Touring a little-known affordable landed estate near Bedok Reservoir (from $2.85m)

One thing you may have noticed when visiting landed estates in Singapore is the penchant for redeveloping older houses and re-building them as high as possible — no surprise in land-scarce Singapore.

Hence, when I saw that there was a little-known landed estate in Singapore that was zoned as 1.4 on the Masterplan (i.e. being able to build up to five stories), I thought it would be an interesting feature.

Let's start our tour at Jalan Punai, then walk to Jalan Singa.

We've reached the end of Jalan Singa, so let's head back to look at the green spaces now.

This brings us to the end of today's tour. How did you find the area? Before we go, let's look at the last transacted prices.

Most Singaporeans are leery about buying leasehold landed units due to the inability to renew the lease and the potential deterioration of the estate as the units reach the end of their tenancy.

However, given that there is the potential to redevelop the landed houses into boutique condos (this will need more looking into BTW, as the zoning on the Masterplan is not the only factor that matters), as well as the fact that there appears to be more freehold than leasehold units here (the common assumption is that freehold landed estates are less likely to have the issues of estate degeneration that leasehold estates sometimes face at the end of their life), the leasehold houses here would be an interesting proposition for those who want a landed house, but are on a limited budget.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.