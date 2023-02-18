Touring Serangoon landed homes: Freehold living in How Sun Drive near Bartley MRT station

A few weeks ago, I toured Tai Keng Villas and Paya Lebar Crescent. After which, a reader expressed interest in the How Sun/Bartley enclave across Upper Paya Lebar road, so that's where we're headed today!

The area we're touring during this walkabout is the triangular region bounded between How Sun Drive, Quemoy Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, and Bartley Road.

One thing to note is that although the area is bounded by two major roads (Bartley and Upper Paya Lebar) both of which see a considerable amount of traffic, it is surprisingly not as noisy as I would have thought. Walking along the main road is a different matter, of course!

Bartley Road.

Note: since we are on the subject of roads, I must confess that I never liked driving back from this area because some of the junctions are just so poorly designed and super confusing. Thankfully, one of them, the Braddell-Upper Serangoon-Bartley junction, where there have been a number of accidents, is currently being simplified.

There is Bartley Christian Church at this junction as well as a bus stop right outside, which serves Buses 28, 93, 129, and 158. Left of the church is Bartley Residences, a rather massive 99-year condo with over 700 units.

If you cross Bartley road, you can find Maris Stella High School (Primary), Bartley Secondary School, and Bartley MRT. There is an overhead bridge to help you cross safely, in case you were wondering! Over on the Paya Lebar side, there is also Paya Lebar Methodist Girl's School as well as St Gabriels Secondary to the West.

The schools are near enough to be within the ever-so-desirable one kilometre of most of the houses in the How Sun area but I always recommend checking if there is a specific house you are interested in.

Although they're within walking distance, the schools aren't so close that the sounds of the children playing and the traffic congestion before/after school would affect the residents of the houses, which I personally find to be the best scenario if you want to live near a school.

Eateries and car shops in the neighbourhood.

Over on the Upper Paya Lebar Road side, there is a short row of shophouses where you can find The Original Katong Laksa, V Fuse Bistro, Geylang Prawn Noodle as well as some automobile shops. Another eatery along Upper Paya Lebar Road is at AUPE Club which is a private club but has a pub that is open to the public.

Note: although Google states that The Original Katong Laksa only opens from 10am, they were open when I was there around 8am on a weekday.

This is what a bowl of Geylang prawn noodles looks like, if you were curious.

There is a small space for visitors to park in front of the shophouses. It was almost full even at 8am on a weekday morning, when there weren't any visitors to the eateries, so I'm guessing people will probably drive into How Sun estate to park during peak hours.

The shophouses are between How Sun Road and Quemoy Road (pictured above.) Across Upper Paya Lebar Road, on the far right of the photo above, are Jalan Lokam and Tai Keng Estate.

Over at the Jalan Lokam side, there is Kensington Square, which has more commercial units on the ground floor. However, there is no overhead bridge that brings you directly to the complex. Instead, you'll need to walk down to Botanique at Bartley to find an overhead crossing (or walk in the other direction past Pillai Road.)

There is a bus stop in front of the shophouses. This bus stop serves more buses than the one over at Bartley Road: 22, 24, 43, 58, 62, 70, 70M, 76, and 80.

Walk past the bus stop and you find How Sun Road, on the other side of the shophouses. We can find The Lilium, a small freehold 80-unit condo that was completed in 2022 over here.

You can enter the landed enclave by way of both How Sun Road and Quemoy Road. However, How Sun Road is actually a short 'seven-shape' road that is lined with houses and leads back onto Quemoy Road.

This is where How Sun Road leads back to Quemoy Road.

One of the unique features of this estate is that you can find many more 'older' type buildings as shown above. A lots of plot ratio maximisation potential but also a high probability of living in the middle of non-stop construction for a considerable period of time. For the plot ratio maximisation potential, just compare the shorter buildings in the front to the mammoths behind.

Some of the houses are currently being rebuilt along this stretch.

Anyway, let's finish our walk along the perimeter of the estate before we check out the houses inside.

At the junction of Upper Paya Lebar Road and Quemoy Road is a block of old apartments which I'm guessing are walk-ups. There was one for sale at the time of writing if you're interested.

The futuristic-looking blue building next to the apartments is Bethany Independent-Presbyterian Church.

Another characteristic of this landed estate is the sheer number of churches in a small area.

Next to Bethany Independent is Paya Lebar Chinese Methodist Church, another is a really modern-looking building. If you want to see what it looks like, scroll back to the previous photo. It's the building with the grey grill-like structure behind the blue one.

After Paya Lebar Chinese Methodist Church, we find AUPE, which I had highlighted earlier as having an open-to-the-public pub inside. The pub serves food and also has karaoke and a pool table. According to one Google review, it is a pub "for senior citizens".

Next to AUPE is an overhead bridge with a small seating area on elevated ground next to it. At the foot of the overhead bridge is another bus stop.

A photo of the road so you can appreciate just how wide it is.

Pass the overhead bridge and you find Botanique@Bartley, a 797-unit, 99-year condo by UOL that was completed in 2019. Between the two, there is another road so let's turn in and see where it leads.

There are a few detached houses here. Let's walk further in to see more.

Alas, it's actually a dead-end.

One thing I'd like to highlight about the How Sun area is that the land is not flat. As you can see above, some properties are on higher land than others.

This photo, taken at another part of the estate, may give you a better idea of how uneven the land can be.

Or maybe this one?

These houses along How Sun Close enjoy one of the best aspects of this landed enclave, in my non-professional opinion. They're elevated above Upper Paya Lebar Road (i.e. breezy) and have a NorthWest-SouthEast facing (so less sunny.)

