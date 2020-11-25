Top secondary schools in Singapore based on PSLE COP 2019

Searching for secondary school ranking in 2020? For many parents — if not all — the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) is one of the most important examinations and milestones of their child. Enrolling a child into a good school for some parents might be seen as paving the way for future successes.

In other terms, it is also important to make an informed choice, apart from scores, because the school you enrol your child in will help to shape and influence their holistic development, including personality and behaviour.

After all, there are only so many years that make up a child’s crucial teenage years.

Singapore secondary school ranking 2020: Guide to various programmes

Here are some of the common terms that you will find familiar as you scroll through the list of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020.

1. O-levels

Most students go through the O-level route (4 years) in Singapore that allows students the choice between a Polytechnic and Junior College (JC) upon graduation.

However, there are certain schools that provide alternative qualifications such as Integrated Programme (IP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) which involve 6 years of education, allowing students to move into A-level examinations or other diplomas directly.

2. Integrated Programme (IP)

The Integrated Programme is a 6-year programme that caters to more academically inclined students to help them gain a broader learning experience.

It provides an integrated secondary and JC education, where secondary school pupils can proceed to JC without taking the GCE O-level Examinations. The IP leads to the A-level examinations or other diplomas.

3. International Baccalaureate (IB)

Like IP, the International Baccalaureate also lasts for 6 years throughout secondary school. The 2-year IB programme is usually completed in the final two years of secondary school education, for students aged 16 to 19 years.

It equips students with critical and independent thinking: to discern between fact and fiction in the evolving learning landscape.

4. Special Assistance Plan (SAP)

Are you thinking of enrolling your child in a school with the Special Assistance Plan?

Students who take on the Higher Chinese subject and are of the top 30 per cent of the PSLE cohort will be given bonus points. These points will be added to their T-score. To break it down further:

Students with a Distinction: +3 points

Students with a Merit: +2 points

Students with a Pass: +1 point

Secondary school ranking: Full list of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020

We rank all secondary schools based on the PSLE cut-off points (COP) of their 2019 intake.

