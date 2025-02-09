Touring a spacious freehold landed estate in the east near Tanjong Katong MRT station (from $7.2m)

Last week, we visited Jago Close and Chapel Road — I found the heritage houses there very charming but the area was quite densely built up. This week, we'll be visiting Peach Garden, a landed estate also in the East that feels miles apart from Jago Close and Chapel Road.

Unlike Jago Close and Chapel Road, Peach Garden is a spacious estate with large houses but fewer amenities within walking distance. (It is, however, only five minutes on foot from Tanjong Katong MRT, which is on the Thomson-East Coast line.)

The eagle-eyed amongst you may also have realised that the estate is right next to Jalan Seaview, which we viewed a while back and which was recently in the news due to flash floods. However, despite the risk of flooding nearby, it seems that residents may be quite happy living at Peach Garden as there were only two sales in the last 12 years!

Near the Meyer Road-Peach Garden junction is Peach Garden condo — the condo has a back gate which opens up to East Coast but I'm not sure if the residents of the landed area are allowed to use it. (There was a Google review by someone claiming to be a resident of the landed enclave expressing dissatisfaction with the condo's security guards so…)

You may also have noticed from the map that there is no playground within this estate. However, the closest is over at Jalan Nuri, which is a mere stone's throw away.

If we keep walking down this way, there is a small supermarket in The Makena condo (Makena's Mart.) Apart from Makena's Mart, the closest amenities would be daycare and childcare centres such as Brighton Montessori Mountbatten.

You can also walk about 12 minutes to Tanjong Katong Road, where you'll find many shophouses that house eateries and cafes — to find out more about the amenities there, you can check out my review of Bournemouth Road, Wareham Road, and Swanage Road (listed from closest to furthest from Peach Garden.)

[[nid:713763]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.