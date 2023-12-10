Touring Jalan Jelita: Freehold landed houses behind Cold Storage Jelita and within 1km of Henry Park Primary School

We've had a few reader requests for tours of Bukit Timah landed enclaves, and what with the recent en bloc sale of the 999-year leasehold, 2-storey Cold Storage Jelita mall (with a plot ratio 2.2), for $91.68 million in November 2023 (higher than the $85 million asking price), I thought it'd be interesting to take a look at the Jalan Jelita landed houses.

Since one of the key highlights of this estate is the proximity to Cold Storage Jelita, let's start our tour there. (The other selling point is the fact that it's within one kilometre of the popular Henry Park Primary School.)

However, there shouldn't be too much impact on the residents of the estate as there are two vehicular exits/entrances to the Jalan Jelita landed enclave. (Very generous given the small number of houses here.)

However, as mentioned in the introduction, the mall has recently been sold. Given that, it's currently 2 stories high but with a plot ratio of 2.2, it seems not unrealistic to assume that some redevelopment may be coming, which could bring better shops and infrastructure to the neighbourhood. (Mind you, if any redevelopment does take place, there will also be a heinous amount of noise and dust for the next few years.)

Note that the Caltex is located after the turn-in to Jalan Jelita so it'll be more efficient for residents to pump their petrol when heading out, and not when returning home.

If you continue walking down this way, you'll soon reach the Holland Road entrance to the Rail Corridor, followed by Henry Park Primary School. (There's another entrance to the rail corridor inside the Jalan Jelita estate.)

The school is very close to Jalan Jelita but positioned such that the school pick-up/drop-off traffic should not cause too much of a disturbance for residents.

Okay now that we've seen the amenities near the estate, let's head back in to see what the houses are like!

Earlier, the road we saw didn't allow street parking. However, when you walk inside the estate, the line turns to a dotted white line, so it's possible for friends and family to park outside when visiting.

We've seen most of the estate now — I do have more photos of the houses and the roads, but it's pretty much more of the same, so I won't bore you with them. Instead, let's have a look at the Master Plan before we go.

The blue areas are Jelita Shopping Centre and the Caltex. As mentioned, right behind the landed estate is the Rail Corridor (the green bit.) Something to note is that there are a few plots of land that are "subject to detailed planning" close to Jalan Jelita, which could change the feeling of the neighbourhood in the future.

If Jelita Shopping Centre, for example, builds up to its 2.2 zoning, it would be one of the only higher-rise buildings in the immediate vicinity which could potentially change the feeling of the area. (Bukit Timah and Holland are known for being home to landed houses and "more exclusive.")

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.