S/N Name of School Programmes Offered Type 2019 Cut-off 1 Hwa Chong Institution IP, SAP Boys 259 2 Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary) IP Girls 259 3 Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary) IB Girls 258 4 Nanyang Girls’ High School IP, SAP Girls 258 5 Raffles Institution IP Boys 258 6 Dunman High School IP, SAP Co-ed 256 7 National Junior College IP Co-ed 256 8 CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School IP, SAP Girls 255 9 Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) IB Boys 254 10 Catholic High School IP, SAP Boys 254 11 Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary) O-levels Girls 254 12 Cedar Girls’ Secondary School IP Girls 253 13 CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School O-levels, SAP Girls 253 14 River Valley High School IP, SAP Co-ed 252 15 Singapore Chinese Girls’ School IP Girls 252 16 Singapore Chinese Girls’ School O-levels Girls 252 17 Victoria School IP Boys 252 18 Catholic High School O-levels, SAP Boys 251 19 Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) O-levels Boys 250 20 Cedar Girls’ Secondary School O-levels Girls 250 21 Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary) O-levels Girls 250 22 St. Joseph’s Institution IB Boys 250 23 Temasek Junior College IP Co-ed 250 24 Anderson Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 247 25 CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) O-levels Girls 246 26 Victoria School O-levels Boys 246 27 Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) O-levels Boys 245 28 Bukit Panjang Govt. High School O-levels Co-ed 245 29 Nan Hua High School SAP Co-ed 245 30 St. Joseph’s Institution O-levels Boys 245 31 Nan Chiau High School SAP Co-ed 244 32 Chung Cheng High School (Main) SAP Co-ed 242 33 Crescent Girls’ School (girls) O-levels Girls 242 34 Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) O-levels Co-ed 242 35 St. Andrew’s Secondary School O-levels Boys 242 36 St. Margaret’s Secondary School O-levels Girls 242 37 Swiss Cottage Secondary School O-levels C0-ed 242 38 Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) O-levels Co-ed 240 39 Anglican High School SAP Co-ed 239 40 Commonwealth Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 239 41 Yishun Town Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 239 42 CHIJ St. Theresa’s Convent O-levels Girls 238 43 Ngee Ann Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 238 44 CHIJ St. Joseph’s Convent O-levels Girls 237 45 Maris Stella High School SAP Boys 237 46 Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 236 47 Zhonghua Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 236 48 Fuhua Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 235 49 Presbyterian High School O-levels Co-ed 235 50 Tanjong Katong Girls’ School O-levels Girls 235 51 Xinmin Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 235 52 Clementi Town Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 234 53 Riverside Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 234 54 Temasek Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 234 55 Holy Innocents’ High School O-levels Co-ed 233 56 Kranji Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 233 57 Tanjong Katong Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 233 58 Dunman Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 231 59 Edgefield Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 229 60 St. Patrick’s School O-levels Boys 229 61 Ang Mo Kio Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 228 62 Bukit Batok Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 228 63 Geylang Methodist School (Secondary) O-levels Co-ed 228 64 Jurong Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 228 65 CHIJ Katong Convent O-levels Girls 227 66 Evergreen Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 227 67 St. Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School O-levels Girls 227 68 Bowen Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 226 69 Gan Eng Seng School O-levels Co-ed 226 70 Hua Yi Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 226 71 St. Gabriel’s Secondary School O-levels Boys 226 72 St. Hilda’s Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 226 73 Pei Hwa Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 224 74 West Spring Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 224 75 Hai Sing Catholic School O-levels Co-ed 223 76 Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 222 77 Mayflower Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 222 78 Deyi Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 220 79 Queensway Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 220 80 Pasir Ris Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 219 81 Unity Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 219 82 Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 217 83 Woodlands Ring Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 217 84 Bedok View Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 216 85 Chua Chu Kang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 216 86 Beatty Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 215 87 Yuan Ching Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 215 88 Compassvale Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 214 89 Kent Ridge Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 214 90 North Vista Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 214 91 Orchid Park Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 212 92 Bukit View Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 211 93 Peirce Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 211 94 Zhenghua Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 211 95 Bedok South Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 210 96 Greendale Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 210 97 Hillgrove Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 210 98 Meridian Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 210 99 Woodgrove Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 210 100 Jurong West Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 209 101 Montfort Secondary School O-levels Boys 208 102 Tampines Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 208 103 Christ Church Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 207 104 Yishun Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 207 105 Seng Kang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 205 106 Admiralty Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 203 107 Naval Base Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 203 108 Hougang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 202 109 Punggol Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 201 110 Regent Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 201 111 Jurongville Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 197 112 Westwood Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 196 113 Greenridge Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 195 114 Canberra Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 193 115 New Town Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 193 116 Juying Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 192 117 Peicai Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 189 118 Queenstown Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 189 119 Assumption English School O-levels Co-ed 188 120 Bartley Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 121 Bedok Green Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 122 Bendemeer Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 123 Boon Lay Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 124 Broadrick Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 125 Bukit Merah Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 126 Changkat Changi Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 127 Damai Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 128 Dunearn Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 129 East Spring Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 130 Fajar Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 131 Fuchun Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 132 Guangyang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 133 Junyuan Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 134 Loyang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 135 Manjusri Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 136 Marsiling Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 137 Northbrooks Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 138 Northland Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 139 Outram Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 140 Ping Yi Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 141 Sembawang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 142 Serangoon Garden Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 143 Serangoon Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 144 Springfield Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 145 Tanglin Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 146 Teck Whye Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 147 Whitley Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 148 Woodlands Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 149 Yio Chu Kang Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 150 Yuhua Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188 151 Yuying Secondary School O-levels Co-ed 188

That said, these scores of top secondary schools in Singapore 2020 are just a guide and not indicative that one school is better than the other.

Perhaps, parents, it is also good to check in with your child on what kind of school environment would be ideal or comfortable for them before making that final decision.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.