Touring an affordable yet convenient freehold landed estate opposite Bishan MRT station (from $4.2m)

A few weeks back, we visited Clover Avenue, and when exploring the neighbourhood I realised it was fairly close to Junction 8/Bishan MRT. On Google Maps, I saw some houses even closer to Junction 8, located right across the road.

Hence, I thought it would be interesting to view those units today. (If you're wondering why we would go to the same neighbourhood twice, firstly, different streets in the same area can feel very different.

Secondly, in Singapore's scorching heat, even a 5-minute difference in walking time can feel like a deal breaker, let alone the 10-minute difference in the time it takes to get from Junction 8 to Clover Avenue/Binchang Rise. So follow me as we wander through Binchang Rise today!

Looking at the houses from the walkway to Junction 8/the bus stop — as you can see, the land is uneven, so you can't really see into the houses.

For those who prefer the bus to the MRT, there is a bus stop on the same side of the road as the houses.

According to this helpful Google review, the bus stop has been recently renovated to make it "more spacious" and it also shows the "arrival information of the buses." The bus stop is well-served by many routes: 13, 50, 52, 54, 55, 55B, 58, 71, 88, and 156.

Here's a map of the area to help you better appreciate how close Binchang Rise is to Junction 8. Behind Junction 8, you can also find Bishan Community Club and Bishan Public Library.

Consisting mostly of terrace houses, Binchang Rise is a long quiet street.

You'll have to walk down a short flight of stairs, then there's an overhead bridge on your right to take you to Junction 8. (The bus stop is also on the right.)

There's a walking path as well as a place for kids to play on the right.

This part of Binchang Rise doesn't have a single white line in the middle of the road so you can park along one side of the road. (The side without the double yellow lines.)

There were quite a few cars parked along the street, but the road is wide enough that it doesn't feel blocked.

This brings us to the end of today's tour. If you also read the article on Clover Avenue, which of the 2 estates did you prefer? Clover Avenue felt more industrial to me, though the shophouses were a charming addition to the neighbourhood, as compared to Junction 8, which can feel a bit more commonplace. (Malls are great, but they don't have the most character. They do provide access to more conveniences though.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.