Top Taipei cafes for digital nomads: WiFi, comfort and best coffee

A good cafe can make all the difference when you're working remotely: strong coffee, fast WiFi, and a comfortable space to settle in. Luckily, Taipei has no shortage of work-friendly cafes that cater to digital nomads, freelancers, and anyone looking for a productive change of scenery.

Whether you need a quiet hideaway with power outlets at every table or a buzzing space to fuel your creativity, this list of top Taipei cafes for digital nomads has you covered!

Coffee XOVER

Coffee XOVER blends minimalist sophistication with top-tier coffee craftsmanship, offering a stylish space to enjoy a well-crafted brew. With sleek stainless steel interiors, warm ambient lighting, and a striking neon fixture, this cafe exudes a modern, almost futuristic vibe.

Seating extends across two levels, with a book-lined basement adding a cosy retreat. The brown sugar latte (NT$160) (S$6.54), caramelized to perfection with a blowtorch, pairs beautifully with their soft mochi dessert (NT$120). While the cafe is ideal for relaxed conversations and meetings, power outlets are limited, making it less suited for long work sessions.

31 Jinxi Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Mon-Sun, 8:30am-9pm

Walk-ins only

Miracle Coffee

Founded by Mandopop star JJ Lin, Miracle Coffee is a sleek yet cosy spot tucked away in a quiet alley off Guangfu South Road. The cafe blends modern minimalism with a warm, inviting atmosphere, complete with plush sofas, magazines, and a well-curated music playlist.

Signature drinks include the miracle milo (NT$220), a rich, chocolatey treat with a cereal-coated rim, and the matcha latte (NT$180), smooth and earthy. For a light meal, the smoked salmon and avocado on sourdough (NT$260) is a popular pick.

Fans of creamy desserts will enjoy the Bailey's cheesecake (NT$180). With WiFi, ample sockets, and a relaxed setting.

34, Lane 308, Guangfu South Road, Da'an District, Taipei City

Mon-Sun, 10am-7pm

Walk-ins only

Twatutia Coffee and Co.

Housed in a beautifully restored heritage building, Twatutia Coffee & Co. blends old-world charm with modern design. Run by a design studio, every detail of the space is curated: from the high ceilings to the industrial-meets-vintage decor.

The bar seats on the second floor offer the best views, making it a perfect spot to unwind. Coffee lovers will appreciate the Costa Rican single-origin brews (NT$280), while those with a sweet tooth can indulge in their cinnamon buns (NT$100) and a variety of tasty pastries.

Upstairs, a boutique section sells interior and lifestyle goods, adding to the cafe's unique charm.

279 Nanjing West Road, Datong District, Taipei City

Mon-Sun, 9:30am-5:30pm

Walk-ins only

Oromo Cafe

A cafe, an art installation, or a fever dream? Oromo Cafe's multi-story interior is a kaleidoscope of bold design choices-think glass floors, cascading bookshelves, floral arrangements, and even a ball pit.

The pastel pink hues and faux greenery create an eccentric yet oddly harmonious space, ideal for both deep work and lighthearted meetups. There's no time limit on your stay, but every guest must order a drink. Try the Baileys milk tea (NT$140) for something indulgent or the cappuccino (NT$145) for a dependable caffeine fix.

If you're hungry, the strip loin beef with peanut butter on rye bread (NT$335) is a must-try, while the honey cream with mochi waffles (NT$195) satisfies any sweet cravings. Bonus: Two resident cats are always on duty to keep things interesting.

26 Nanyang Street, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, 100

Mon-Sun, 10:30am-9pm

Walk-ins only

Yaboo Cafe

A cosy, late-night hideaway, Yaboo Cafe is perfect for night owls looking for a relaxed spot to work or unwind. The dimly lit interior, warm tones, and moody ambiance create a welcoming retreat from Taipei's busy streets.

Plenty of power sockets and free WiFi make it a solid choice for remote work. Pair a smoked chicken and tomato panini (NT$180) with their rich espresso con panna (NT$140) or treat yourself to their handmade cookies (NT$60). Resident cats roam the space, adding to the charm. Cash only, so plan ahead!

