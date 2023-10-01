Top piercing studios: Ears, nose and body piercings

Bored of the usual necklace, earring and rings on your accessory rotation? Why not elevate your style with some stunning new piercings? Whether you're a piercing enthusiast or a newbie, here's our round-up of the best piercing studios in Singapore — specialising in everything from ear adornments to nose and body piercings.

Gurkha Tattoo Family Est.1942.

Gurkha Tattoo Family Est.1942. is easily one of the best piercing studios in Singapore. The family-owned store is known for its professional and quick services offering a wide range of body piercings services ranging from $35 - $110. The also use high-grade steel stud, whilst folks with sensitive skin, can upgrade to a Titanium Stud instead. You can also shop for piercing aftercare products.

Gurkha Tattoo Family Est.1942. is located at. 14 Scotts Rd, #04-103B Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213, p. +65 68340558.

Rise Above Tattoo & Piercing

One of our all-time favourites, you simply can't go wrong with Rise Above Tattoo & Piercing studio. Founded in 2012, the studio has withstood the test of time thanks to their expertise in body piercing services — from Conch to lip and navel. Remember to book an appointment before heading down!

Rise Above Tattoo & Piercing is located at 14 Scotts Road, Far East Plaza #04-70, Singapore 228213, p. +65 6235 5610.

Ink By Finch

From a simple nose stud, to edgy septum piercings, Ink By Finch offers a range of unique and creative body piercing options. Not to mention the affordable pricing ranging from S$45 - S$110, accompanied by friendly service.

The also pride themselves on their rigorous safety and hygiene protocols including top-quality sterilisation equipment and using disposable cartridges and needles for each client.

Ink By Finch is located at 3 Coleman St, #04-21 Peninsula Shopping Centre, Singapore 179804, p. +65 9623 4477.

Mantra Collective Singapore

Previously known as Primitive Art Piercing & Tattoo, the studio has now rebranded themselves as Mantra Collective Singapore.

Founder, Rinku Sherpa has been a professional piercing specialist since 2004, specialising in the use of gold threadless and implant-grade titanium jewellery. Though on a more hefty side, ranging from S$70-S$200, their expert service make the experience well worth the price.

Mantra Collective Singapore is located at 772A North Bridge Road, Singapore 198740, p. +65 8322 4983.

B*Dazzle

With over 30 years of experience, B*Dazzle, formerly known as Isabella, has pierced over a million ears. They pride themselves on their strict hygiene rules that comply with international health standards, and use the latest disposable ear piercing cartridge systems.

If you're undecisive, the friendly staff is also trained to advice customers on the right earring designs, to suit their face shape, personal style and budget. They also provide a six-week free check-up, as part of their customer service.

B*Dazzle has locations in Wisma Atria, Raffles City Shopping Centre, West Mall & Junction 8.

New Generation Collection Pasir Ris

A quiet hidden gem in Pasir Ris, New Generation Collection is a neighbourhood piercing store only for people in the know. Loyal customers rave about their patience in letting you decide on your piercing, as well as the quick & hygienic practices.

The piercings are also relatively wallet-friendly, for those looking to save some dollar bills. Nonetheless, we have to mention that the piercing collection is relatively simple and limited, which works for everyday wear.

New Generation Collection Pasir Ris is located at Downtown East Resort, 1 Pasir Ris Close E!Aveune #01-332, Square, Market, Singapore 519599.

