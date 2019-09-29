Top indoor playgrounds in Singapore that your toddler will love

PHOTO: Instagram/budsbyshangrila
Young Parents

BUDS BY SHANGRI-LA

It is branded as Singapore’s largest play space designed and built for kids in a hotel, and includes a dedicated play space for toddlers. There are jumpers that let them bounce up and down, gentle slides, shallow ball pit and kiddy rides.

Where: Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
Find out more www.tinyurl.com/BudsByShangriLa

AMAZONIA

This Amazon-themed playspace has a dedicated play area for toddlers. Your older kids will love the long wavy slides and ball blaster zone.

Where: Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #03-08, Singapore 237994
Find out more www.amazoniafun.com

KIDS AMAZE

Designed by early childhood experts, the visually appealing playspace has huge spaces for kids to play in, from tall climbing areas to deep ball pits. Its interactive features and fun play elements will engage your child’s sense of direction, motion, and coordination.

Where: Safra Toa Payoh, Toa Payoh Lorong 6, Singapore 319387
Find out more www.safra.sg/enjoy/kidz-amaze

KABOODLE

At Kaboodle, creativity and imagination is the name of the game. Release your little one into this space filled with fun foam blocks, noodles, and balls to build their own imaginary playground. They’ll then be encouraged to demolish their creation and start afresh, now with a different playground in mind.

Where: 902 East Coast Parkway, #02-05B, Singapore 449874
Find out more www.kaboodle.com.sg

COOL DE SAC

Treat your children to an engaging play session at Cool de Sac, where there are tree houses, ball pits, dress-up, video games, and more activities for those running youngins. There’s also a large padded area for the little ones under six months old – even if they’ve yet to learn to walk.

Where: Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-379/80, Singapore 028983
Find out more https://www.cityplay.asia/

SMALAND

Going furniture shopping at Ikea? Booooring – for the kids, at least. Drop them off at Smaland, a magical forest with spider webs to climb and clogs to hide in. When they’ve exhausted their energy, they can cool down while watching a movie under the enormous spruce tree. And this indoor playgrounds for toddlers is free!

Where: Ikea Alexandra, 317 Alexandra Rd, 159965; Ikea Tampines, 60 Tampines North Drive 2,  528764
Visit www.ikea.com

PORORO PARK SINGAPORE

The first Pororo Park in Southeast Asia, this cute themed playground is great for one-year-olds and kids up to age nine. Your tots will love https://www.pororoparksg.com/the train ride into the snowy village of Porong Porong Forest, as well as exploring the various role-playing toy stations around.

Where: #02-29 Marina Square

Visit: https://www.pororoparksg.com/

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
Lifestyle Children and Youth

