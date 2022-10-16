Touring Siglap landed estate: A freehold, charming, spacious and peaceful village with old-Singapore vibes

A few weeks ago, I toured Frankel Avenue and found the area to be charming and quaint. Although on the price side, it's not that affordable, given the size of the houses. Several readers asked me to do add-on tours of the neighbouring areas so off East to Siglap I went again last week.

I parked at Siglap Hill and my first thought on seeing the area was: "Oh dear, the houses here look even more unaffordable than those Frankel!" (They were bigger.)

Example one of the houses around Siglap Hill/Siglap View.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Example two. If you have the budget, there are several for sale in the area! A good number are in original condition (one-storey) so perfect for those looking to rebuild.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Happily, after exploring I managed to find several streets with terrace houses. (The Frankel Area only had one row of terrace houses, so you can imagine how difficult it is to buy a terrace house there!)

Anyway, before I zoom right into the terrace houses, let's explore the area first. Siglap is quite a large stretch, so let's start by defining the area we'll be touring, namely: the houses in between Changi Road (to the North), Frankel Avenue (to the West), Siglap Road (to the East) and Cheviot Hill to the South. (East of Siglap Road is Opera Estate, which I had visited a while back as it was (then) one of the five cheapest freehold landed enclaves in Singapore- another landed estate I really liked!)

This is where Siglap View intersects with the main road, Changi Road. Walk five minutes to the left of the photo and you'll find some shophouses, including Naowarat Thai Bistro which I had covered in my Frankel tour. To the right of the photo, at several minutes walk away, there's a church and a Decathlon store. (There's also a mosque at Jalan Lapang, so just 1-2 rows behind the Esso.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As we've previously seen, when the houses are bigger, the roads tend to be more spacious and uncluttered - no shortage of spaces to park here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As befits the names (Siglap Hill/Siglap View), several of the houses here along this stretch are on elevated land. (This road is Siglap View and it's leading on towards St Stephen's School.

I imagine the road gets pretty jammed during school pick-up and drop-off hours: I visited on the weekend and you can see how part of the road is blocked off (see above photo) to prevent cars from parking there.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Look at the view you get if your house is on this stretch! Almost makes up for the noise of being next to a school.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Peek into the empty school grounds.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I imagine those looking to buy on this street would want to know what the road conditions are like, given the proximity of the school, so here's a photo. Note that it's a one-direction road, technically one-lane, but looks to be large enough for cars to squeeze through even with vehicles parked on one side.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These old-school houses are part of what gives Siglap its charm. I hope they won't all end up being demolished! (Note that the left and right neighbours of this house have all gone the way of maximising plot ratios already, sad to say.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These sizeable detached houses are actually part of a strata development, Villas La Vue, completed in 2010. There are only seven units here (none for sale at the time of writing) and no reviews on Google either. There were, however, two sales in 2022 for $3.19 and $3.65 million, which is lower than what some of the freehold inter-terraces here are asking for!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walking down Siglap View.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

To the left of Siglap View is Siglap Terrace. I had walked over hoping to find affordable houses, but alas, nope, still ginormous properties.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Although there were a couple of semi-Ds…?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What looks to be the school grounds of St Stephens.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We reach the end of Siglap View, take a right down La Salle Street, then a left down Siglap Walk and here, besides the houses, we find Kampung Siglap Life Skills Training & Retreat Centre, which has a 4.7 rating on Google (I believe it's the black and white building you see in the background of the photo above, you can only see a tiny part of it.) According to Google reviews, people can stay here overnight, there's a cafeteria and coffee shop and you can walk from here to East Coast using the Park Connector. From the website, it appears that they hold events such as Mid Autumn Parties (ticketed, so you have to pay to take part.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you traverse Siglap Walk and turn right into Siglap Avenue South, you'll see the other side of Kampung Siglap, where there is a playground and basketball court, both of which were in use when I visited the area. Note that the area is fenced up so I'm not sure if residents of the surrounding properties can use the facilities.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

However, I've skipped quite a few streets to show you the other side of the Kampung Siglap building, so let's backtrack a bit.

This is along the Siglap Bank area, you can see a couple of houses being rebuilt. From the side they look huge, but these are actually terrace houses, I believe. (Or maybe semi-Ds? The construction barriers make it hard to tell.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note how the houses are elevated so the living rooms are all above street level, great for privacy and ventilation. (But elderly will have to climb steps to enter the house.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Still the same stretch of houses. I think this photo best illustrates the maximisation potential of plot ratios here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

More re-built terrace houses. Although inter-terraces are often disparaged, I think they have great potential, if one has the money to knock everything down and rebuild that is! (If you're one of the lucky few, check out this YouTube Series on Terrace House Transformation by Design Seed - I find it super inspirational!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Although several of the houses had no space to park inside, the street wasn't too cluttered, probably because of the double yellow line on the side? (Having said that, on most of my walkabout tours, people still park where they shouldn't be parking in residential areas.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Example of house which appears to have no parking porch.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The junction of Siglap Walk, Siglap Rise and Siglap Avenue South, all of which appear to have more modest-sized houses - a good place to start the house hunt if you want to live in Siglap and have a budget on the lower end of the landed spectrum.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And here we are, back at the back of Kampung Siglap. Note how close the row of houses (on the right of the photo) is to the playground and basketball court… I didn't see back gates though, so doesn't look like they can access the facilities.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walking down Siglap Avenue South towards the shophouses on Siglap Drive and Frankel Avenue, it's dotted white line parking here, so you can see that it's gotten more crowded. (There's not much space to park for customers of the Frankel Avenue shophouses, so there'll definitely be spillover to this part. When I walked over to the shophouses, I could hear the drivers of one car complaining about another who had totally blocked the road's exit.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Heading towards the Siglap Drive Shophouses: there's a Grooming Gallery, a spa, a cake shop, a patisserie etc- most were closed when I was there on Sunday, except for the pet shop.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

FYI for the superstitious: this part of Siglap is near the Muslim cemetery, Kubur Kassim. For more information about Siglap, check out this Channel News Asia article. According to the same article, Siglap Hill is one of the places the Japanese mass-murdered Singaporeans during the Japanese Occupation and 45 mass war graves have been found in Siglap…

I turned right at the junction above and walking down Siglap Drive here will bring me back out to the main road, Frankel Avenue. Along the way, there are Bowmont Gardens and Bowmont Centre to the left.

