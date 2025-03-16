Touring Lucky View: Freehold landed homes from $5m in the east

Today, we're heading back east, but to District 16 instead of Katong. We're touring Lucky View, which is part of a network of streets all named Lucky (Lucky Heights, Lucky View, Lucky Crescent etc.)

As shown above, it's in between Spring Park Estate and Parbury Avenue, two landed estates we toured a while back. One thing that stood out about both landed enclaves was their elevation: it was quite a trek walking up Parbury Avenue, and some of the houses on Spring Park Avenue had an amazing elevated view of the road below.

With a name like Lucky View, I'm expecting more of the same today, but let's see!

Before we start the walkabout, here's the Master Plan of the area: as you can see the immediate area is mostly landed houses, save for a few low-rise apartments (zoned 1.4, which means a limit of five storeys.)

There are also a few schools nearby: Temasek JC, Temasek Primary School, Temasek Secondary School, and Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Culture.

As most of the streets are interlinked, there are several ways to get to Lucky View from Upper East Coast Road, but the most direct way would be to turn into Lucky Heights, and then take the third turn left.

Walk along Lucky View and you'll eventually exit into Lucky Rise, which can take you back to Lucky Heights or Sennett Avenue.

Depending on which end of Lucky Rise you live on, it'll take you around 10-15 minutes to reach Bayshore MRT, the closest station. Note that Lucky Heights is a rising road, so it'll be a nice walk to the MRT but a bit of a hike back.

So far, I've not seen much evidence of why the street is named Lucky View: it's pretty flat, especially compared to Lucky Heights; and there's no view to speak of. It really could be any landed estate in Bukit Timah, which is a little disappointing.

Now that we've seen the entire area, how did you find it? One thing that I must highlight is the price: the last transacted prices were over $5 million for a semi-D which is a little more than we've seen on our last few tours of the East.

Of course, the houses here are bigger. In fact, the ones listed at the time of writing were priced higher, going for over $8 million.

I did my usual Google search and only one article came up about the street: news about the sale of a semi-D and detached house in 2023.

According to the article, the properties were purchased in 2018 for $8 million, and have an asking price of $20 million in 2023. There's no $20 million transaction shown above, but the properties were also available for sale separately.

One thing to highlight about the area is that there aren't many amenities nearby besides the MRT. For food, there's pretty much only Hua Yu Wee Seafood Restaurant on East Coast Road.

This area is close to East Coast Beach by the way; and just so you know how close, consider that before land reclamation the steps of Hua Yu Wee used to lead directly into the water.

Today there's easy beach access, if you head a little further down toward the Bayshore condo cluster.

Residents here also sometimes drive or use the bus to get to Bedok South Ave. 3, which has heartland amenities (or further down to Siglap). The surroundings will improve with the development of the Bayshore HDB town, which will also bring in further commercial elements.

When that happens, the homes deeper in Lucky View could have the right balance: enough distance from Bayshore to maintain privacy, but still close enough to share the upcoming amenities.

Lucky View doesn't have its own dedicated playground, but there is a huge one over at Lucky Gardens, which is just a stone's throw away.

Lucky Gardens playground: It's definitely one of the largest play areas I've seen in a landed estate!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.