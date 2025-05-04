Touring rare freehold conservation shophouses in Cairnhill (from $7m)

We've run a few articles on conversation houses in Singapore, from Blair Road to Balestier and Mount Emily, so by now you may be thinking they're not that rare. They really are though: there are only around 7,200 conserved shophouses in Singapore.

In the course of writing the articles, I spoke to several people who lived in shophouses about their challenges and they all mentioned similar issues: pests, termites, and often a lack of parking.

Hence when I saw some Cairnhill shophouses had sheltered garage parking (as opposed to an open-air car porch), I thought they would be an interesting feature for today's walkabout.

For those who appreciate conservation properties, but don't want to deal with the hassles of home ownership, the Klimt condo on Cairnhill Road has a conserved 1920 Anglo-Malay bungalow as its clubhouse. It's the 2.8 site located across the conservation shophouses on Cairnhill Road marked with a "C" on the plot.

It's about a 10 to 15 minutes walk from the shophouses to Newton, which is the closest MRT station, depending on which end we start at. There's also a NTUC at Balmoral Plaza and a Cold Storage at Chancery (which are both a short walk from Newton.)

However, the shophouses are really close to Orchard — and the walk is more pleasant — so that's probably where you'll go for your weekly shopping instead. It's five to 10 minutes walk from the shophouses to Paragon, which is the closest shopping centre to the shophouses.

One thing to note is that due to the garages, these shophouses don't have the exact classic look that we associate with conservation shophouses.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.