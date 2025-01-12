Touring a rare convenient freehold landed estate close to Katong Park MRT station (from $5.3m)

Today, we're back in the East, visiting Margate Road, which is a residential street that runs perpendicularly between Mountbatten Road and Meyer Road. It's an interesting street because one end has large detached units, whilst the other end has terrace houses. In addition, it's only 160m from Katong Park MRT! (Assuming you start from the middle of Margate Road, it'll take you 6 minutes on foot to get to the MRT.)

In fact, although the East is famous for its cornucopia of good food and many landed estates in this part of Singapore are literally next door to nice eateries, this is unfortunately not the case for Margate Road. There aren't really any good eateries very close-by. As far as I can make out, the closest food enclave would be Jalan Batu Hawker Centre, which is about a 15 minute walk away. (Depending on which end of Margate Road you live at, you can walk down either Meyer Road or Mountbatten Road to get there — both ways make quite pleasant walks.)

A second choice would be the Tanjong Katong cafes and restaurants, around 16 minutes away.

Anyway enough about food, and more about the houses in the area. Here are some more examples of the detached units you can find here. As you may have noticed, all the detached units are built in different styles — it's more of the above till we reach the single storey houses that I showed you earlier in the article.

If you have kids, you may be wondering about schools. Unfortunately, there are no Primary Schools within the 1km radius (the closest are Kong Hwa and Tanjong Katong), though you are relatively close to Dunman High.

That brings us to the end of today's walkabout. How did you find Margate Road? It's certainly convenient to live close to the MRT! (Margate Road is also very convenient for people who drive, as it's just off the ECP — in fact, it's only about a 8 minute drive from Marina Bay Sands, according to Google Maps!)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.