Touring Springwood and Jalan Mat Jambol: Freehold houses in Pasir Panjang near the MRT and Greater Southern Waterfront

Today, we’re off to Jalan Mat Jambol and the Springwood estate to take a look at the landed houses in the area.

These houses are quite close to the Chwee Chian estate, which I visited a while back, but they have the advantage of being at least five minutes closer to the MRT and hawker centre (depending on the exact location of the house). Which, in Singapore’s hot and humid climate can be a real boon.

The MRT in question is Pasir Panjang MRT, next to Pasir Panjang Food Centre. It’s not the largest hawker centre (it has no wet market attached) but does the trick if you’re looking for local food. (Some of the better-known stalls are the seafood, satay, and herbal mutton soup.)

Bijou condo is also a great addition to the neighbourhood, as there are a few eateries there, such as an Italian restaurant and bistro, if you’re looking for something nicer than the hawker centre. (Also a yoga centre if you wanted some exercise.)

The other highlight of the area is the easy access to Kent Ridge Park, via a staircase at Springwood Heights.

On the note of parking space, I was surprised to be able to easily find street parking in the area, but I did visit on a weekend (so maybe people were out?)

Island View is currently a very nice, spacious and quiet condo with very few residents – which is why it’s often on the "likely to en-bloc" list.

And, indeed, an en-bloc attempt was launched in Sep 2023: according to reports, the new development would still be capped at five storeys high. However, it could result in over 400 units, an enormous increase from the current 72!

So if the en-bloc goes through, not only would the residents of the landed houses have to live through all the noise and pollution that comes with en-blocs, but the character of the neighbourhood may also be affected (you may have over 300 new cars going through the roads, resulting in a less peaceful setting).

We’ve pretty much seen Springwood Heights, so let’s walk down to see the rest of the area.

I normally am not a fan of houses that line the main road as they tend to be more noisy and crowded. However, I’ve been to this area several times, and it’s usually very quiet.

You can cut through the playground to Springwood Avenue, instead of having to walk out to the main road.

Anyway, there are still a few streets we didn’t see, so let’s walk back the way we came.

This brings me to the end of today’s tour. How did you find the area?

I’m always surprised by how liveable Pasir Panjang is when I visit — I definitely think it’s not given enough credit (apart from the Great Southern Waterfront factor). It’s quite a short drive to the city too.

The only thing I’d be concerned about here is the heavy vehicles sharing Pasir Panjang Road, as it’s near a lot of factories. (Obviously only an issue if you drive!)

ALSO READ: Touring Tamarind Road: Affordable freehold houses in a spacious and quiet landed estate

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.