Touring a $2 million black & white home with gorgeous reservoir views

The Panorama is a relatively new condo that was built in 2019. True to its name, its claim to fame is its gorgeous views over the unblocked Thomson landed estate and the Lower Peirce Reservoir (if you are high enough, you can even see parts of Malaysia).

On the other side, you have views of the Singapore city skyline. We get to tour a 3 bedroom + study 1,141 square feet that was purchased for $2.01 million to show you the layout of the place and the views. The unit was renovated at a cost of $90,000 in a black and white colonial-inspired style. Special thanks to the homeowners for graciously opening up their home to share!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.