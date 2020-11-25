Top secondary schools in Singapore based on PSLE COP 2019

Searching for secondary school ranking in 2020? For many parents — if not all — the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) is one of the most important examinations and milestones of their child. Enrolling a child into a good school for some parents might be seen as paving the way for future successes.

In other terms, it is also important to make an informed choice, apart from scores, because the school you enrol your child in will help to shape and influence their holistic development, including personality and behaviour. 

After all, there are only so many years that make up a child’s crucial teenage years. 

Singapore secondary school ranking 2020: Guide to various programmes 

PHOTO: Ministry of Education

Here are some of the common terms that you will find familiar as you scroll through the list of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020. 

1. O-levels

Most students go through the O-level route (4 years) in Singapore that allows students the choice between a Polytechnic and Junior College (JC) upon graduation.

However, there are certain schools that provide alternative qualifications such as Integrated Programme (IP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) which involve 6 years of education, allowing students to move into A-level examinations or other diplomas directly.

2. Integrated Programme (IP)

The Integrated Programme is a 6-year programme that caters to more academically inclined students to help them gain a broader learning experience.

It provides an integrated secondary and JC education, where secondary school pupils can proceed to JC without taking the GCE O-level Examinations. The IP leads to the A-level examinations or other diplomas.

3. International Baccalaureate (IB)

Like IP, the International Baccalaureate also lasts for 6 years throughout secondary school. The 2-year IB programme is usually completed in the final two years of secondary school education, for students aged 16 to 19 years.

It equips students with critical and independent thinking: to discern between fact and fiction in the evolving learning landscape.

4. Special Assistance Plan (SAP)

Are you thinking of enrolling your child in a school with the Special Assistance Plan? 

Students who take on the Higher Chinese subject and are of the top 30 per cent of the PSLE cohort will be given bonus points. These points will be added to their T-score. To break it down further: 

Students with a Distinction: +3 points 

Students with a Merit: +2 points

Students with a Pass: +1 point

Secondary school ranking: Full list of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020

We rank all secondary schools based on the PSLE cut-off points (COP) of their 2019 intake.