Moreover, they also have plot ratios of 1.4, so can be en-bloc-ed and developed into low-rise condos in the absence of further restrictions. There are quite a few groups of landed houses in this area that are zoned 1.4.

Masterplan of the area for your reference. If you look carefully, you'll note that the shophouses along Upper Paya Lebar and even the parking lots in front of them are actually zoned residential, with a plot ratio of 3.0, so who knows how much longer they'll remain in the area?

Close-up of the view for you to enjoy. Note that the slope culminates at the top (so the last row of houses is on the highest-lying land).

Although I mentioned that these houses enjoy a great position, one thing to note is that they are sandwiched between two churches and a temple, so I'm not sure how noisy things will get on days of worship.

This is the road that leads up to the row of houses, and Bartley Residences, at the top. It starts as a gentle incline but gets steeper towards the end.

Along the way, you pass Ramakrishna Mission, which encompasses the temple I previously mentioned, a boy's home, a kindergarten, and counselling centre.

What you see when you get right to the top.

Besides two large high-rise condos, there is also a boutique one to the left, Crystal de Azura.

The high-rise condos are Bartley Residences, which is entered via Lorong How Sun, and Botanique at Bartley, which is behind it (not accessible from within the How Sun estate).

As Bartley Residences has over 700 units, there may be quite a few vehicles using Lorong How Sun, although the road was completely empty when I visited.

The swimming pool is also located just behind the guardhouse/entrance, so the sounds of people and children frolicking in the water may be heard in the neighbouring landed houses. I would recommend visiting on a weekend to see if you're comfortable with the noise levels if you're considering a property here.

Standing in front of Bartley Residences and turning to face Lorong How Sun, this is what I see. The road never got more crowded than this during my walkabout.

Let's walk down to the cul-de-sac on the right of the photo above to take a look.

It's here that you'll find two rows of terrace houses. Some of the neighbours here are avid fans of gardening, as we can see above.

Walk to the end of the street and past the yards of the houses, and you can see part of Bartley Independent Presbyterian Church.

Turning around, you can see how spacious the roads here are. I had no issue finding parking on a weekday morning. That's part of Bartley Residences that we see in front.

Having seen this part of How Sun Drive, I decided to walk back down Lorong How Sun and explore other parts of the estate.

This was a very comfortable estate to walk around as the roads are broad and devoid of street-parked vehicles and also quite devoid of traffic with decently wide pavements. This is unlike Kovan where the roads are wide but see lots of cars and pedestrians.

I think I only ran into one person during my How Sun walkabout, which I found rather surprising given the number of condominium units nearby! The atmosphere of the estate (on a weekday morning) was pretty chill and "old-Singapore-ish."

As shown above, some of the properties are quite reminiscent of old Singapore too. I can't remember the last time I saw one of these red letterboxes!

Another landmark of old Singapore — alleyways between some of the rows of properties.

Here's another one.

I also saw several houses with plastic bags full of what looked to be food hanging on the gate, which gave the area a bit of a "kampung" feel. I'm not sure why the bags were hung on the gates, as I didn't see anyone whose I could ask, but what I imagined was neighbours buying food for each other. What do you think?

More properties with bags on their gates, although these look like they could be bags of trash?

Another photo to show you just how quiet this estate was when I visited.

And another. In case you're thinking "hey, your photos of other walkabouts are also very empty", note that I often have to cross the road or wait till people have left before taking photos on those tours. However, during this tour, there was no need to!

As mentioned, the land in this estate is not flat, so some of the main doors of the properties need to be accessed via a flight of steps, which can be inconvenient if one has very young or very old family members. Or travels very often with heavy and large luggage.

Although a good part of the estate comprises terrace houses, the roads were not as squeezy as those found in the typical terrace house enclave. One reason could be because of the ample parking within some of the properties. Just look at the unit above — I think we can park five to seven cars in front of this house!

We've come to the end of today's landed tour. Have you noticed anything missing?

Well, unlike most of the estates that we've seen, there are no playgrounds or parks within the How Sun enclave. There is, however, a linear park (which is really just a slightly wider walkway) that links How Sun Drive to the Lorong Ong Lye Interim Park.

Note, it's labelled "interim park" on Google Maps but is zoned as a park on the Masterplan, so the green space should be here to stay.

If not, you can cross Bartley Road or Upper Paya Lebar Road to get to Bunga Rumpai Park and the Thrift Drive Open Space respectively. I'm not sure about you but, to me, even though these two spaces are just a stone's throw away from How Sun Drive, they feel much further because you have to cross such busy roads to get to them.

There is also some exercise equipment along the walkways.

Last but not least, before I sign off, I obviously have to talk about how the area is "up-and-coming" since I mentioned it in the headline!

By now, you've probably heard about the relocation of Paya Lebar Air Base and the repurposing of the land for housing and industries. Well, Paya Lebar is only around eight minute's drive from How Sun estate. It's so close, you can cycle there in 13 to 14 minutes!

To paraphrase a quote from a Today article, Mr. Ismail Gafoor, chief executive officer of PropNex Realty, said: "across Hougang, Marine Parade and Punggol, we anticipate that more high-rise developments…. may be built with the lifting of height restrictions in the future…

"This may also be positive for property owners seeking collective sale down the road since the removal of height restriction could likely enhance the en-bloc potential of some developments."

The removal of height restrictions was mentioned in PM Lee's National Day Rally speech. The same article predicts an increase in property prices in the area, but only after a decade or so.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