I'm singling the development out, as it has freehold apartments which caught my eye. At the time of writing, there were two duplexes of 1,800+ sq ft for sale at $2.3- $2.5 million, which sounds rather reasonable given the current property prices in Singapore. Note that I haven't viewed any units there though, and I suspect they're walk-ups, given the price, though can't confirm as the property ads didn't specify many details.

The development has a total of eight apartments and was completed in 2003. It also has a few shops, such as an Osteopathic Centre and cake shop. If you're interested, according to the agent, the development is within 1 km of two schools: St. Stephens and Opera Primary.

(I've not specified for the landed houses, as the Primary Schools within 1 km would really depend on whether you live in the Northern, Southern, Eastern or Western end of Siglap!) A bus also stops right outside. If you squint, you can see the bus stop in the photo above. (Only one bus though - No. 42)

Oh, one thing to mention is that Bowmont Centre is right next to a petrol station (Caltex), which may put off some buyers.

A few steps in front of Bowmont Centre is the junction with the main road, Frankel Avenue (which you can see is very quiet on a Sunday.) There's also a Zhi Char, captured in the photograph above. (There's a sign saying they're new, but then the Google reviews date back to 2020 so I'm not sure how new is new!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Turning left on Frankel Avenue, past the zichar and petrol station, brings me to a long row of shophouses. It's a lovely place to hang out in the evenings, with restaurants such as Wine Connection Bar, a Coconut Club pick-up point, Dutch Colony Coffee, Cedele as well as a pet groomers etc. Definitely the highlight of the neighbourhood for me as it has cool places to hang out but wasn't super crowded. It actually reminded me of Yew Lian Park, which I visited a few weeks back, but nicer (less people and fewer cars.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Doesn't this look like a great place to chill?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another relaxing place!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Not so trendy, but according to the sign, this restaurant has been around for ages (and has a 4.2 Google rating.) From what I saw on the signage, their speciality is the fish head curry.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last photo of a nice cafe. I have more but let's not get distracted!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The parking situation at the shophouses - see what I mean about how there'll definitely be spillover into the landed estate? (There was even one car parked right at the exit of the road, blocking other cars from driving out! The driver had disappeared so…. maybe the waiting cars reversed out?)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are a couple of alleys here that bring you right into the landed estate too, so very convenient access.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Across from the shophouses appears to be a temple? (two according to Google!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Oh and before I forget, there's also a vet and laundry amongst the trendy cafes and restaurants. A little further down, there's a Brighton Montessori. And if you walk all the way down to East Coast Road, there are more shophouses, including several tuition centres, as well as Siglap Centre. It's a Far East mixed development with MacDonalds, a florist, an optometrist Home-Fix and other assorted shops.

From what I can tell, this is the closest shopping centre. The other two would be Bedok Point and Bedok Mall, which are 30-35 minutes walk away, so not exactly a leisurely stroll.

Walking back into the landed estate by way of the alleys between the shophouses - you can see that some properties have backdoors opening into the alleys. I've heard of potential pest problems when landed houses are located too near eateries, so this is something you may need to look into here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The street above is either Bowmont Gardens or Jedburgh Gardens - the two closest parallel streets to Frankel Avenue.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As they're mostly terrace houses, we do get several people parking on the road. However, as you can see in the above left, the "driveway" in front of the house is quite long, so you can actually park in your own driveway (if you have "only" one to two cars.) It also makes it easier to get out of your house if someone inconsiderate parks right opposite your gate and blocks you as you have more space to manoeuvre. (This happened at one of the houses I passed during my tour of the estate!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another redevelopment opportunity awaits! (I saw quite a few ads for single-story properties in Siglap.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another turn brings me to Cheviot Hill, where you can find the Global International Indian School.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Here's what the school looks like and its distance from the houses opposite.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Before I forget, you may have noticed that we haven't really seen any playgrounds (besides the one at Kampung Siglap) during this tour. From what I can tell, the closest one would be the new playground near Yarrow Gardens/Siglap Road, which is just a few minutes' walk from here.

Almost directly opposite the Global Indian International School is Dryburgh Avenue - note how buses come right into the estate, similar to Opera Estate. (There's a bus stop in the photo above.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In terms of public transport, besides the buses, there is Kembangan MRT, which is a five - 25 minutes walk, depending on which part of the estate you live in, or Bedok MRT, at least 25 minutes away on foot.

You can see Kembangan MRT on the map above - it's by the pink block labelled "2.5" at the top left corner.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For groceries, I didn't see a minimart amongst the shophouses, but there's Fair Price Chai chee, which is 13 minutes walk from Siglap Hill and Fair Price Lengkong Tiger (17 minutes walk, so further if you live South of Siglap Hill.) However, no worries as there's something along the South side too: on First Street, off Siglap Road towards the East Coast Road end, there's Cold Storage Fresh at Siglap V and Fair Price Siglap New Market across East Coast Road.

Now that we've come to the end of our Siglap tour, how did you find the area? I was charmed by it! I also noticed that many of the residents greatly enjoy gardening: just take a look at these two houses if you don't believe me!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.