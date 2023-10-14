Touring Countryside Road: An affordable freehold landed estate that's spacious starting from $3.38m

Today we're off to the Lentor area, which is pretty large. So to be more specific, we're heading to Countryside Road. The enclave we're touring is bounded by Lentor Plain, Yio Chu Kang Road, Lentor Avenue and Lentor Loop.

It stands out for being the most spacious housing estate that I've seen so far in 2023! I counted at least four huge playgrounds within a few minutes walk of the houses, which are mainly terrace units and semi-Ds, with a few detached properties.

Let's go take a look now!

Despite being near Yio Chu Kang Gardens, which we viewed a few weeks back, the area feels totally different. This is going to sound a bit corny but it really does feel like the countryside! There was just so much space, so everything felt a lot more relaxed and peaceful.

It is one of four very large playgrounds (none of which were being used, which was surprising as I would have thought there would be more kids around, given that the estate has three primary schools nearby (St Nicks, Andersen Primary and Mayflower Primary.)

But perhaps not surprising, as many terrace houses here have very generous porches. I saw a corner terrace that could house four cars!

This is a huge benefit in crowded Singapore as it gives you more breathing room for your neighbours (and allows you to be more fond of them!) It usually means that the houses are less noisy, more airy and brighter!

Oh on the note of gardening, the other thing I liked about this estate was that residents were very neat with their gardening attempts.

So their plants and pots didn’t block the pedestrian path and made it possible to actually walk on the paths, instead of on the road. That’s probably another reason the estate felt expansive.

There’s a bus stop in both directions but the one to the left is slightly closer. You can get buses 86, 163, 854, 857 and 857B there. Not much else to see, so let’s head back in.

Now that we’ve seen the estate, how did you find it?

It seemed like a really idyllic place for kids to grow up, with lots of space to run around, play games and have fun.

The downside is the lack of amenities nearby, although the Lentor region is currently being developed, with new commercial units coming up at Lentor Modern, as well as two more GLS sites recently released.

(Note that bus 825 which runs through the estate will take you to both Lentor MRT and Yio Chu Kang MRT.)

Another thing to note is that a big part of the charm of the area at the moment is due to the neighbours (e.g. all parking on the same side of the road) and people move in and out of an estate all the time.

