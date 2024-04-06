Touring Jalan Mariam: Cheaper freehold landed homes in a spacious estate from $3.3m

We'd previously visited Loyang Villas, a 99-year landed estate located just across the road from the Jalan Mariam and Lengkok Mariam landed enclave.

In fact, when I was looking at the properties for sale in the area, I was surprised to see that a 99-year corner terrace in Loyang Villas was only $100,000 less than a semi-D in Mariam estate!

Yes the 99-year property has more land, but according to the ads, the internal area (which buyers tend to be more concerned about) are almost the same size.

However, the two landed enclaves feel very different. Loyang Villas had charming houses, but very narrow and crowded roads. Lengkok Mariam, on the other hand, is much more spacious and tranquil.

Walking around the houses, I felt like I wasn't in Singapore, to be honest! Anyway, photographs are worth a thousand words, so let's have a look around so you can see for yourself.

Let's follow the path and see where it leads.

As you can see above, all the terrace units around Jalan Mariam are concentrated here, near Upper Changi Road North, whilst the rest of the houses are larger units. If you head to Mariam Way, Loyang Rise and Jalan Sinar Bulan, you'll find more terrace units.

However, what makes the terrace houses around Jalan Mariam more special is that it's a smaller proportion of terrace units to semi-Ds and detached houses, whilst the other terrace house clusters here are entire streets filled with terrace units.

Generally, when a terrace house is in the same estate as a semi-D or detached unit, the roads are more spacious (i.e. less parking problems) compared to streets where it is 100 per cent terrace units.

Let's take the road to the right so we can see the second row of terrace houses.

However, you will need a car to get the most out of living here. Although there's Loyang MRT station coming up, that's still a good 25 minutes walk away, according to Google maps.

Families with children looking for estates within 1 km of famous Primary Schools may also find this estate unsuitable.

