Touring a quiet freehold landed estate in the east with terrace homes from $3.8m

As everyone knows, it's increasingly difficult to find a non-strata, non-leasehold landed property in Singapore for under $4 million these days. Hence, when I saw that there was an estate in the East which had not one, but two, freehold houses that sold for $3+million in 2024, I thought it would be worth heading over to take a look!

As you can see, there are other landed estates around it. However, the Sunbird landed estate feels very open and spacious as there is a lot of open space around it.

Fun fact: according to the website, Simei MRT is the closest to the estate.

Before we go, here are the prices of the last few transactions in the area for your reference: