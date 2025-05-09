Top picks for Mother's Day 2025 in Singapore: Brunches, blooms and spa bliss

Mother's Day comes around each year, but finding the right way to say "thank you" to the woman who's given you everything? That calls for more than the usual suspects.

This year, we're raising the bar on appreciation with a curation of Singapore's most indulgent, intimate, and imaginative experiences. All designed with Mum in mind.

Whether she's a culinary queen, wellness devotee, or lover of timeless beauty, there's something on this list that goes beyond flowers and cards (though we have those too but elevated and exquisite, of course).

From soul-comforting brunches featuring whole Boston lobsters and handcrafted pastas, to spa journeys that wrap the senses in aromatherapy and silence, we've scouted the places that make Mother's Day more meaningful.

This guide isn't about grand gestures for show, it's about thoughtful ones that last, even after the dessert forks are down. Here's our guide to make May 11, 2025 an unforgettable celebration of everything she is, and everything she does.

St Gregory at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering

If the matriarch of your life deserves more than a brunch this Mother's Day, whisk her into the calming embrace of St Gregory at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering. Their Blissful Rejuvenation package is a sensory ritual anchored in the sea.

Begin with a 75-minute Thalion Oceanic Bliss Massage, a deeply hydrating treatment that releases tension while evoking the rhythmic serenity of ocean waves. Then, a 30-minute Thalion Body Scrub gently renews the skin with marine-rich exfoliants, leaving it silky-smooth and reenergised.

The experience doesn't end there: she'll take home a complimentary Thalisense Nature Divine Scrub (195g) to continue the indulgence in her own quiet time. Because this isn't just pampering: it's restoration, elevated.

Available at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering from May 1-31, 2025. $300 per guest. Book via +65 6809 8870 or stgregory.prsps@parkroyalcollection.com.

Bosch

This Mother's Day, Bosch reframes the art of the Mother's Day gift; offering home appliances that don't just perform, they restore time. For the mum who's always in motion, the Unlimited 7 ProHygienic Aqua vacuums and mops in one effortless sweep, guided by LED floor lights and a 99.97 per cent HEPA filter.

Pair it with the Series 4 Compact Dishwasher (yes, even delicate glassware), and evenings are hers again. For kitchen creatives, the Series 2 MUM Kitchen Machine replicates hand-kneading with elegance, while the Series 8 Heat Pump Dryer adds smart control to laundry day via Home Connect. These aren't chores reimagined — they're everyday luxuries for the one who deserves ease.

Enjoy Bosch's May-gical Mother's Day gift deals from April 30 to May 11, 2025 on selected appliances. Shop the full collection here or visit authorised retailers islandwide.

The Standard Bangkok

Sometimes the best gifts aren't planned, they're packed. The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, already a darling of the design-forward and Michelin Key-awarded crowd, invites you to trade routine for a spontaneous getaway with Mum.

With the Late, But Great offer, book within 30 days of your stay using code HOT2025 to enjoy up to 15 per cent off and daily breakfast on the house.

Whether you're sipping high-altitude cocktails at Sky Beach, indulging in Mexican plates at Ojo, or just lounging in a 144 sq m penthouse, this urban playground makes spontaneity look sophisticated.

Bonus: it's only a short flight from Singapore, perfect for the last-minute planner with impeccable taste.

The Late, But Great deal at The Standard Bangkok is valid for bookings made within 30 days of arrival. Enjoy up to 15 per cent off, daily breakfast, and rooftop access. Book now with code HOT2025.

Publico Ristorante & Garden

For Mother's Day, skip the cliches and lean into authenticity at Publico Ristorante & Garden. Nestled along the riverside, this breezy Italian social house is laying out a brunch feast that honours the most understated form of love; the kind that shows up at the table, shared over burrata bruschetta and hand-tossed wood-fired pizzas.

The spread? Lavish yet grounded: oysters and Tuna Tartare with Ikura, Truffle Chicken Breast Skillet, and pastas made before your eyes. Add Braised Beef Shortribs to the mix and you've got Sunday done right. There's Prosecco Rose for the celebrants, and balloon sculpting for the chaos-loving little ones. Come for the carvery, stay for the conversations.