26, Lane 41, Yongkang Street, Da'an District, Taipei City

Mon-Sun, 12pm-12am

Walk-ins only

Forgood Cafe

Forgood Cafe is a hidden gem in the Yongkang area, offering a cosy retreat from the city's buzz. With its lush greenery outside and minimalist, homey decor inside, it's a perfect spot for work, reading, or catching up with friends. Natural light floods the space, creating a calming atmosphere that pairs well with a slow afternoon.

The cafe serves a variety of well-crafted drinks, from a smooth flat white (NT$150) to a refreshing citrus rooibos tea (NT$190). Their sandwiches and desserts are equally delightful, with favorites like the cheese and bacon quiche (NT$160). With fast Wi-Fi and plenty of power outlets, it's a haven for remote workers and book lovers alike.

12, Lane 41, Yongkang Street, Da'an District, Taipei City

Mon-Sun, 12pm-8pm

Walk-ins only

Perk & Cafe

A quiet, late-night cafe, Perk & Cafe is a favourite for remote workers and night owls looking for a peaceful work environment. With fast Wi-Fi, power outlets at every table, and a no-time-limit policy, it's easy to settle in for a long study or work session.

The space is cosy yet minimal, with a friendly resident cat adding to the relaxed atmosphere. Sip on their classic Americano, milk tea, or iced latte (all NT$130), and take advantage of the 50 per cent discount on second drinks. No food is served, but the cafe's peaceful ambiance makes up for it.

76 Huaining Street, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City

Mon-Sunday, 8am-2am

Walk-ins only

Fika Fika Cafe

Fika Fika Cafe is a bright, airy haven for coffee lovers, known for its clean Scandinavian-inspired design and third-wave coffee approach. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, making it a perfect spot for work, reading, or casual catch-ups. Ranked among the city's top cafes, it's known for expertly brewed coffee and a relaxed Scandinavian-inspired space.

Whether you're here for a popular smooth flat white (NT$150) or something unique like the whisky latte (NT$220), every cup is crafted with precision.

Pair your drink with a parmesan cheese and ham croissant (NT$280) or a decadent "Capulypuly tiramisu" (NT$180). With fast Wi-Fi and ample seating, this spot is a local favourite for both remote workers and coffee aficionados.

33 Yitong Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Mon-Sun 8am-9pm

Walk-ins only

Tian Ye Coffee

Tucked away near Dongxin Park, Tian Ye Coffee offers a tranquil retreat with warm wooden interiors, handcrafted brews, and a relaxed atmosphere. Designed more for reading and remote work than socializing, this cafe keeps things simple yet inviting.

The Americano (NT$180) is praised as one of the best in Taipei, or try one of their unique smoked beef and cheese sandwiches (NT$160) or field egg salad sandwiches (NT$160). Expect a quiet space, though occasional chatter can break the calm. Note that it's cash only, and there's no English menu, but the friendly baristas will help.

26, Lane 178, Section 2, Nangang Road, Nangang District, Taipei City

Opening Hours: 10am-5pm

Reservations: Walk-ins only

Uni Cafe

Hidden in a quiet street near Shida, Uni Cafe is a cosy and charming cafe where two grumpy-yet-lovable resident cats steal the spotlight. The warm lighting and mismatched furniture give it a welcoming, homey feel, and as a result, it's perfect for studying, working, or simply unwinding.

The wide varieties of specialty coffees (NT$100+) are great but be sure to try the fantasy soda (NT$100) if you're up for a flavor adventure. If you're craving a snack, the Earl Grey tea poundcakes (NT$90) are a solid choice.

While seating is usually available, chairs can be a bit small, and there are no power outlets. The kind-hearted owner and laid-back feline hosts make this a unique, relaxing escape.

15 Kinmen Street, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City

Mon-Sun, 12:30pm-9:30pm

Walk-ins only

Final Verdict: Best cafe for digital nomads in Taipei

If I had to choose just one, Forgood Cafe wins it for me. It's got everything I need to settle in and actually be productive: comfortable seating, plenty of power outlets, and a calm, focused vibe that never feels stuffy.

The food and drinks are consistently great, and the natural light and greenery make it feel like a little pocket of peace in the middle of the city. Sure, it closes a bit early at 8pm, but honestly, that's probably just a gentle reminder that I shouldn't be working all night anyway.

