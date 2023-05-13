Touring Everton/Blair Road: Freehold conservation landed houses that are convenient but not near schools

I've always been fascinated by conservation houses and would love to live in one. Of course, I don't think that it would be possible, given that the ones at Emerald Hill started from about $10 million at the time of writing!

When I was in Chinatown the other day doing research for my next article series (about co-living), I saw a row of residential shophouses at Blair Road that was going for 'only' $6 million and above!

(There was even one going for $4 million-ish but I'm guessing that's the exception and not the rule, as that plot of land is on the smaller side.)

Note: Similar to the piece I wrote on landed properties at Lucky Plaza, I'm not suggesting that $6 million is cheap. However, given that it's almost half the price of the Emerald Hill properties and you don't seem to be paying a hefty premium for the conservation status here, I thought that the Blair Road properties were interesting and worth featuring! Moreover, despite being conserved, some properties are fairly modern and have swimming pools.

Before we start our tour, here's the Master Plan and the map of the area, for those not familiar with Blair Road. As you can see, the landed houses here consist of two-three rows of properties, bounded by Kampong Bahru Road, Neil Road, Everton Road and Spottiswoode Park Road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As shown above, the houses are sandwiched between a row of commercial shophouses, some HDB estates, a hospital, a few high-rise condos, a bus terminal and a large park (zoned as such so you don't have to worry about it disappearing.)

The land on which the bus terminal sits is subject to further planning but, for now, appears to be zoned residential. Within the landed conservation houses themselves, there are also seven properties which are zoned as "residential with commercial at 1st storey."

Now that we've covered the basics, let's start our tour!

This is the Everton Park HDB next to the conservation houses. As you can see, the HDB blocks here aren't the most modern but they have a charm of their own.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Directly facing the conservation houses is the HDB's outdoor gym.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As well as a covered shelter. I walked by this area on several days, and it was never very noisy or crowded. (Based on what I saw on my walkabouts, Everton Park felt like an estate with older residents, and fewer children, compared to, say, Duxton just down the road.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last look at the HDB estate before crossing the road to the houses. Note the small coffee shop in the background of the photo, which makes it convenient for residents at Blair Road/ Everton Road to get local food. (Although being so near to Chinatown, there's really no lack of dining options here!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Crossing over to the conservation area — as you can see, the condos around the houses are pretty tall.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certainly much more interesting to look at than your typical cookie-cutter condo!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Many houses still have beautiful original features. Judging from the modern light above the door (and the fact that some units have swimming pools inside!), it seems that, although the houses are zoned as conservation, you still have some leeway to modernise the properties to your taste.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walking down the pavement outside the landed properties. I'm not sure who owns the walkway. Do they belong to the house owners or are they considered public land — but many houses have utilised the space outside by placing some furniture and plants there.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Example of a vintage table outside one of the houses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are also some alleyways between the rows of properties.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The sidewalks aren't flat — there are some steps between certain properties, so people using wheelchairs and prams may find them slightly inconvenient.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Sneak peek inside one of the units — as you can see, it can be a steep climb up to the next floor!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, not all units are built like this. (I used to tutor a girl who lived in one of these shophouses, and her house was much more liveable as they didn't have these steep stairs.)

Some of the houses have URA parking lots outside the properties.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, since they're open to all and first-come-first-serve, you may not be able to park right outside your unit. (I do recall my student's Mother saying that one of the problems you have staying in a conservation house is the lack of parking!)

Peek inside another unit.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another of the alleyways that I mentioned previously — this one has been put to good use by the residents, who've turned it into a mini-garden complete with a swing set!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Also, note how the house in the middle has taken advantage of the fact that there are no neighbours directly facing it and converted the solid wall into a glass one. (Conservation houses can be a bit dark, and the glass wall will help to let in more light!)

You can find some of the murals that Chinatown is famous for here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I remember thinking what a great location Blair Road is for eating out whenever I came over for tutoring in the past and even within the estate, just down Spottiswoode Park Road, you can find a few boutiques, a Kith cafe and an art gallery!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you're not a fan of Kith cafe, there are more choices just one row down, along Kampong Bahru Road, but I'll show you the rest of the residential area before making my way over there.

As you can see, all the heritage houses are slightly different.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Despite that, none of them looks out of place, and the area has a very harmonious look. (Also note how residents here have fewer issues with people parking outside their houses and blocking the roads, as the parking here is strictly regulated. I would know as I got a parking ticket here previously! (I did park in a designated lot but I had parked in the wrong direction. Back when I used to come here for tuition, the area was super quiet and I would be the only person parking on the road.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As shown above, even now, about 15 years later, the area isn't super crowded and you can still find one or two empty car park lots (in the day.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some houses are slightly elevated above street level.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Whilst others are not. (Another thing that my ex-tutee mentioned about conservation housing — she had lived in several — has potential pest issues FYI.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another beautiful piece of art within the estate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Despite the commercial units, the area feels tranquil and residential. You see people cycling around the estate and there's not too much traffic.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, a downside is that the condos are super close to the houses, as shown above (to the left.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Moreover, because people can park right outside your front door, it somewhat spoils your view.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Imagine setting up a beautiful patio like the above.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Only to be facing this all day! Not exactly the most inspiring view…