Publico Ristorante's Mother's Day Brunch unfolds on May 11, 2025 from 12.30pm at 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909. $118++ per adult, $68++ per child (ages 6-12). Add free-flow Astoria Prosecco Rose for $68++ per guest.

Oasis Resort Sentosa

For the woman who gives endlessly and asks for little, Oasia Resort Sentosa offers a rare indulgence: time, uninterrupted. The Blissfully Hers package is a curated day retreat that begins with a 75-minute massage of choice at the award-winning Oasia Spa; where each treatment, from bamboo therapy to tension-soothing hot stone, is designed to heal and ground.

Her journey continues with a 3-course wellness meal at Bedrock Origin, thoughtfully composed in three themes: Refresh, Rejuvenate, and Recharge.

Expect smoked tomato soups, kingfish collars, grass-fed striploin, and nutty chocolate finales. More than just pampering, it's a reset; one that blends aromatherapy, nutrition, and quiet luxury into a gift that speaks softly but deeply.

Blissfully Hers runs till May 31, 2025 at Oasia Resort Sentosa. Priced at $227.81 nett (U.P. $287.76). Book via +65 6818 3338 or oasiaspa.orsentosa@fareast.com.

The Floral Atelier

For the mother whose love speaks softly yet lingers deeply, The Floral Atelier's Love in Bloom collection offers Mother's Day flowers that resonate far beyond the vase. This year's curation is filled with sentiment, from blush-toned bloom boxes to whimsical ice cream bouquets and floral cupcakes that delight without cliche.

These aren't just arrangements; they're modern heirlooms, crafted with premium seasonal blooms sourced worldwide and presented in The Floral Atelier's iconic packaging.

Whether you're planning a grand gesture or a petite expression of love, these Mother's Day flowers bring beauty to any corner they grace, tangible reminders of appreciation, curated with heart.

The Love in Bloom collection is available for delivery and self-collection from May 1-12, 2025. Enjoy 10 per cent off with early bird orders from April 24 to May 1.

Meadsmoore

For Mother's Day, Meadesmoore, Singapore's modern steakhouse with a flair for the refined, swaps the sizzle of beef for the soul of the sea. Their special Lobster Thermidor Pasta ($168++) is as comforting as it is opulent.

Handmade pasta is bathed in a luscious shellfish bisque, tinted orange like a spring dusk and layered with confit tomatoes and basil. A whole gratinated Boston lobster takes centre stage, crowned with olive oil caviar that bursts with oceanic elegance.

It's seafood as symphony: rich, balanced, deeply satisfying. Designed to share, this limited dish is available for dine-in from May 5 to 11. And in honour of mums, Meadesmoore opens specially on Sunday, May 11. That alone says everything.

Available May 5-11, 2025 for dine-in only. Meadesmoore is at 21A Boon Tat Street, Singapore 069620. Special Mother's Day hours on May 11: 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm. Regular hours Mon-Sat. Reservations recommended.

Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

This Mother's Day, elevate brunch to an experience worth lingering over at Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. From 12.30 to 3.30pm, mums are in for a sumptuous buffet featuring roasted suckling pig, lemongrass mussel vichyssoise topped with ikura, and live Boston lobster noodle stations.

The indulgence doesn't stop at the plate. Every mum enjoys a complimentary express manicure between 1.30 and 3.30pm, complete with gel polish, nail art, and a soothing hand massage.

As a final flourish, they'll receive a voucher for an Afternoon Tea Experience to savour between May 12 and June 12. This is thoughtful decadence by the riverside, quiet luxury wrapped in family warmth.

Available only on May 11, 2025 at Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. $128++ per adult (or $188++ with free-flow champagne), $64++ per child (6-11 years old). Reserve here.

Wrap it up with love

Mother's Day is a chance to pause, honour, and give back, not just with gifts, but with time, care, and moments she doesn't have to orchestrate herself.

Whether you're surprising her with a spontaneous weekend at The Standard Bangkok, gifting a handcrafted bouquet from The Floral Atelier, or toasting her with chilled prosecco over seafood pasta at Meadesmoore, the real luxury is in the intention.

This curated list offers more than a celebration, it offers connection. So go ahead and plan something beautiful. She's earned it a hundred times over.

This article was first published in City Nomads.