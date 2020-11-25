Top secondary schools in Singapore based on PSLE COP 2019

Searching for secondary school ranking in 2020? For many parents — if not all — the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) is one of the most important examinations and milestones of their child. Enrolling a child into a good school for some parents might be seen as paving the way for future successes.
In other terms, it is also important to make an informed choice, apart from scores, because the school you enrol your child in will help to shape and influence their holistic development, including personality and behaviour.
After all, there are only so many years that make up a child’s crucial teenage years.
Singapore secondary school ranking 2020: Guide to various programmes
Here are some of the common terms that you will find familiar as you scroll through the list of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020.
1. O-levels
Most students go through the O-level route (4 years) in Singapore that allows students the choice between a Polytechnic and Junior College (JC) upon graduation.
However, there are certain schools that provide alternative qualifications such as Integrated Programme (IP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) which involve 6 years of education, allowing students to move into A-level examinations or other diplomas directly.
2. Integrated Programme (IP)
The Integrated Programme is a 6-year programme that caters to more academically inclined students to help them gain a broader learning experience.
It provides an integrated secondary and JC education, where secondary school pupils can proceed to JC without taking the GCE O-level Examinations. The IP leads to the A-level examinations or other diplomas.
3. International Baccalaureate (IB)
Like IP, the International Baccalaureate also lasts for 6 years throughout secondary school. The 2-year IB programme is usually completed in the final two years of secondary school education, for students aged 16 to 19 years.
It equips students with critical and independent thinking: to discern between fact and fiction in the evolving learning landscape.
4. Special Assistance Plan (SAP)
Are you thinking of enrolling your child in a school with the Special Assistance Plan?
Students who take on the Higher Chinese subject and are of the top 30 per cent of the PSLE cohort will be given bonus points. These points will be added to their T-score. To break it down further:
Students with a Distinction: +3 points
Students with a Merit: +2 points
Students with a Pass: +1 point
Secondary school ranking: Full list of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020
We rank all secondary schools based on the PSLE cut-off points (COP) of their 2019 intake.
|S/N
|Name of School
|Programmes Offered
|Type
|2019 Cut-off
|1
|Hwa Chong Institution
|IP, SAP
|Boys
|259
|2
|Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary)
|IP
|Girls
|259
|3
|Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary)
|IB
|Girls
|258
|4
|Nanyang Girls’ High School
|IP, SAP
|Girls
|258
|5
|Raffles Institution
|IP
|Boys
|258
|6
|Dunman High School
|IP, SAP
|Co-ed
|256
|7
|National Junior College
|IP
|Co-ed
|256
|8
|CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School
|IP, SAP
|Girls
|255
|9
|Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)
|IB
|Boys
|254
|10
|Catholic High School
|IP, SAP
|Boys
|254
|11
|Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary)
|O-levels
|Girls
|254
|12
|Cedar Girls’ Secondary School
|IP
|Girls
|253
|13
|CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School
|O-levels, SAP
|Girls
|253
|14
|River Valley High School
|IP, SAP
|Co-ed
|252
|15
|Singapore Chinese Girls’ School
|IP
|Girls
|252
|16
|Singapore Chinese Girls’ School
|O-levels
|Girls
|252
|17
|Victoria School
|IP
|Boys
|252
|18
|Catholic High School
|O-levels, SAP
|Boys
|251
|19
|Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)
|O-levels
|Boys
|250
|20
|Cedar Girls’ Secondary School
|O-levels
|Girls
|250
|21
|Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary)
|O-levels
|Girls
|250
|22
|St. Joseph’s Institution
|IB
|Boys
|250
|23
|Temasek Junior College
|IP
|Co-ed
|250
|24
|Anderson Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|247
|25
|CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh)
|O-levels
|Girls
|246
|26
|Victoria School
|O-levels
|Boys
|246
|27
|Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road)
|O-levels
|Boys
|245
|28
|Bukit Panjang Govt. High School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|245
|29
|Nan Hua High School
|SAP
|Co-ed
|245
|30
|St. Joseph’s Institution
|O-levels
|Boys
|245
|31
|Nan Chiau High School
|SAP
|Co-ed
|244
|32
|Chung Cheng High School (Main)
|SAP
|Co-ed
|242
|33
|Crescent Girls’ School (girls)
|O-levels
|Girls
|242
|34
|Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary)
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|242
|35
|St. Andrew’s Secondary School
|O-levels
|Boys
|242
|36
|St. Margaret’s Secondary School
|O-levels
|Girls
|242
|37
|Swiss Cottage Secondary School
|O-levels
|C0-ed
|242
|38
|Chung Cheng High School (Yishun)
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|240
|39
|Anglican High School
|SAP
|Co-ed
|239
|40
|Commonwealth Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|239
|41
|Yishun Town Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|239
|42
|CHIJ St. Theresa’s Convent
|O-levels
|Girls
|238
|43
|Ngee Ann Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|238
|44
|CHIJ St. Joseph’s Convent
|O-levels
|Girls
|237
|45
|Maris Stella High School
|SAP
|Boys
|237
|46
|Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|236
|47
|Zhonghua Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|236
|48
|Fuhua Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|235
|49
|Presbyterian High School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|235
|50
|Tanjong Katong Girls’ School
|O-levels
|Girls
|235
|51
|Xinmin Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|235
|52
|Clementi Town Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|234
|53
|Riverside Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|234
|54
|Temasek Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|234
|55
|Holy Innocents’ High School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|233
|56
|Kranji Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|233
|57
|Tanjong Katong Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|233
|58
|Dunman Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|231
|59
|Edgefield Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|229
|60
|St. Patrick’s School
|O-levels
|Boys
|229
|61
