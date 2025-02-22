A tour of a freehold landed estate near Joo Chiat (from $3.8m)

A few weeks back, a reader requested tours of landed estates closer to i12 Katong Mall, so today, we're headed to Duku Road. There are three reasons why I chose Duku Road:

It's a 9-minute walk from i12 Katong (as well as all the cool restaurants along East Coast Road) and about six minutes from the Joo Chiat Road shops (Duku Road actually forms a junction with Joo Chiat Road, so six minutes assumes you start from the other end of Duku Road-if you live closer to Joo Chiat Road, it will, of course, take even less time). All of the last 10 sales transactions (at the time of writing) were between $2 million and $4.3 million. The area has a plot ratio of 1.4: if you and your neighbours ever decide to form a group, you could (potentially) convert the units into a boutique condo. Moreover, it also means that your immediate neighbours will never tower over you, as they can only build low-rise buildings (and not skyscrapers, like you see along Marine Parade Road, for example.) We do see a couple of boutique condos as we wander around, but there are also a good number of single-storey homes still around.

I walk into the area from East Coast Road, and along the way, we pass Duku Lane. (There are quite a few Duku Road cul-de-sacs (e.g. Duku Lane, Duku Place etc) that run perpendicular to the main Duku Road.

Oh, and note the difference in heights between Aura 83 and the next-door property (which is also a condo) so you can imagine what it would be like to live here if more boutique condos crop up.

As always, I do a quick Google search to see if there's anything newsworthy about the area. (Fun fact: did you know there's also a Duku Road in Xinjiang?)

Apart from being close to a "perfectly dreamy OOTD/ Tik Tok Spot), the Duku area was unfortunately linked to a dengue cluster in 2020. (When I searched for "duke road dengue", no other years came up.)

In the introduction, I mentioned the past transactions, so you can check them out yourself here:

