Touring Meadows @ Peirce: A freehold condo with luscious grounds and spacious units

Whilst touring Teacher's Housing (Landed) Estate last year, I couldn't help noticing the condominium (Meadows @ Peirce) perched on slightly higher land next to it.

Meadows enjoys many of the advantages that Teachers Housing Estate does (i.e. close to nature and tranquil) but being located above the houses means that the condo doesn't suffer from some of the problems that Teacher's Housing Estate, being located in a valley, does (i.e. lack of wind, ponding, etc).

I did really like Teacher's Housing Estate, and so was intrigued by what Meadows @ Peirce would be like.

This may not be obvious but the side gate to Teachers Housing Estate is located a few flights of stairs down from where I took the photo. (There is also a bus stop above the side gate.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A 479 unit freehold development by UOL, Meadows @ Peirce actually reminds me of a modern version of Clementi Park (but located in the D26 Thomson/Lentor area). Both are:

Freehold

Have just under 500 units

Boast very spacious grounds for their age (Yes, Clementi Park has a land size of 973,984sqft in comparison to Meadows' 460,986sqft but Meadows was built in 2012, a good 26 years later and it is rare to find projects with such large land sizes and low densities past 2010.

Have generously-sized units: According to Edgeprop, there are at least 67 units at Meadows that are over 2000sqft, although bear in mind that they usually come with equally generous outdoor spaces.

Only one primary school in the vicinity (Within 1km, Meadows does have four childcare centres within 500m though).

Considered to be 'quiet' developments as they're in/near landed enclaves

Are not really within walking distance of the MRT, by Singaporean standards (although note that Meadows is about a 20-minute walk from Lentor MRT — just about manageable in our heat — whilst Clementi Park is a good 30-minute trek from Clementi MRT).

However, there are buses running from right outside Meadows to Lentor MRT. Clementi Park, on the other hand, doesn't have a bus stop nearby but it does have its own estate shuttle to Clementi MRT/Mall (plus it is pretty frequent at every half hour).

Driving down from town to Meadows @ Peirce is a lovely journey: The road is long, wide, and, at some parts, lined by nice leafy trees. It's definitely one of the nicer roads in Singapore to drive along, and you almost feel like you are on a driving holiday somewhere else.

However, there are also a lot of cyclists who like to enjoy the ride (as well as heavy trucks and lorries, even on the weekend) so do drive carefully. Another thing to note is that if you're driving from town via Adam Road, you'll have to U-turn back to get to the condo: It's not a big issue though, as there's a traffic light right in front, so it's an easy turn.

The turn in to Meadows is off Upper Thomson Road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

All three cars are turning into the condo, judging from their flashing light indicators.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the exit/entrance to the condo is quite busy even at 7am on a Saturday morning — the drop-off is also near the entrance (left of the photo), so if anyone is getting into or out of a Grab car, it'll add to the jam.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For some reason, the other entrance is blocked off.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Meadows blends in very well with its green surroundings. In fact, there are so many trees outside it that you almost don't realise there's a condo there. The foliage actually blocks the name of the condo. It's not a problem for residents, but your guests may end up overshooting the condo the first time they visit you.

One thing that immediately struck me was how, despite its size, Meadows only has one car lane for both entering and exiting the condo. This will probably result in lines to enter and exit. I was there at seven-ish in the morning on a Saturday and there were two unfortunate cars who had to wait behind me on the main road while I registered with the security guard.

Given how many people order stuff online these days, this could be a regular issue when residents return home. Exiting the condo also resulted in queues, as Upper Thomson Road is a busy road, so cars can't turn out immediately. There is another entry/exit point into the condo, but it wasn't in use both times that I visited.

Visitors' parking.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The car park, I am happy to say, is more than adequate and this is one of the few newer developments that have a decent number of visitor lots (fully covered parking for residents and outdoor parallel parking for guests).

However, it is the facilities, which are both well-planned and beautifully landscaped, that truly impresses about Meadows @ Peirce. You often hear condos claiming that they offer resort-like living but Meadows is the first condo I've visited that really brings the feeling to life. I'll let the photos do the talking below.

The facilities are elevated above the road level, which helps to insulate them from the traffic noise — Upper Thomson Road is very busy — as well as afford the residents more privacy.

A friend's parents live down the road and the proximity to Peirce Reservoir means that they get the occasional wild boars wandering over — although we had one swim over to Malaysia earlier this year, I'm not sure if they've learned to climb steps yet, so perhaps this won't be an issue here?

