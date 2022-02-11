Toss out all fashion rules and wear your evening skirts in the daytime

Remember that scene in And Just Like That… when Carrie strolls into a convenience store around her block in a white bridal-inspired tutu skirt paired with a casual striped top?

That look is what the post pandemic world wants right now – a little fun and fantasy. And nowhere was this fantastical energy more apparent than at Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022.

Opposites attract

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere is a master at mixing up references and juxtaposing unexpected elements to create something fresh and exciting every season. For this collection, he referenced 19th century hoop-inspired skirts, paired with masculine jackets and open-toe wrestling boots in satin.

Glam rock

PHOTO: Alexander Mcqueen

Pretty, not prissy, seems to be the underlying theme for creative director Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen as well. The late Lee Alexander McQueen had always championed London’s street and underground fashion.

This season, Burton laced that grittiness with the signature feminine silhouettes that she’s been honing over the past 12 years of helming the brand. Case in point: corseted dresses with chunky work boots or sneakers.

And say hello once again to the biker jacket – the once ubiquitous model-off-duty staple looks fresh again paired with a tutu skirt, of course.

Style tip: For a more effortless day vibe, throw on a casual T-shirt or pullover, and downplay the accessories. The look actually works best sans accessories, but if you must add a piece or two, a simple necklace or regular hoop earrings would suffice.

This article was first published in Her World Online.