Top Singapore hairstylists on the biggest hair colour trends in 2021

Booked an appointment with your hair salon to refresh your faded locks or looking to experiment with a fresh colour for the new year? We asked some of the best hairstylists and colourists in Singapore for their take on the biggest hair colour trends you’ll be seeing in 2021.

Silver blonde

PHOTO: Chez Vous: Hideaway

“Silver-blonde has been named by L’Oreal as the official hair colour of the year for 2021. This revamped take on the ash grey and platinum trend proves one thing – ash and blonde will continue to trend in 2021,” Chez Vous: Hideaway’s associate salon director, Deon Liow tells us.

“ The reason is clear – such hues scream fashion-forward, edgy and modern. It also gives the wearer infinite styling options.”

“That said, achieving a silver-blonde hue is a process that can take several salon seatings. Going from black to silver-blonde in a day isn’t going to happen in a day!”

Deon Liow, Associate Salon Director, Chez Vous: Hideaway

Brown balayage: Light beige blonde

PHOTO: Prep Luxe

Balayage is a freehand hair colouring technique that gives a really blended, natural look. “This is the secret to achieving sun-kissed, natural-looking hair colour, with softer, less noticeable re-growth.

The technique uses patches of light and shade to create multiple dimensions to the colour,” shares Den Ng, Director at Prep Luxe.

“Balayage is quite different from traditional highlights because no foil is used and the colour is painted on freehand. The finished result is ‘less uniform than typical highlights.”

Den Ng, Director, Prep Luxe

Brown balayage

PHOTO: Kimage

Especially if you’re on the search for something understated but stylish, brown balayage is the look to consider. “When done in trendy ash shades, the balayage effect is suitable for the office while remaining fashionable,” shares leading hairstylist Kason of Kimage.

“Brown tones complement Asian skin tones. As compared to other colours, browns tend to last longer before the colour starts to bleed. Using the correct colour shampoo and conditioner will help to maintain the colours on your hair.”

Kason Toh, leading stylist, Kimage

Earloop highlights

PHOTO: Chez Vous: Hideaway

“Earloop highlights are similar to the concept of peekaboo highlights, where only the underlayers of hair around the ears are lightened, and often dyed. This trend has just started thanks to Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink, who popularised it,” says Deon.

“Since only certain sections of the hair require bleaching, the rest of your tresses won’t have to incur the same chemical damage. This makes it a popular choice amongst many women who are keen to embrace a touch of colour without severe damage. Plus, it won’t break the office dress code, as long as it’s well hidden!”

Air touch highlights

PHOTO: Prep Luxe

More of a technique than a specific colour, the Air Touch is a unique technique that uses air to achieve a seamless blend of colour. “The difference between this approach versus others is that hair colour is applied in a diagonal fashion, rather than the usual linear highlights that have been popular for the past few years,” says Den.

“In this case, hair is parted into sections and highlighted in foils or clear film, as opposed to the freehand techniques that are used when creating balayage or ombre hair.”

Purple balayage

PHOTO: Kimage

If you’re looking to add a festive colour, consider purple instead of reds. Highlights like these, woven with hints of brown, lend dimension and brighten up black locks.

“It’s a colour of prosperity that’s both modern and perfect for the festive season”, says master stylist Scarlett Zhu of Kimage. “A subtle purple coupled with curls brings out the romantic look. With a purple balayage, the regrowth of the hair will not be obvious, so your balayage colouring will last for a longer time without having retouch the roots.”

Scarlett Zhu, Master Stylist, Kimage Marina Square

Maple brown

PHOTO: Chez Vous: Hideaway

Deon tells us, “In Asia, many people take hair trend cues from South Korea’s entertainment industry, thanks to the Hallyu wave. In recent seasons, we’ve spotted maple brown and similar hues on celebrities like Lee Dong-wook in his latest drama Tale of the Nine Tailed, as well as Han So-hee in blockbuster drama The World of the Married.

The trend towards copper and cinnamon-tinted brown hair colours is rising in Asia, as they flatter many Asian skin tones, ” he adds.

“Plus, we see an increasing preference for hair colours that don’t involve severe bleaching or scream excession for attention; wearable colours that are classy and office-friendly (without being mundane or boring) are preferred. And maple brown fits the bill perfectly.”

Beige blonde highlights and lowlights

PHOTO: Prep Luxe

“This technique switches the focus to the contrast of colours. Highlights are lightened sections of hair that contrast against the hair’s base colour, and lowlights are darkened sections of hair that contrast against the base colour of your hair,” Den shares.

“Lowlights and highlights go hand and hand. Lowlights produce extra depth and can bring back dimension lost during highlighting. Sometimes highlights can lighten your overall color too much and lack depth, and lowlights can restore contrast.”

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.