Touring East Coast Terrace: Freehold landed homes in a nice, quiet setting

Today, we're off on a reader-requested tour of East Coast Terrace. I only took a quick look at its location on the map before heading off, so I thought it would be something similar to the houses we saw near Meyer Road: geographically close to amenities, but still a hassle to get to shops or restaurants. (You have to cross a wide road, etc.)

However, I was really surprised by East Coast Terrace! It's a small estate, but the roads are so spacious, and there are so many eateries and conveniences within close walking distance! It definitely has a village feel to it — I even prefer it to Frankel estate, which I toured some time back!

So unlike Frankel estate, which has a large through road running through it, East Coast Terrace feels quite secluded (in a good way.) Despite being very close to Frankel (walking distance, in fact) it feels almost protected from the hustle and bustle of the area.

Moreover, as you can see in the map above, there is a whole row of shophouses right opposite the estate and a Cold Storage just a stone's throw away at Siglap V.

In case you're not sure, the area we're looking at today is bounded by East Coast Road, Marine Parade Road, Siglap Road and another estate to the left. (There is no vehicular road separating the two estates, hence I don't have a name for it.)

Follow me for a look to see why I'm such a big fan of the area!

Firstly, although pedestrians can access both East Coast Road and Marine Parade Road, cars are unable to. (They can only enter/exit via East Coast Road and Siglap Road.) As such, despite the area having very nice and broad roads, there is not much through traffic so it feels peaceful and quiet.

As you can see, despite the roads being very broad, there isn’t much street parking available, due to the street markings.

I believe I only saw one available space where someone could park on the street. However, the roads never felt claustrophobic, nor were they difficult to drive through (unlike Luxus Hills.)

Nonetheless, you don’t have to worry about parking for your guests, as there is a small open air parking lot at 1 East Coast Road as shown above.

That was where I parked — the car park was super empty when I was there (probably because the eateries were not open yet). It’s a very short walk to the houses in East Coast Terrace estate.

By which I mean, there are two-three rows of terrace houses that have been entirely developed in the same style, as shown above. Whilst there are still many roads with original condition houses, this is the first estate in which I’ve seen many but not all the houses redeveloped, if that makes sense.

(For example, at Highgate, most of the houses are in the same original style. Alternatively, at Goldhill, there are many redeveloped houses, but all done in their own fashion. At East Coast Terrace, 2-3 streets have been redeveloped in the same style, making it look more “tidy” but not boring?)

I head back into the car park, to get back into the estate.

Passed a lot more houses along the way, but they looked pretty similar to the ones we saw before, so I will only highlight some of the more unusual ones.

What did you think of the area? So far it’s my favourite of the East Coast properties I think (I’m a sucker for estates which feel like villages.)

The only fly in the ointment that I can think of is the lack of a hawker centre within walking distance — and the prices, of course.

At the time of writing, a new inter-terrace here, which will TOP around Q1 2025, was going for $6.8 million, with prices going up to $8.3 million for a corner unit.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.