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some houses have also used lots of plants to create privacy screens.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Whilst other units come with a front gate.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Whilst these houses (with a front door but no gate) are very charming…

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I personally prefer the units which come with a gate, as shown above. This way, you can have an actual garden on the property!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There's even a chiropractor within the estate if you're feeling stiff!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Now the houses here are so beautiful, and so diverse in architectural styles (ranging from Chinese and Malay to Art Deco and Modern), that I could flood you with endless photos of the area, but I figure it'll be more helpful to show you the rest of the neighbourhood, so I'll just leave you with these two photos of the roads between the houses.

Some people leave not just their furniture on the walkways, but their shoes too, which could potentially cause disagreements between neighbours.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As I mentioned previously, the roads are well-spaced and pretty quiet.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

(Although one of the properties has been turned into serviced apartments.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

57/59 Blair Road, photographed above, is situated above the Spooner Road open car park (which is zoned residential, subject to further planning, so taller neighbours may pop up here soon.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The sheltered walkway also brings you all the way over to SGH (Singapore General Hospital) which is captured in the background of the above photo.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you turn left at the main road above, you find a bus stop which has many bus connections: 2, 12, 54, 61, 121, 122, 124, 143, 147, 166, 167, 174, 190, 196, 197, 961 and 961M. Moreover, the nearest MRT station (Outram Park) is only an 8-minute walk away, so you can see how well-connected this residential enclave is. Another nearby MRT station, Cantonment MRT, will also be completed in 2026.

Turn right and you immediately reach a coffee shop which sells prata and Nasi Padang etc. (There were people dining there so I didn't take a photo, so as not to intrude on their privacy.)

If you're not keen on local food, you can also find other eateries such as this Bistrobar, an ice cream house, Canadian Pizza…

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

An Art Jamming Cafe.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A Cheers (and 7-11 a little further down.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A Chinese restaurant.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

More Cafes…

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are several other eateries that I'm not showing here but I think you get the idea — there's basically no lack of choice when it comes to food in the area!

There's even an antique shop if you need decorations for your house!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As well as art galleries to while away lazy afternoons.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And a Doll House Pets grooming salon for those with four-legged babies.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The commercial offering here is so comprehensive, I remember thinking I would like to live here when I used to come over for tuition.

The road in front of the shophouses is pretty busy, as you can see, but the row of shophouses helps to block out some of the noise for the residential properties. I couldn't hear the traffic when I was within the estate, and I definitely didn't hear any traffic sounds when I was tutoring in one of the houses. (However, on the note of noise, the soundproofing within the (original condition) shophouses isn't great when I was giving tuition, I could sound from both the upper and lower floors within the house.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Cross the road and we reach another row of shophouses, the first of which is Plain Vanilla Cafe.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are a few other offices, as well as a building that has been turned into a museum (NUS Baba House), after which we find the residential houses. You can see a video of the conservation houses along Neil Road here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The houses here have a slightly different style from the ones along Blair Road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For one, the ones here all have gates.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, they're right along a busy main road, with not much pavement outside to speak of.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The bright side is, most of them can fit at least one car.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Personally, I'd still prefer to live along Blair Road as the houses along Neil Road definitely get much more road noise. Also, do note that the houses in Blair Road are freehold but some of the properties along Neil Road are 99-year leasehold.

Some info about the houses for the history buffs out there.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Hey, there's one for sale!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There was no one around so I wasn't able to ask to go in to take a look.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We've now reached the last shophouse, bringing us back to the HDB estate where we started the tour. If you want to see more of the Everton Park HDB estate, check out this video. (FYI there's a bus stop here too, with buses 61, 166, 167, 196 and 197.)

Last look back at the shophouses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Look down Spottiswoode Park Road, where we started our walkabout.

Note that there is a condo in the middle of construction down this way but I didn't hear much construction noise during my tour.

There's also a large park if you walk down Spottiswoode Park Road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We've now reached the end of the tour. How did you find the area?

Personally, I loved the area and I loooooooove conservation housing. However, I must say it's not for everyone. For example, many Singaporean parents may not find the area ideal as it's not near any famous primary schools.

(The closest are Cantonment Primary and CHIJ Kellock.) And note how we didn't spot any playgrounds within the landed enclave (although residents can always use the ones at the neighbouring HDB estates.)

Last but not least, living in a conservation house isn't the most convenient. I have friends who love it enough to have stayed in several but even they acknowledge the issues that come with the houses — parking, pests, soundproofing etc.

The family that I tutored who lived in Blair Road eventually chose not to renew their tenancy because there was a terrible leak in the house. Another acquaintance used to rent out a conservation property but eventually chose to sell it because there were just too many maintenance issues to make it worthwhile for her.

I would say living in a heritage house is really a passion project: you must love the history and charm enough to put up with the problems!

