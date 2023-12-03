Touring Lentor Green and Lentor Grove: Affordable freehold houses from $3.6m right beside Lentor MRT

The Lentor area has been the talk of the town in the last few months. Mainly because there have been three condo projects launched in the last 14 months alone: Lentor Modern, Lentor Hills Residences, and Hillock Green. If you're looking for a landed property in the area, however, there are also several options, such as the Lentor Green/Lentor Grove area (also known as President Gardens) that we're visiting today.

Lentor Green/Grove is not far away from the Countryside estate that I toured a few weeks back but, despite being separated by a mere few streets, it feels quite different. For one, it’s much better connected, with the Lentor MRT station right beside it.

There’s not much else to see here, so let’s head back to the estate.

Since we’ve already explored the area across the junction in the Countryside article, I won’t head down any further. Instead, let’s walk back up and head into the Lentor Grove side of the estate.

We’ve seen the entire estate now, but before I sign off, let’s have a look at the URA Master Plan. Since there’ve been so many condo launches in the area recently, it’ll be good to know what is coming up in the future!

If you’re wondering how much a landed house here will set you back by, it’s hard to say as the plots can vary quite a bit in size. They can vary in size from 1,600 sq ft up to 5,000 sq ft, so the prices obviously range quite a bit too. Here’s a snapshot of the past transactions for you to refer to instead:

This brings us to the end of today’s walkabout: how did you find the area? I liked how open, quiet, and close to the MRT it was but I did find it a little far from shops and amenities. If there’s another estate you’d like a tour of, let me know in the comments!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