In front of you is an outdoor exercise area, followed by an indoor gym that overlooks Upper Thomson Road and the gatehouse — it's not big for a development of this size, but there is another gym located on the lower level.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The pathways are nice and wide here — there are patio units on my left, a stream on my right, followed by the main pool, which is slightly elevated.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The main pool, with a kids pool at the far end. Without doubt, the pool is my favourite part of this condo and everyone I know who's been to Meadows has gushed about the landscaping.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A second outdoor gym located in between the road and the units, to help buffer the road noise.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Not sure it helped much though — most of the road-facing units had their blinds down (the ones facing the landed houses didn't) — as you can see from this photo!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most of the blocks are low-rise at Meadows, but there is a taller tower block, in front of which is a second, smaller (but still sizeable) pool.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This almost looks like a vacation resort (minus the laundry on the balconies).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

To give you a better idea of the size of the second pool — this one is for adults as it's 1.2m high.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, there is a playground right in front of it, so in terms of internal-facing units, it'll be hard to find a truly quiet unit, as one wing has the kids' pool and the other the kids' playground. Both times I visited, the facilities were not crowded but the noise level was high enough that the internal units would definitely be able to hear everything very clearly. Although to be fair, the noise coming from some of the units was actually louder than the kids!

I like the fact that there are more than one of most types of facilities. For example, there are two pools, at least two indoor gyms and two outdoor exercise areas, etc. This helps to spread the crowd so that the facilities will not get too crowded. (There's no tennis court though FYI.)

Outdoor gym — didn't see anyone using any of the outdoor exercise equipment, but the indoor gym was occupied and there were a few residents quietly walking around the grounds on both my visits (once early in the morning and another time in the evening).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Are the grassy bits meant to be seats? You can't see it in this photo but one thing that could be improved are the stairs — they all merge into each other and aren't very noticeable — it would be helpful to have a strip or something to mark them so that people don't trip.

I do like how the development is very elder-friendly with nice wide ramps everywhere, despite the fact that it is located on land that is not 100 per cent flat. In addition, most of the patio units have step-free access to the facilities.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There is also fancy regular seating.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Inside this 'mushroom' is a tiny private pool, which could be a great place to hang out and chat — sadly, the photos don't do the development justice as the weather was pretty gloomy so the skies are quite grey.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One thing to highlight is there were some less-than-pleased comments about the upkeep of the condo when it first TOP-ed but I didn't see any issues on my two visits.

PHOTO: Internet screengrab/Google

On the contrary, everything looked rather immaculate! I don't know about where you live, but the gardeners at my condo are nowhere as neat. Despite being on the ball, the management didn't seem super restrictive as many of the ground-floor units had some form of personalisation (e.g., some had custom flat unit signage whilst others used the green strips in front of their flats to grow the plants they wanted, etc.)

Oh, one or two steps could do with some sprucing, but it's not a deal-breaker in my opinion when the pool looks so nice!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another thing to note is that although Meadows is often linked to 'tranquil' living, the road-facing units probably are anything but. The sound of traffic was incessant both times I visited. There was a marked contrast in the noise levels of the 'front' (bordering Upper Thomson Road) and 'back' of the development (bordering Teachers Housing Estate).

This is despite the wide setback between the road and the units, as shown above.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are quieter units that overlook the landed houses but you will get partial morning and afternoon sun. If you're looking for a unit that is purely North-South facing, these would be the internal-facing ones (numbers: 01-11 and 45-55).

Managed to get a shot of Upper Thomson Road when it wasn't teeming with traffic — note that there are at least three lanes going in one direction here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Before we go, here are some final points for you to note about this condo:

Meadows @ Peirce is one of at least three condos that do not permit smoking even on your own balcony. The management does seem quite active here, as there are many signs stipulating what should/should not be done in the common areas. For example, in the seating area by the pool — in between the internal-facing units — there is a notice asking people to keep the noise down.

There's a healthy number of transactions at Meadows, with over 20 sales in 2021. (Click here to see past sales transaction data. The link also shows the unit breakdown (i.e. how many one-bedders vs two-bedders etc. which is good to know if you plan on selling your unit in future.)

Meadows @ Peirce is not a 'one size fits all' development and many units have something unique about them: For example, some penthouses have lift access to both floors whilst others don't.

In addition, there appear to be three second-floor units which have their own private 'viewing platform' overlooking the smaller pool. This could potentially be helpful when you want to re-sell your unit, as you won't have to worry about having too many identical flats on the market at the same time.

There are a lot of empty plots of land surrounding Meadows: The good news is that new developments usually help to lift the prices of the nearby condos in Singapore. According to Edgeprop, the breakeven price for Lentor Hills Road Parcel A, a 99-year piece of land, will be $1,749 psf. The bad news is that residents will probably live with on-going construction for several years.

The structure on the left of the photo is the private viewing platform that I mentioned. As far as I could tell, there are only three units with such a feature — certainly, such extensive outdoor space won't be to everyone's liking but it will be greatly appreciated by condo dwellers who want to have their own urban garden.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the subject of how the flats here aren't 100 per cent cookie-cutter cutouts, note how this lobby is shared by three to four units.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Whilst this flat is the only unit at this end!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And the one at this end has this entire corner to itself (and overlooks a plot of empty land)!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In general, Meadows has many empty plots of land nearby.

PHOTO: Urban Redevelopment Authority

We've now come to the end of our tour of Meadows @ Peirce. If the development has caught your eye, do note that there were only five units for sale at the time of writing (and two for rent.) Join me again next week as I look at townhouses!