S/N Name of School Programmes Offered Type 2019 Cut-off
1 Hwa Chong Institution IP, SAP Boys 259
2 Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary)  IP Girls 259
3 Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary)  IB Girls 258
4 Nanyang Girls’ High School  IP, SAP Girls 258
5 Raffles Institution  IP Boys 258
6 Dunman High School  IP, SAP Co-ed 256
7 National Junior College   IP Co-ed 256
8 CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School  IP, SAP Girls 255
9 Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)  IB  Boys 254
10 Catholic High School   IP, SAP Boys 254
11 Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary)  O-levels  Girls 254
12 Cedar Girls’ Secondary School   IP Girls 253
13 CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School  O-levels, SAP Girls 253
14 River Valley High School IP, SAP Co-ed 252
15 Singapore Chinese Girls’ School    IP Girls 252
16 Singapore Chinese Girls’ School  O-levels Girls 252
17 Victoria School  IP Boys 252
18 Catholic High School  O-levels, SAP  Boys 251
19 Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)  O-levels  Boys 250
20 Cedar Girls’ Secondary School   O-levels Girls 250
21 Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary) O-levels Girls 250
22 St. Joseph’s Institution  IB  Boys 250
23 Temasek Junior College  IP Co-ed 250
24 Anderson Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 247
25 CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh)  O-levels Girls 246
26 Victoria School  O-levels Boys 246
27 Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) O-levels Boys 245
28 Bukit Panjang Govt. High School  O-levels Co-ed 245
29 Nan Hua High School  SAP Co-ed 245
30 St. Joseph’s Institution  O-levels Boys 245
31 Nan Chiau High School  SAP Co-ed 244
32 Chung Cheng High School (Main)   SAP Co-ed 242
33 Crescent Girls’ School (girls)  O-levels Girls 242
34 Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) O-levels Co-ed 242
35 St. Andrew’s Secondary School  O-levels Boys 242
36 St. Margaret’s Secondary School   O-levels Girls 242
37 Swiss Cottage Secondary School  O-levels C0-ed 242
38 Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) O-levels Co-ed 240
39 Anglican High School  SAP  Co-ed 239
40 Commonwealth Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 239
41 Yishun Town Secondary School   O-levels Co-ed 239
42 CHIJ St. Theresa’s Convent O-levels Girls 238
43 Ngee Ann Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 238
44 CHIJ St. Joseph’s Convent  O-levels Girls 237
45 Maris Stella High School  SAP  Boys 237
46 Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 236
47 Zhonghua Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 236
48 Fuhua Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 235
49 Presbyterian High School  O-levels Co-ed 235
50 Tanjong Katong Girls’ School  O-levels Girls 235
51 Xinmin Secondary School   O-levels Co-ed 235
52 Clementi Town Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 234
53 Riverside Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 234
54 Temasek Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 234
55 Holy Innocents’ High School  O-levels Co-ed 233
56 Kranji Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 233
57 Tanjong Katong Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 233
58 Dunman Secondary School   O-levels Co-ed 231
59 Edgefield Secondary School   O-levels Co-ed 229
60 St. Patrick’s School  O-levels Boys 229
61 Ang Mo Kio Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 228
62 Bukit Batok Secondary School   O-levels Co-ed 228
63 Geylang Methodist School (Secondary)  O-levels Co-ed 228
64 Jurong Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 228
65 CHIJ Katong Convent  O-levels Girls 227
66 Evergreen Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 227
67 St. Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School  O-levels Girls 227
68 Bowen Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 226
69 Gan Eng Seng School  O-levels Co-ed 226
70 Hua Yi Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 226
71 St. Gabriel’s Secondary School  O-levels Boys 226
72 St. Hilda’s Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 226
73 Pei Hwa Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 224
74 West Spring Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 224
75 Hai Sing Catholic School O-levels Co-ed 223
76 Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 222
77 Mayflower Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 222
78 Deyi Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 220
79 Queensway Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 220
80 Pasir Ris Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 219
81 Unity Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 219
82 Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 217
83 Woodlands Ring Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 217
84 Bedok View Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 216
85 Chua Chu Kang Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 216
86 Beatty Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 215
87 Yuan Ching Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 215
88 Compassvale Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 214
89 Kent Ridge Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 214
90 North Vista Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 214
91 Orchid Park Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 212
92 Bukit View Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 211
93 Peirce Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 211
94 Zhenghua Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 211
95 Bedok South Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 210
96 Greendale Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 210
97 Hillgrove Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 210
98 Meridian Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 210
99 Woodgrove Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 210
100 Jurong West Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 209
101 Montfort Secondary School   O-levels Boys 208
102 Tampines Secondary School   O-levels Co-ed 208
103 Christ Church Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 207
104 Yishun Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 207
105 Seng Kang Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 205
106 Admiralty Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 203
107 Naval Base Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 203
108 Hougang Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 202
109 Punggol Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 201
110 Regent Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 201
111 Jurongville Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 197
112 Westwood Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 196
113 Greenridge Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 195
114 Canberra Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 193
115 New Town Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 193
116 Juying Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 192
117 Peicai Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 189
118 Queenstown Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 189
119 Assumption English School  O-levels Co-ed 188
120 Bartley Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
121 Bedok Green Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
122 Bendemeer Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
123 Boon Lay Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
124 Broadrick Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
125 Bukit Merah Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
126 Changkat Changi Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
127 Damai Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188
128 Dunearn Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
129 East Spring Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
130 Fajar Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
131 Fuchun Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
132 Guangyang Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
133 Junyuan Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
134 Loyang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188
135 Manjusri Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
136 Marsiling Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
137 Northbrooks Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188
138 Northland Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
139 Outram Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
140 Ping Yi Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
141 Sembawang Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
142 Serangoon Garden Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
143 Serangoon Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188
144 Springfield Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
145 Tanglin Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
146 Teck Whye Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
147 Whitley Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
148 Woodlands Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
149 Yio Chu Kang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188
150 Yuhua Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188
151 Yuying Secondary School  O-levels Co-ed 188

That said, these scores of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020 are just a guide and not indicative that one school is better than the other.

Perhaps, parents, it is also good to check in with your child on what kind of school environment would be ideal or comfortable for them before making that final decision.

