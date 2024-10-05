Touring a quiet, freehold landed estate in Bishan: 15 minutes to Bishan MRT station and Junction 8 (from $4.18m)

Located in D20, Clover Avenue is a very long road, with a few side streets. There are some commercial shophouses on one side, and a large park, Clover Crescent Playground, on the other.

When I was driving here from town, Google Maps directed me to drive over using Lornie Highway then Jalan Pemimpin.

I have to confess to feeling not very impressed with the area at first, due to the large number of construction projects in the Thomson and Marymount area. In addition, Jalan Pemimpin is quite an industrial area, so I wasn't expecting much from Clover Avenue.

However, the estate ended up pleasantly surprising me with how liveable it is! Join me on my walkabout of the area below to see why.

For those not familiar with the area, here's the map. As you can see, Clover Avenue is parallel to Jalan Pemimpin and, over at Jalan Pemimpin, you can find several offices such as APS Industrial Building, Pemimpin Industrial Building, and the like.

As mentioned in the headline, the estate is within a 15 minutes walk of Junction 8, and Bishan MRT station.

I've previously classified 15 minutes as "walking distance" in previous landed estate tours, with some readers commenting to say that they disagree. Certainly, when the sun is out in full blast during mid day, I can see why some people would say that 15 minutes is too far to walk.

As such, you'll be glad to hear that Clover Avenue is also close to a second MRT station, Marymount MRT — with the houses between nine to 14 minutes walk of Marymount MRT station. (In terms of retail shops and amenities, there is, unfortunately, much less at Marymount MRT station as compared to Junction 8!)

There's not much further ahead (besides the houses on Jalan Binchang) so we'll head back to get back to the main focus of today's tour: Clover Avenue.

There are no supermarkets here but you can walk to Esfira on Jalan Pemimpin, to FairPrice Finest at Junction 8, or to Shunfu HDB estate. For your fitness buffs, there's the gym, BFT Upper Thomson, along Jalan Pemimpin.

There are two other large playgrounds close by, Clover Way Park and Binchang Rise Playground, so kids (and fur babies) will have lots of space to roam. (Both playgrounds are within five minutes walk of Clover Crescent Playground.)

This brings us to Binchang Walk, where you'll find even bigger houses. If you turn right, you'll reach Clover Way Park playground.

(Both the street to the right and the street to the left can take you to Junction 8. It's an old and large Capitaland mall, so I don't think it'll need an introduction. You can find everything from Bishan Bus Interchange to banks and Best Denki there. If you really want to know about the shops, click here for the Junction 8 Store Directory.)

Like Bukit Timah, Bishan is known for its large number of famous schools. Depending on which unit you're looking at, the houses at Clover Avenue may be within 1 km of schools such as Catholic High and Marymount Convent. You're also just across the road from Raffles Institution.

This brings us to the end of today's article. I entered the estate feeling sceptical about it but left thinking I wouldn't mind living there. According to Edgeprop, transactions in this estate are quite limited, there were no sales in 2023 and 2024, for example.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.