Touring an expensive landed estate in Bukit Timah: Freehold and 999-year homes near Nanyang Primary from $9.5m

Today, we're back again in the Coronation area in prime Bukit Timah. The area houses many famous schools, from MGS and RGS to ACS. The 2 parallel roads we're visiting today (the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales) are pretty much the closest you can get to one.

It's only about a 2-minute walk from one end of the Prince of Wales road to Nanyang Primary and Nanyang Kindergarten! (And right behind Nanyang Primary is St. Margaret's Secondary, but I'm not focusing on it, as proximity to primary schools is usually what housebuyers with young kids look for, thanks to the 1km rule.

If you're new to Singapore, the quick rundown is that the distance you live from Primary Schools impacts your chances of admission, with Singapore citizens living within 1 km of the school given the highest priority.)

Having ticketed street parking means that there'll be fewer people parking irresponsibly/illegally in the area (to avoid getting a fine) which can make driving home much more pleasant.

One of the most persistent issues that I've encountered over and over again when visiting landed houses is the parking issue: whether it's the inability to find a space to park near the houses, or the inability to drive through the street due to there being cars parked everywhere.

In fact, parking is the reason why my friend who grew up in a terrace house says she is grateful to downsize to a flat! As the houses on this are on the larger side, being mainly detached and semi-detached units, house owners are unlikely to need street parking (as the houses have quite large car porches).

Now that we've come to the end of today's tour. How did you find the estate? Let me know if you prefer the Prince or Princess of Wales in the comments!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.