, 2024. They'll take place at The Lawn, Raffles Arcade, which can hold about 250 in the audience.

To add to the calming atmosphere, get yourself some light bites and drinks while you soak in enchanting and heartwarming tunes as the sun dips below the horizon, surrounded by verdant landscapes and the classic charm of colonial architecture.

Magic Hour @ Raffles Hotel Singapore

Date: Dec 7, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Venue: The Lawn, Raffles Arcade at Raffles Hotel

Address: 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719

Free community events in Singapore

1. Growth Circles (Nov 16 and 30)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives—but everyone deserves them.

That’s why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It’s about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here’s how a month’s worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Event Date and time Venue Registration MOCA Growth Circle 16 November’24 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 16 Nov 2024, 2 – 4 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here. MOCA Growth Circle 30 November’24 (In-Person @ Cairnhill CC) 30 Nov 2024, 2 – 4 pm Cairnhill Community Club, 1 Anthony Road Community Lab #01-05 Singapore, Singapore 229944 Register here. Nee Soon South Growth Circles 30 Nov ’24 (In-Person) 30 Nov 2024, 2 – 530 pm Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839 Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (Nov 18, 21, 28)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app — filtering out any creeps, of course-and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community — building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are three Friendzone sessions planned:

Session Date and time Venue and address Friendzone: Mind The Gap – A Conversation with Youths & Mid-Career Adults 18 Nov 2024, 730 – 930 pm NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard Room 801 (Level 8) Singapore, 018989 Friendzone Hougang & Bedok Reservoir: Let’s Talk About Adulting 21 Nov 2024, 730 am – 930 pm Punggol Community Club, 3 Hougang Avenue 6 Singapore, 538808 Friendzone Chua Chu Kang & Keat Hong: Glow Up In Progress 28 Nov 2024, 730 – 930 pm Keat Hong Community Club, 2 Choa Chu Kang Loop, #01-01 Singapore, 689687

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. Crochet Interest Group (Nov 27)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you’re a crochet hobbyist, the 361 Crochet Interest Group is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There’s no guidance from a dedicated teacher, but you’ll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or if you’ve been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

361 Crochet Interest Group

Date and time: Nov 27, 2024, 10 am – 12 pm

Venue: Starbucks Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road Starbucks Singapore, 238858

4. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2oTfFrvEtq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you’ll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It’s pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more — basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You’ll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in 1 month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They’ll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Free learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement events in Singapore

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (Nov 28)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time: Nov 28, 2024, 730 pm

Venue: Bedok Community Centre

Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Free Public Speaking Courses @ Jurong Green CC (Nov 27)

Hone your public speaking skills with the Jurong Green English Toastmaster Club. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback. You also get to network with like-minded folks and practise both speaking and leadership skills.

Gain your Confidence Today: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: Nov 27, 2024, 730 pm to 930 pm

Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others.

Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some highights of the Uncle Chris Walking Tours this month:

Crime, Vice & Murder Walking Trail (Nov 24)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are not priced, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour. Their tipping guidelines are $20 for a satisfactory guide, $20+ for a guide who exceeds expectations, and $30 for an outstanding guide.

4. My Community Heritage Tours (weekends)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community, a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

5. Get Professional by NLB (various dates)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View the various NLB Get Professional series sessions lined up for you this month. Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up.

6. Future of Work by NLB (various dates)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

For more details, view this month's Future of Work sessions. Like NLB's Get Professional series, some of the Future of Work events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as Future of Work X TOYL on their page.

Free fitness, dance, and wellness events in Singapore

1. Let's Meditate Singapore (Sundays)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_ZNWn-Maje/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Meditating is hard. Anyone who's tried it can attest to the surprising difficulty of being present. That's why sometimes we need a little help from seasoned meditators with years of experience.

With Let's Meditate Singapore, start every Sunday morning off on the right foot with a free guided 'Sahaja Yoga' online meditation class. Sahaja Yoga is a gentle, beginner-friendly technique that's always free.

In these weekly sessions, let experienced volunteers guide you through a 9-step "self-realisation" guided meditation to get you started followed by a 3-step "balancing" guided meditation to stay in the present and distance yourself from unnecessary or unproductive worries and concerns about the past and future.

Sessions are conducted online every Sunday at 945 am using the same Zoom link. Sign up at the link below!

Let’s Meditate Singapore

Date and time: Sundays at 945 am

Venue: Online at this link https://zoom.us/j/9181716151

Join via laptop for the best experience.

3. Puma Run Club (Saturdays)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: Saturdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

4. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7 – 10 pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.