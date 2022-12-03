Touring Chwee Chian estate: Freehold landed living at the Greater Southern Waterfront

When news of the development of the Great Southern Waterfront was released, there was a lot of buzz about properties in the Pasir Panjang area, such as Kent Ridge Hill Residences.

However, did you know that there is also a handful of landed properties in the area? One of the small landed enclaves in the vicinity is the Chwee Chian Estate area which consists of Chwee Chian Road (a S-shaped road off Pasir Panjang Road named after Lim Chwee Chian), Chwee Chian View, Lorong Sari, Lorong Sarhad and Siok Wan Close.

Today we'll be doing a walkabout of the enclave to see what it would be like living in the backyard of the Great Southern Waterfront (GSW)!

Note: for more info on the GSW, check out these videos by Straits Times in 2019 and 2022.

Speaking of Kent Ridge Hill Residences, it's actually right next to Chwee Chian! Here's a photo of it, taken from within Chwee Chian Estate. The two are separated by a large drain.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Perhaps because of the proximity of the canal, otters have been spotted within the estate.

One thing to note is that Chwee Chian Estate appears to be on lower-lying ground than the land on which Kent Ridge Hill stands on (South Buona Vista Road).

However, when I googled for 'Chwee Chian Road' and 'flooding' nothing relevant came up, nor do I remember this estate being listed amongst the most flood-prone areas of Singapore. (The neighbouring landed estate, Jalan Mat Jambol, apparently does suffer from floods, according to the News articles that I read).

From what I could see, there is no short-cut to climb up to South Buona Vista Road from Chwee Chian — you would need to walk out via Lorong Sarhad then turn back into South Buona Vista Road.

There's also a small stretch of grass next to the drain which leads out to the main road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Here's a zoomed out view of Kent Ridge Hill Residences taken from within the estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Photo of a super quaint house I saw during my walkabout. Pasir Panjang has a few really interesting houses. I used to tutor a girl who lived in the area, and her house was still in original condition — built on stilts!!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Here's the Masterplan of the area. As you can see, landed houses are quite few and far between in the Pasir Panjang area, with most of the landed houses found in the Jalan Mat Jambol area, which is next to Chwee Chian.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The properties within Chwee Chian range from low-rise condos (zoned 1.4 or five-stories) to terrace houses, semi-Ds and what looks to be one or two detached homes.

Something interesting to note is that the landed properties are also zoned as 1.4 so it may be possible to redevelop them into low-rise condos (in absence of other restrictions).

Something else to note is that apart from a few houses at Vista Terrace, Lorong Sarhad and Chwee Chian View which have the prime North-South facing, most of the landed properties unfortunately are East-West facing (generally the less desired facing in Singapore as it's thought to get the full blast of the morning and afternoon sun).

Some of the semi-Ds that can be found in the estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A row of terrace houses within the estate — the way these are built they actually look like semi-Ds from a distance, as part of the house is recessed. Also note how these terraced houses are quite large. The driveways can fit two to three cars!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another view of the same row of houses — they look like semi-Ds from this angle!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One of the condos within the estate. Banyan Condo is quite a small condo with only 104 units developed by Far East. Somewhat interestingly, at the time of writing, there were no units for sale but 28 listings for rent!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: for those who believe in numerology, Banyan Condo is located at 1 Chwee Chian Road! (Some people like properties with the number 1 in them.)

The entrance to the condo — quite impressive for one with only 100+ units I would say! It is also a full-facility condo, with tennis court, pool and even sauna!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Banyan Condo is located towards the Pasir Panjang Road end of the estate. Although there is a highway right above the entrance into the estate, I couldn't hear any road noise when I was deeper within the landed enclave.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Along Pasir Panjang Road, you can find two MRT stations: Haw Par Villa MRT if you take the road to the right of the photo, and Pasir Panjang MRT to the left of the photo.

Both are about 10 to 20 minutes away, depending on which street your house is located on, making the area quite convenient for public transport. (There are also bus stops, which I will cover later in the article.)

The road to the right that takes you to Haw Par Villa MRT. (Not many other amenities located this way, to be honest, unless you count Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, a billiard salon and a car mart? If you continue walking 30 minutes down in a straight line, you will reach West Coast Park, and if you walk for 60 minutes, you'll reach the West Coast Park MacDonalds.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The road to the left that takes you to Pasir Panjang MRT. There are a few landed houses located along the main road but, to be honest, I would say the location leaves a lot to be desired (you get the full blast of pollution and noise from Pasir Panjang Road and the Highway above.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Happily, there are many more shops and eateries this way.

Opposite Pasir Panjang MRT is Bijou, a mixed used condo, which has a yoga studio, an Italian restaurant, oyster place and Hao Mart.) Next to Bijou is a row of shophouses with Ashmi Indian Food, 3 Monkeys fusion food, Esarn Thai food, etc. There is even a live seafood restaurant — a boon for keen home cooks! At the foot of Pasir Panjang MRT, there is a hawker centre, so you can see you are spoilt for choice towards this end.

You are also only a few stops away from Vivo City, Singapore's largest shopping Mall (three stops by MRT or three direct buses), and Sentosa.

For those who drive, there are two petrol stations just a stone's throw away (Shell and SPC).

Heading back into the estate, there are some Dengue signs and a quick Google search brings up this article, citing two instances of profuse mosquito breeding at a condo at Chwee Chian Road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PSA: apparently mosquitos can breed in the hardened soil in your plant pots too!