|Ang Mo Kio Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|228
|62
|Bukit Batok Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|228
|63
|Geylang Methodist School (Secondary)
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|228
|64
|Jurong Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|228
|65
|CHIJ Katong Convent
|O-levels
|Girls
|227
|66
|Evergreen Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|227
|67
|St. Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School
|O-levels
|Girls
|227
|68
|Bowen Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|226
|69
|Gan Eng Seng School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|226
|70
|Hua Yi Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|226
|71
|St. Gabriel’s Secondary School
|O-levels
|Boys
|226
|72
|St. Hilda’s Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|226
|73
|Pei Hwa Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|224
|74
|West Spring Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|224
|75
|Hai Sing Catholic School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|223
|76
|Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|222
|77
|Mayflower Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|222
|78
|Deyi Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|220
|79
|Queensway Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|220
|80
|Pasir Ris Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|219
|81
|Unity Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|219
|82
|Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|217
|83
|Woodlands Ring Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|217
|84
|Bedok View Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|216
|85
|Chua Chu Kang Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|216
|86
|Beatty Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|215
|87
|Yuan Ching Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|215
|88
|Compassvale Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|214
|89
|Kent Ridge Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|214
|90
|North Vista Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|214
|91
|Orchid Park Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|212
|92
|Bukit View Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|211
|93
|Peirce Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|211
|94
|Zhenghua Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|211
|95
|Bedok South Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|210
|96
|Greendale Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|210
|97
|Hillgrove Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|210
|98
|Meridian Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|210
|99
|Woodgrove Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|210
|100
|Jurong West Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|209
|101
|Montfort Secondary School
|O-levels
|Boys
|208
|102
|Tampines Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|208
|103
|Christ Church Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|207
|104
|Yishun Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|207
|105
|Seng Kang Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|205
|106
|Admiralty Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|203
|107
|Naval Base Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|203
|108
|Hougang Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|202
|109
|Punggol Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|201
|110
|Regent Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|201
|111
|Jurongville Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|197
|112
|Westwood Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|196
|113
|Greenridge Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|195
|114
|Canberra Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|193
|115
|New Town Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|193
|116
|Juying Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|192
|117
|Peicai Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|189
|118
|Queenstown Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|189
|119
|Assumption English School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|120
|Bartley Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|121
|Bedok Green Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|122
|Bendemeer Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|123
|Boon Lay Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|124
|Broadrick Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|125
|Bukit Merah Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|126
|Changkat Changi Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|127
|Damai Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|128
|Dunearn Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|129
|East Spring Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|130
|Fajar Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|131
|Fuchun Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|132
|Guangyang Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|133
|Junyuan Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|134
|Loyang Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|135
|Manjusri Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|136
|Marsiling Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|137
|Northbrooks Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|138
|Northland Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|139
|Outram Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|140
|Ping Yi Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|141
|Sembawang Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|142
|Serangoon Garden Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|143
|Serangoon Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|144
|Springfield Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|145
|Tanglin Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|146
|Teck Whye Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|147
|Whitley Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|148
|Woodlands Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|149
|Yio Chu Kang Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|150
|Yuhua Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
|151
|Yuying Secondary School
|O-levels
|Co-ed
|188
That said, these scores of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020 are just a guide and not indicative that one school is better than the other.
Perhaps, parents, it is also good to check in with your child on what kind of school environment would be ideal or comfortable for them before making that final decision.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.