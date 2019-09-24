Top TCM tips to improve your chance of having a baby and a smooth pregnancy

Before you try for a baby, your health should be in tip-top condition. The overarching principle of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) emphasises the balance among various organ systems, including the kidneys, liver, spleen, lungs and heart.

If anything is off-balance, it can affect your chance of getting pregnant.

It is also important to improve your body and mind. If you are sleeping well, are full of vitality, have proper digestion and healthy sense of self, then all systems will work more efficiently, including your reproductive system.

Senior physician Zhong Xi Ming of Eu Yang Sang Premier TCM Centre at Paragon shares more here.

UNDERSTAND HEATY AND COLD FOODS