More of the landed houses in the estate. Most are in original vintage condition, but this one appears to have been rebuilt.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another rebuilt house — you can see there's ample room to maximise the plot ratio for some of the properties here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the enclave is pretty spacious and it is relatively easy for your guests to find street side parking in the cul-de-sacs.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, you can't park along the 'main' road within the estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From the estate, you can see all the way to Hort Park, which you can access via a staircase in Jalan Mat Jambol.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This canal links the two estates (Jalan Mat Jambol and Chwee Chian): note that there are two side paths alongside the canal!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Pasir Panjang has always had the reputation of being popular with expatriates and when I was doing my walkabout, I did see several expatriate families walking around trick-and-treating.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One thing to point out is that there is a large temple, Poh Ern Shih Temple, which also has a Montesorri Childcare Centre within it. Places of worship sometimes get accused of being noisy — when I visited, the temple wasn't in session so it was very quiet. According to several Google reviews, the temple is very tranquil and serene, but I would recommend visiting on a busy day to see if you are comfortable with the noise level if purchasing a property right next door!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

According to several reviews, it's a good place to practice mediation, so perhaps it's a quieter temple?

Close-up so you can admire the architecture.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

It's a dotted white line outside, so temple visitors have spaces to park.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A short walk away, there is also a very small playground and outdoor exercise area.

​​​​​​PHOTO: Stackedhomes​​​​​

I didn't see or hear any kids in the area (besides the ones going trick or treating) when I visited. This could be because there aren't many local educational institutions in Pasir Panjang, although it is a short drive to schools such as NUS, INSEAD and ACJC. (Unfortunately, properties within 1km of primary schools are usually more in-demand than those closer to other types of schools.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, there is a plot of land zoned educational near Pasir Panjang MRT, so we may see more development in this area soon.

On the note of places of worship, at the other entrance into the estate (Lorong Sarhad), off South Buona Vista Road, there is a mosque, Masjid Ahmad.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: there is also a bus stop located at this entrance, but only one bus (200) comes this way. The bus stop next to the Pasir Panjang Road entrance has many more choices (10,30, 51, 143, 175, 176 and 188.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A few steps from Masjid Ahmad is a row of shophouses, which includes Baker & Cook, Plank Pizza, an Irish Pub and 99 Buona Vista Kitchen — very convenient for residents to stroll out for dinner!

There isn't much space to park along these shophouses, so customers may spill over to park in the estate (and, indeed, Lorong Sari was the only part of the estate in which I saw rubbish bins used to reserve parking spaces).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A glimpse of the meagre amount of parking spaces outside the shophouses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are also some landed properties across the road from the shophouses, which are located on slightly elevated land.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One of which has been turned into a guest house. (K2 guesthouse has an average 4.2 rating of over 100 reviews, and is apparently a two-star hotel.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Peek into 99 Buona Vista Kitchen, which has more seating along the alley next to it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you walk down from the shophouses, along this road, you will soon reach Pasir Panjang Road. (More houses along this stretch.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you focus, you can see the cranes of Pasir Panjang Port in the distance.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some of the houses that line the road — you can see they have terrifically long driveways. I think you could park maybe four cars? (The long driveways also make it MUCH easier to enter and exit the houses!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The houses are built somewhat similar to Victoria Park Villas, where the garden is located on the first floor and not the ground floor — I do think that is a very practical design as it would be much more pleasant sitting in an elevated garden!

Across the road is another small mixed-use development, Viva Vista, which has some shops on the ground floor. It's called a 'shopping mall' but there aren't that many commercial units — according to the (non-flattering) Google reviews, the stores in the basement have even been turned into storage areas!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are no big brand names here — but you can find a laundry shop, a curry place, a handbag spa, a dry cleaners, a flower shop and two bars which, in the words of a Google review, "open till 'quite late' if u know what i mean".

Note: there's a third vehicular entrance into Chwee Chian estate located just opposite Viva Vista, which leads into Lorong Sari. I am really impressed that such a small collection of houses has THREE exits and entrances for cars!

A photo of Lorong Sari and the previously-mentioned rubbish bins used to 'chope' car park space.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Mostly terrace houses along this street — as you can see from this photo, some of the houses have split levels.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From Lorong Sari, you can see the cranes in the distance too.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Lorong Sari connects to Lorong Sarhad.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some of the houses along Lorong Sarhad. By not closing the gate, you can fit two cars even though they're smaller terrace units.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another boutique condo along Lorong Sarhad — you can see all the way to Kent Ridge Hill Residences and Hort Park if you peek through the grounds (the brown building in the distance).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And this brings us full circle back to the temple (in the background) and playground (on the left of the photo, behind the trees) I photographed earlier. Besides the Montessori at the temple, by the way, there’s another childcare centre within this estate (Little Kinder Montessori, located near this part of Chwee Chian) and two more within a 500m distance, as well as two kindergartens.

​​​​​PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The estate has several cul-de-sacs (convenient parking spaces!) and, from this one, you can see into the next estate — the red tiled roofs belong to the houses in Jalan Mat Jambol.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now that we've finished our tour of the estate, how did you find it? Personally, I think Pasir Panjang is quite underrated in terms of liveability.

Prices have risen a lot after the news of the GSW was released but a lot of people I speak to still think it is very far out and inconvenient. It's actually pretty central in terms of the time taken to travel to the CBD as well as many other parts of Singapore!

At the time of writing, prices here ranged from $1.8 million for a freehold condo to $5.8 and $6.2 million for a freehold semi-D and detached house respectively.

Looking at sales records, there were three sales in 2022, all for terrace houses, which ranged between $3.7 and $5.8 million. (Note that the $5.8 million terrace house is actually over 4,500 sq ft so bigger than some detached units!)

If you're looking to buy to rent out, the houses here have commanded rents from between $4,000 and $11,000 in the last two years (quite a wide range!)

