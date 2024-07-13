Touring surprising freehold landed estate in Ang Mo Kio (close to St Nicholas Girls' School) from $4.5m

When we think of Ang Mo Kio, we usually think of the heartlands of Singapore. However, besides HDB estates, there are also a few landed estates dotted around the area, one of which we will be visiting today (Shangri-La Walk.)

Today, the area we're walking around is more famous for having the first and only circular HDB flats in Singapore - The Clover @ Kebun Baru, or Block 259 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 - than for its landed houses. (There's a shortcut from the housing estate to Block 259, but I'll leave that for later in the article.)

You also need to cross the road to get to Shangri-La Playground. It's quite sizeable but note that there is no playground located within Shangri-La Walk itself. (It'll take you less than five minutes to walk over.)

At the bottom of the stairs, you find a playground and the car park I mentioned at the beginning of the article. (So residents could use this playground instead of crossing the road to get to Shangri-La playground. The Shangri-La one is bigger though.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.