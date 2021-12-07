Toss Your Wish Upon A Merry Tree: 8 Singaporeans share what's the number 1 thing on their wish lists this Christmas

Not to panic, but it's already December and we have less than a month to finish up our Christmas shopping.

While shopping for your loved ones, don't you forget about yourself — self-love is the greatest love of all. Treat yourself, or in this case, let Lendlease splurge on you.

Toss your wish upon a merry tree

To bring some festive cheer to the end of your year, each of the four Lendlease malls — 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) — will be granting wishes to 10 lucky winners per mall by sending them an item on their wish list (capped at $100 per gift).

Here's all you need to do: follow the respective mall's social pages and sign up as a Lendlease Plus Member. Then, head over to tossyourwish.com.sg, select one of the four malls, and share a time you've experienced or have passed on a dash of kindness to someone, together with your desired wish item. Inspire us with your story and your wish may just come true!

Can't think of any good deeds? You can always donate some Plus$ to the Lendlease x Make-A-Wish Singapore donation drive via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. For every 2,000 Plus$ (worth $1) contributed, $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish Singapore.

Not yet a Lendlease Plus member? This is the perfect time to become one: from now till Dec 31, get a $10 Lendlease E-Voucher when you sign up with promo code 'GET10XMASA1'* via the Lendlease Plus mobile app or lendleaseplus.com.

Need some inspiration for your Christmas shopping? We've asked our readers what they want for Christmas for under $100 and here's what we found!

Pandora Disney Beauty and the Beast Dancing Belle dangle charm ($99): Vanessa Tan, 26

PHOTO: Pandora

"I would say that I've been a good mix of naughty and nice this year, but I've been shown plenty of kindness in 2021, especially from my colleagues who have been very patient with me as I settle into my new job.

I've been going out a little bit more to make up for the lost time with friends, so I would love to receive some new jewellery this Christmas. The Beauty and the Beast Pandora charm is especially pretty!"

Visit them at Pandora, PLQ Mall, #01-29

Aldo Aforegod belt bag ($79): Ryan Teh, 23

PHOTO: Aldo

"This year, I am very grateful for my classmates as they've shown me nothing but selflessness and kindness by sharing their notes and resources with me.

I need a new bag that's compact enough to carry around while I run errands so a belt bag would be ideal — it's both versatile and stylish!"

Visit them at Aldo, PLQ Mall, #01-11

Lush Pansy perfume & knot wrap gift ($69): Joyce Chang, 33

PHOTO: Lush UK

"I've been mostly nice. One thing I'm grateful for is being able to get closer to the family during the pandemic.

For Christmas this year, I've been eyeing the Lush Pansy perfume — it smells so good!"

Visit them at Lush, Parkway Parade, #01-24

Armaggeddon mechanical keyboard from Best Denki ($99.90): Danial Aqil Mohamed Nizam, 25

PHOTO: Best Denki

"I've been naughty this year, but I did do a good deed: I gave a face mask to an elderly lady in a crowded bus — no one else batted an eye.

One thing on my wish list this year is a mechanical keyboard, especially since we've all had to spend more time at home these past two years. I've been eyeing a mechanical keyboard, especially the MBA-61R Starling — the lit keys are so pretty!"

Visit them at Best Denki, Parkway Parade, #03-29/30

T2 advent calendar ($50): Jaime Phua, 23

PHOTO: Instagram/t2tea

"I've been nice this year! Something I'm grateful for in 2021 is my friends and family being here for me whenever I need them.

I really love tea so for Christmas, I think the T2 advent calendar would be perfect."

Visit them at T2, 313@somerset, #01-20

Sony portable wireless speaker ($79): Shaun Phua, 28

PHOTO: Sony

"I have been nice this year, and one kind deed that I've done in 2021 is helping my parents buy the household items they need online — they aren't the most tech-savvy.

I would really like a portable bluetooth speaker from Sony for Christmas so I can play some festive tunes to end the year on a good note."

Visit them at Sony, 313@somerset, #02-28 to 37

Fresh Rose deep hydration skincare set ($85): Kimberly Anne Lim, 27

PHOTO: Fresh

"I have been nice in 2021. One person who showed me plenty of kindness this year is my boyfriend, who very patiently coached me driving and didn't even get mad when I hit a plastic construction barrier.

For Christmas this year, I am in real need of some new beauty products as nearly all of mine haven't been touched in two years and I need to introduce some new products into the mix. So, the Rose deep hydration skincare set from Fresh would be an ideal gift! "

Visit them at Fresh, Jem, #02-33

Mi wireless power bank essential ($34.90): Lau Chak Ching, 26

PHOTO: Xiaomi

"I've been nice this year. One kind deed that I've done this year is feeding the stray cats that hang around in my car park — they're all so scrawny.

I've been working a lot on-the-go this year and am in dire need of a juice pack for my devices, so a Mi power bank would be perfect."

Visit them at Authorised Mi Store, Jem, #04-56

Making your wishes come true

Want more wishes granted? Stand a chance to be one of the 100 lucky shoppers to get your spending back via Lendlease E-Vouchers with Lendlease's Wish My Shopping is Free promotion.

There's more — be one of the 12 lucky winners who will each walk away with 10,000,000 Plus$ — that's worth $5,000 — when you spend a minimum of $60.

Existing Lendlease Plus members can enjoy 3X Plus$ at the four malls when you spend a minimum of $10 in a single receipt at fashion and accessories stores. What's more, beyond your fashion and accessories spends, get 5X Plus$ when you shop or dine at selected outlets in Jem.

And just for the upcoming 12.12 sale, there will be a special Lendlease Plus promotion launching Dec 12. Here's all you have to do: upload an eligible receipt with a minimum nett spend of $50 onto the Lendlease Plus mobile app to be rewarded with an additional 12,000 Plus$*.

On Christmas day itself (Dec 25), look forward to a special one-day flash deal on the Lendlease Plus mobile app: redeem exclusive deals at up to $5 off for only 2,000 Plus$.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Make a wish now and let Lendlease see it through.

